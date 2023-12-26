Wall Street Lunch: Apple Watch Ban Begins

krystiannawrocki/iStock Unreleased via Getty Images

Listen below or on the go on Apple Podcasts and Spotify

Imports and sales of Apple Watches are banned effective today due to patent issues. (0:15) FedEx announces share buyback. (1:42) There is a new dominant COVID-19 strain. (2:27)

This is an abridged transcript of the podcast.

Our top story today so far

Imports and sales of Apple Watches are banned effective today after the Biden administration declined to veto a decision by the International Trade Commission.

The ITC determined earlier this year that Apple (AAPL) uses a blood oxygen technology that infringes on patents held by Masimo (MASI). The deadline for the government to veto the ITC’s decision was Dec. 25. The oxygen feature has been included in some watch models since 2020.

Apple can still appeal the ban to the U.S. Court of Appeals for the Federal Circuit, and the watches can still be sold by third parties like Best Buy (BBY).

Last week, Apple paused sales of its Series 9 and Ultra 2 smartwatches.

In today’s trading

Stocks are slightly higher as bulls look to extend a weekly winning streak not seen in six years.

The S&P (SP500), Dow (DJI) and Nasdaq (COMP.IND) are up bout 0.3%.

Rates are a little changed. The 10-year Treasury yield (US10Y) is around 3.9%.

The S&P CoreLogic Case-Shiller Home Price Index showed that home price growth continued to be strong in October.

The HPI composite for 20 cities, seasonally adjusted, rose 0.6% M/M vs. +0.6% expected and +0.7% in September.

The annual pace of inflation was the highest of the year. The unadjusted composite for 20 cities rose 4.9% Y/Y, vs. the 5% expected and +3.9% in September.

Among active stocks

FedEx (FDX) says it is set to repurchase $1 billion worth of shares as part of its plan to enhance capital return to stockholders. The company has entered into an accelerated share repurchase agreement with Mizuho Markets Americas.

Samsung (OTCPK:SSNLF) has delayed the mass production plans at its new chip facility in Taylor, Texas, according to a report in the Seoul Economic Daily.

And 20 of the world's biggest banks shed at least 61,905 jobs in 2023 as banks sought to protect profit margins during a drought in dealmaking and debt and equity sales, the Financial Times reported.

The year incurred some of the biggest job cuts since the 2007-'08 financial crisis, when 140,000 jobs were lost. While the lull in dealmaking was a major force, UBS's (UBS) acquisition of Credit Suisse led to at least 13,000 roles being eliminated, with more cuts expected in 2024.

In other news of note

According to the latest data from the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention, the Omicron subvariant, JN.1, has become the dominant variant of COVID-19 in the U.S.

Citing its high transmissibility, the World Health Organization classified JN.1 as a "variant of interest" last week but suggested it posed a low risk to public health based on currently available evidence.

The latest projections from the CDC indicate that for the two weeks ended Dec. 23, JN.1 accounted for 39% to 50% of all COVID cases. That's an increase from the estimated prevalence of 15% to 29% two weeks ago, when the HV.1 subvariant of Omicron was the dominant COVID strain in the U.S.

And in the Wall Street Research Corner

The information technology sector (XLK) remains overweight, with software and services leading in the sector, according to Citi Research’s U.S. Equity Strategy report on the sectors and industry groups.

Although valuation for the sector remains a concern, analysts said growth expectations are still attractive.

Within the subsector of software and services, sales and earnings remain profitable. Within semis, however, “the valuation backdrop is less onerous, and the fundamental path forward is less reliant on growth inflections.”

Among the top picks are Corning (GLW), Juniper Networks (JNPR), and Microsoft (MSFT). You can see the full list in the story. Look for the link at the top of Show Notes.