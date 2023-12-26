hobo_018

Covered call ETFs have surged in popularity over the past handful of quarters. The notion that investors can earn an outsized yield while having exposure to some upside in stocks is appealing. As interest rates have risen, though, some pundits have called into question if the popularity of such funds will continue. So far so good, so says the data. Covered call ETFs have attracted another $25 billion+ in net flows so far this year, eclipsing 2022's total of $21 billion.

Let's focus on a veteran ETF in the space - the FT Cboe Vest S&P 500® Dividend Aristocrats Target Income ETF (BATS:KNG). The fund, with close to six years since inception, adds an option-selling layer to its ownership of S&P 500 dividend aristocrat stocks. I have a hold rating on the fund given its construct and somewhat weak relative returns.

Covered Call ETF Boom

FT

According to the issuer, KNG seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield (before the fund's fees and expenses) of an equity index called the Cboe S&P 500 Dividend Aristocrats Target Income Index. It is a rules-based buy-write index designed with the primary goal of generating an annualized level of income from stock dividends and option premiums that is approximately 8% over the annual dividend yield of the S&P 500 Index and a secondary goal of generating capital appreciation based on the price returns of the equity securities contained in the index.

For background, a dividend aristocrat is a stock in the S&P 500 that has increased its dividend payout each year for the past 25 years and has met certain market cap and, per the issuer, liquidity requirements. With the strategy, covered calls are sold each month at a strike price close to the closing price of the underlying security at the time the call is written. When implied volatility is high, income generated may be high while periods of low volatility, such as the market condition today, may feature a more modest option-income yield.

KNG is a decent-sized ETF with close to $1.9 billion in assets under management, and it pays an 8.9% dividend yield, as of December 22, 2023. With a somewhat high 0.75% annual expense ratio, the yield appears high since part of the income return is derived from the selling of slightly out-of-the-money call options on the underlying stocks. Share-price momentum has been rather soft lately, and the ETF has underperformed the S&P 500 by about 20 percentage points so far in the year (using total return data). Of course, the dividend rating, according to Seeking Alpha's ETF Grading system, is a stellar A+, though its risk metrics are less favorable. Still, liquidity with the ETF is robust, considering the average daily trading volume of more than 350k shares and a 30-day median bid/ask spread of just six basis points.

Digging into the portfolio, the 3-star, neutral-rated fund by Morningstar reveals that KNG is very much a value ETF. Just 9% of the allocation is classified in the growth style. Adding to potential risk, more than half of the portfolio is either small or mid-cap in size, so expect total returns to stray from those on the S&P 500. With a price-to-earnings ratio of 17, it is cheaper than the broader market, but is not exactly a screaming buy on valuation, in my view. Also consider that long-term EPS growth is less than 9%, making for a PEG ratio near 2.

KNG: Portfolio & Factor Profiles

Morningstar

KNG is focused on value and defensive areas. The blue-chip Industrials sector comprises close to one-quarter of the fund while Consumer Staples is another significant overweight compared to the SPX. There is very little in the way of growth exposure - the Information Technology sector is just 3% of the fund.

KNG: Holdings & Dividend Information

Seeking Alpha

Seasonally, KNG tends to struggle in the first quarter. Returns have historically not come about until April in its six-year history. Thus, the new year could bring about some recently hibernating bears from January through March.

KNG: Bearish Q1 Trends

StockCharts.com

The Technical Take

KNG has ranged between $45 and $55 for the better part of the last two years. Notice in the chart below that volume has been on the rise during this consolidation, indicating some possible renewed interest in the fund. That is not surprising considering the bullish flow trend into covered call products in the last several quarters.

Still, with a flat long-term 200-day moving average and rangebound price trend, it's hard to get excited about KNG from a momentum point of view. While it's encouraging that shares have poked through the 200dma on a strong RSI run, resistance is not far above the last price. Finally, there is a high amount of volume by price down to about $48 which could keep the ETF in this trading zone for the next several months as somewhat weak seasonality gets underway.

Overall, the chart and trend appear neutral in my view.

KNG: Neutral Trading Range, Big Volume Increase in 2H

StockCharts.com

The Bottom Line

I have a hold rating on KNG. The strategy has underperformed this year, yet the valuation is not a steal of a deal. With low volatility in the market today, there's not much extra income to be generated from selling calls, either. Finally, KNG is a significant sector and style wager compared to owning the broad domestic stock market.