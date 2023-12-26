Entering text into the input field will update the search result below
Search for Symbols, analysts, keywords

JLS: Take Advantage Of The 2024 Housing Reversal With This 10% Yielder

Dec. 26, 2023 12:08 PM ETNuveen Mortgage and Income Fund (JLS)AGNC
Damon Judd profile picture
Damon Judd
3.06K Followers

Summary

  • U.S. home sales declined in 2022 and continued to cool down in the first half of 2023 due to high mortgage rates and low inventory.
  • Housing prices have risen over the past two years and may continue to increase in 2024, but lower mortgage rates could spur more sales.
  • Nuveen Mortgage and Income Fund, which invests in mortgage-backed securities, offers a high current income and may benefit from reduced inflation and an improving MBS landscape.

Home exterior

Stewart Cohen/DigitalVision via Getty Images

While the battle over inflation rages on into the end of 2023 and the Federal Reserve considers its next move with respect to interest rates, the housing market remains constrained by high mortgage rates and low

This article was written by

Damon Judd profile picture
Damon Judd
3.06K Followers
Visit www.Knowledge-Investing.com for more info about me. I became deeply interested in the stock market beginning in late 2007 (bad timing for me but worse for my uncle) when I received an unexpected inheritance. Since that time I have done considerable research and vowed to make smarter long-term investing decisions after suffering through the Great Recession with minimal losses to my inherited portfolio, after firing my financial advisor.I look for individual growth and income stocks, and some funds (CEFs, ETFs) that offer high yield income to increase my retirement income beyond my 401k and the pension that I will receive after I retire. I also enjoy reading investment/financial and business information and following trends in technology and markets. The human psychology of markets is as fascinating and inscrutable to me as the financial side. I work as an information systems manager, so data and information are valuable assets to me. I am not a financial advisor so please do your own due diligence before making any buy or sell decisions.“The race is not always to the swift, nor the battle to the strong, but that's the way to bet.” Damon Runyon

Analyst’s Disclosure: I/we have a beneficial long position in the shares of AGNC either through stock ownership, options, or other derivatives. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.

I may decide to initiate a position in JLS after completing this review of the fund.

Seeking Alpha's Disclosure: Past performance is no guarantee of future results. No recommendation or advice is being given as to whether any investment is suitable for a particular investor. Any views or opinions expressed above may not reflect those of Seeking Alpha as a whole. Seeking Alpha is not a licensed securities dealer, broker or US investment adviser or investment bank. Our analysts are third party authors that include both professional investors and individual investors who may not be licensed or certified by any institute or regulatory body.

Recommended For You

Comments

Disagree with this article? Submit your own. To report a factual error in this article, . Your feedback matters to us!

About JLS Ticker

SymbolLast Price% Chg
Expense Ratio
Div Frequency
Div Rate (TTM)
Yield (TTM)
Assets (AUM)
Volume
Compare to Peers

More on JLS

Related Stocks

SymbolLast Price% Chg
JLS
--
Compare

Trending Analysis

Trending News

To ensure this doesn’t happen in the future, please enable Javascript and cookies in your browser.
Is this happening to you frequently? Please report it on our feedback forum.
If you have an ad-blocker enabled you may be blocked from proceeding. Please disable your ad-blocker and refresh.