My bullish thesis on Salesforce, Inc. (NYSE:CRM) has finally panned out after CRM fell deep into a bear market before bottoming out in December 2022. The almost 60% decline was stunning for a wide-moat enterprise software company. As a result, its implied overvaluation in late 2021 fell steeply into highly pessimistic valuation levels late last year. Accordingly, CRM bottomed out at the 15x forward EBITDA multiple level, two standard deviations below its 10Y average of 29x. In other words, it reached peak pessimism, as I highlighted in August 2022.

CRM then staged a recovery in line with the broad market bottom in late 2022. Another opportunity arrived again in September 2023 as it consolidated for nearly five months at the $200 level. I reminded investors that I gleaned an accumulation phase, which could lead to a surging run if investors failed to capitalize on it.

CRM Vs. Peers (1Y total return %) (Seeking Alpha)

That takeoff occurred in late November 2023, as Salesforce reported its fiscal third-quarter or FQ3'24 earnings release. As a result, CRM has significantly outperformed its peer set indicated above, posting a 1Y total return of more than 106%.

With that in mind, we should take a step back and reassess whether we should jump into CRM's attempted breakout above the $260 zone or wait for a possible pullback to improve our risk/reward.

Even though AI growth inflection remains a nascent development, the market has tried to reflect Salesforce's competitive advantages, as it has benefited from its market leadership.

Management reminded investors that Salesforce's massive scale positions the company in well as the "third-largest enterprise software company." The company updated its FY24 guidance, estimating full-year revenue of between $34.75B and $34.8B. In addition, it anticipates a significant recovery in its profitability growth, with an adjusted operating margin outlook of 30.5%, well above FY23's 22.5%. Management also emphasized that it expects operating cash flow growth of about 31.5% at the midpoint. Therefore, the market has finally discovered its conviction in CRM's bullish thesis.

Moreover, management underscored its confidence that its margin expansion story is far from over, bolstered by the strength of its AI tools by the largest companies. While Salesforce assessed similar headwinds in the smaller companies, large enterprises demonstrated their conviction in Salesforce's AI platform. Notably, the company indicated that 17% of the Fortune 100 companies use its Einstein GPT copilots. As a result, I believe Salesforce has demonstrated its remarkable execution prowess, with AI expected to sustain its margin expansion thesis. CFO Amy Weaver accentuated that Salesforce "sees the current margin as a floor, not a ceiling, indicating room for further expansion."

Revised analysts' estimates suggest that Salesforce's profitability growth could continue further. As a result, its adjusted operating margin could reach 33.7% by FY26. CRM is valued at an FY26 (year ending January 2026) adjusted EBITDA of about 17.9x, which isn't expensive relative to its peers' forward median of about 23.7x. As a result, I believe the market hasn't fully priced in its valuation re-rating potential yet, accounting for execution risks as it encourages the market's adoption of its AI tools.

CRM price chart (weekly) (TradingView)

With CRM re-testing its $260 resistance level, I assessed that a decisive breakout could lift its momentum higher toward the $300 zone. With CRM priced at a relatively attractive level, continued robust execution from Salesforce could attract more momentum buyers to hop on board.

However, I also assessed that the surge over the past year has normalized its medium-term average return closer to its long-term average. Accordingly, CRM last posted a 5Y total return CAGR of 16.7%, slightly below its 10Y average of 17.4%. In other words, I assessed that most of its near-term upside seems reflected and supported by its post-earnings surge.

As a result, I welcome a healthy pullback to digest the recent optimism and potentially improve our risk/reward before pushing to break its all-time highs subsequently.

Accordingly, I consider my bullish thesis on Salesforce, Inc. stock over the past year to have played out, allowing me to move back to the sidelines for now.

Rating: Downgraded to Hold.

Important note: Investors are reminded to do their due diligence and not rely on the information provided as financial advice. Please always apply independent thinking and note that the rating is not intended to time a specific entry/exit at the point of writing unless otherwise specified.

