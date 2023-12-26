Entering text into the input field will update the search result below
Lindt & Sprungli: As Sweet As Chocolate

Greathouse Research
Summary

  • Lindt & Sprungli AG has a successful track record of strong and relatively predictable returns, making it an attractive investment option.
  • Lindt has experienced significant revenue growth, outperforming its peers in the confectionery industry.
  • The company's premium chocolates and strong branding allow it to command superior pricing power and maintain high gross margins.

Christmas market - railway station Zurich, Switzerland

David Taljat/iStock Editorial via Getty Images

Introduction

Let me just put this out there... I love chocolate, and I especially love Swiss chocolate.

In the world of investing, it's not always the case that you can invest in something you genuinely

This article was written by

Greathouse Research
Hi! My name is Allen, I'm an MBA graduate and an avid hobbyist investor. I started investing when I turned 18 and have been investing for over 10 years. One small idea, of turning $1000 in my checking account into something more spurred a decade of continuous learning and growth. I share my research here on seeking alpha free of charge as I dive into various companies, both small and large, and deep value and high growth. I consider myself a quality investor, looking to identify companies with endurable competitive advantages which I then dollar cost average into over time. Some of my favorite investors of all time include Warren Buffet, Chuck Akre, Terry Smith, Mark Leonard, and Chris Mayer. In my free time, you will likely find me playing sand volleyball, boating, or golfing.

Comments (4)

bluescorpion0
Today, 1:49 PM
the major issue i think with this security is that it does not trade on a US exchange and is non-marginable. This somewhat limits the ability to add it to a portfolio. I wonder if this is the cause of the high valuation. I.e. the families or investors clutching the shares until they die. And then what? next generation inherits it or gets sold?
Greathouse Research
Today, 2:02 PM
@bluescorpion0 Given the high quality business model, and history of family influence I imagine they would continue to hold. Thanks for reading and commenting!
Investing for Freedom
Today, 1:04 PM
Ok, great! But how many shares can a typical investor afford? One share?
Greathouse Research
Today, 1:58 PM
@Investing for Freedom $CHLSY is the lower priced ADR. $12.77 a share right now.
