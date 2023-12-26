Entering text into the input field will update the search result below
Axon Enterprise: A High-Growth Stock With A Massive Market Opportunity

Dec. 26, 2023 1:00 PM ETAxon Enterprise, Inc. (AXON) Stock
Star Investments
Summary

  • Axon Enterprise is a technology platform revolutionizing public safety, providing software, hardware, and cloud services to law enforcement and the military.
  • The company has seen solid double-digit top-line growth and growing profitability, with a large and growing subscription business.
  • Its market opportunity is estimated at $50 billion, with ample room for expansion in the US and international markets, including the US military.

Body camera being worn by police officers in London, to keep officers safe, enabling situation awareness, improving community relations and providing evidence for trials.

JOHN GOMEZ

The general public may not recognize the name Axon Enterprise (NASDAQ:AXON) but is aware of the company's primary products, like TASERS and body-worn cameras. The company bills itself as a "Technology platform revolutionizing public safety," providing various software, hardware, and cloud services

Star Investments
I have been a Merchant Seaman that has traveled the world for over 30 years. Within the last 15 years, I developed a very intense interest in investing. I learned a lot of what I know about investing from The Motley Fool. Also because I have a engineering background, I often tend to gravitate to Tech stocks

Analyst’s Disclosure: I/we have no stock, option or similar derivative position in any of the companies mentioned, and no plans to initiate any such positions within the next 72 hours. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.

Seeking Alpha's Disclosure: Past performance is no guarantee of future results. No recommendation or advice is being given as to whether any investment is suitable for a particular investor. Any views or opinions expressed above may not reflect those of Seeking Alpha as a whole. Seeking Alpha is not a licensed securities dealer, broker or US investment adviser or investment bank. Our analysts are third party authors that include both professional investors and individual investors who may not be licensed or certified by any institute or regulatory body.

