Axon Enterprise: A High-Growth Stock With A Massive Market Opportunity

JOHN GOMEZ

The general public may not recognize the name Axon Enterprise (NASDAQ:AXON) but is aware of the company's primary products, like TASERS and body-worn cameras. The company bills itself as a "Technology platform revolutionizing public safety," providing various software, hardware, and cloud services to federal, state, and local Law Enforcement and, increasingly, the military. This company has attracted investors' attention over the last several years due to its solid double-digit top-line growth and growing profitability. Investors also like that the company has a large and growing subscription business. The stock is up approximately 520% since 2019, substantially beating the S&P 500 returns.

Data by YCharts

This article will discuss its market opportunity, solid financial profile, growing subscription business, valuation, and why I consider it a buy at current prices.

Business Overview

Axon Enterprise Third Quarter 2023 Investor Presentation

Axon reports revenue from two product segments. The first product segment is the TASER, the company's brand name for a

. Some people confuse TASERS with stun guns. However, those two devices are different. The

describes the difference:

Stun guns are close proximity devices that require you to be next to the person attacking you. They use a painful shock to discourage further contact. On the other hand, a TASER uses projectile prongs that attach to a target further away-up to 15 feet. The two prongs spread out when a TASER gun fires, allowing them to land on different body parts. This helps the TASER send electricity across a larger area. Ironically, a TASER's shape is more like a traditional firearm than a generic stun gun is. While a TASER device is just as painful as a normal stun gun, it's more effective at incapacitating muscle functions so an attacker can't move. Source: safewise

The company's predecessor company, TASER International, didn't invent the TASER. However, it was the first company to produce a commercially successful version named the AIR TASER 34000, marketed to civilians as a personal self-defense device. Police agencies later adopted the product in 1993 as a "less-than-lethal" weapon. Axon presents the entire history of its TASER product line on its website. Also included in this revenue reporting segment are virtual reality training services for law enforcement on TASER devices and products intended for consumer self-defense. The newest product and growth driver in the TASER segment is the TASER 10, which the company released in early 2023. The TASER 10 holds several advantages over previous versions, like extending the effective range from 25 feet to 45 feet and the ability to fire ten probes without reloading versus four probes in the earlier version.

The company's second reportable segment is Software and Sensors, comprised of cloud-based, software-as-a-service ("SaaS") and Sensors, including Axon Fleet in-car systems, Axon Body Cameras and Accessories that work with Axon Signal or its other SaaS solutions. Axon Body 4 is the company's latest body-worn camera ("BWC") version. This website explains how BWC technology has advanced throughout the years, from a camera-like GoPro to incorporating technology to live stream events in Axon Body 3 to becoming a real-time bi-directional communication and live-streaming device with Axon Body 4.

The company's cloud services generated 38.5% of its revenue as of the end of the third quarter of 2023, an important revenue source as its SaaS services are a growing source of recurring revenue. Investors tend to award recurring revenue streams a higher valuation because recurring revenue is predictable and stable, making forecasting future revenue and earnings more straightforward. Its SaaS solutions include digital evidence management, productivity tools, and real-time operations solutions.

Axon Enterprise Third Quarter 2023 Investor Presentation

The above image shows how some of Axon's productivity cloud software fits in with its hardware products from the start of an incident to the court. The Axon Respond and Axon Dispatch cloud services support real-time operations. Axon Evidence handles third-party video evidence. Axon Standards is software for internal affairs investigations. Axon Justice is software for prosecutors and defense attorneys. Axon Signal is a capability built into some of the company's hardware products to detect certain events and automatically start recording. For instance, the triggering event might be an officer arming their TASER, which automatically initiates the body cam recording. This website shows all of Axon's productivity software suites and their purpose.

The company considers Axon Records, its Digital Evidence Management System ("DEMS"), its primary cloud business. Law Enforcement uses Axon Records to store and manage digital evidence securely. The company says the following about Axon Records in its third-quarter shareholder letter:

Digital evidence management remains our core SaaS business and is the workhorse behind our software revenue growth. We sell recurring software licenses that allow users to harness the full power of their devices, including the leading digital evidence management platform, which aggregates video, voice, and text data generated from devices and enables users to efficiently and accurately manage an ever-growing base of digital evidence. Source: Axon Third Quarter 2023 Shareholder Letter

Investors should monitor what management says about DEMS business each quarter as it is essential for its recurring revenue to grow.

The company's market opportunity

Axon management estimates its market opportunity at $50 billion, with approximately $22 billion in the SaaS market.

Axon Third Quarter 2023 Investor Presentation

The company's largest customer category is U.S. state and local law enforcement. Axon's annual report states that the company has "a customer relationship with over 95% of state and local law enforcement agencies in the United States." Other customer categories include the U.S. federal government, international government customers, and commercial enterprises. The following image shows that it still has ample room to expand within the U.S. market and has barely penetrated global markets.

Axon Third Quarter 2023 Investor Presentation.

The third quarter 2023 shareholder letter stated the following about international expansion:

Axon is investing in growing our global presence. International revenue grew 52% year over year in Q3 2023, ahead of domestic revenue, and three of our top 10 deals in the quarter came from international customers. Over the last year, we have continued to invest in driving cloud and software opportunities in Western Europe and Asia. In addition, over the longer term, we believe that our acquisition of Brussels-based Sky-Hero, which closed in June, will further deepen our European customer intimacy. Source: Third Quarter 2023 Shareholder Letter.

Sky-Hero manufactures drones ("UAVs") and ground robotic vehicles ("UGVs") that Axon acquired in August 2023, vastly expanding the company's robotic capabilities. Sky-Hero should also help Axon expand into Europe.

After achieving success with the roadshow concept in the U.S. and Canada over the last three years, Axon brought it to Western Europe this year, visiting at least eight countries and 30 cities from August to November. Company representatives met with 200 different police forces and 1,100 people in over three months. The roadshow concluded with Axon displaying a few of its newest wares at Milipol Paris, one of the world's largest homeland security events with 30,084 visitors from 160 countries.

Axon President Josh Isner said about the international opportunity on the company's third quarter 2023 earnings call:

I will talk about the traction we are seeing internationally, which grew 52% in Q3. We think international is one of the largest opportunities in front of us today and we are evangelizing the cloud, higher in country heads in new markets and spending a lot of time growing our brand and presence overseas. Source: Axon Third Quarter 2023 Earnings Call

During the earnings call, the Axon President discussed seeing its more mature markets like the U.K., Canada, and Australia evolving like the U.S., with broader adoption of products like Axon Evidence, Axon Fleet, Axon Interview Room and moving toward Axon Records. As for less mature markets, those countries tend to choose TASERS for their first product. However, Isner said that a few of its newer European customers have recently started adopting cloud services for the first time. He optimistically added:

I still believe, you know, it's very possible, you know, over the next five to seven years that our international business could be rivaling our U.S. business in terms of bookings. And, you know, once we get to that point, feel really good about the revenue catching up over time. Source: Axon Third Quarter 2023 Earnings call.

Another massive area of opportunity is with the U.S. Federal government, which includes an excellent growth opportunity with the U.S. military. The Chief Financial Officer Brittany Bagley said on Axon's third quarter 2023 conference call:

And the other exciting fact we shared this quarter is that five of the top 10 deals we booked were in our federal business. And we've given a couple of examples of where we're getting really nice traction with federal customers. So, the VA [Veterans Affairs] has gone live on Axon Records. The Department of Homeland Security has an IDIQ [Indefinite Delivery/Indefinite Quantity] for our body-worn cameras and our software. The U.S. Army is renewing its TASER modernization program, and our first TASR contract with the U.S. Federal government agency has been signed. Source: Axon Third Quarter 2023 Conference Call

At the beginning of Axon's third quarter 2023 earnings call, management showed a video titled, "AUSA [Association of the United States Army] 2023: The Future of Base Security." I encourage you to watch that video on YouTube here to learn why Axon's products are attractive to military police for base security. In addition, the company's drone products may appeal to the military's combat units. During Axon's third quarter 2023 earnings call, Axon's CEO said, "What I'm really excited about for the future is, we want to get into combat operations."

The company has excellent fundamentals

Axon's third quarter 2023 results was its seventh consecutive quarter of over 30% revenue growth. Third-quarter revenue came in at $413.60 million, up 33% over the previous year's comparable quarter.

Data by YCharts

Axon Cloud software was the company's primary revenue growth driver in the third quarter, producing 54.5% growth over the previous year's comparable quarter. Third-quarter Sensor and Taser revenue growth was 44.9% and 12.2% year-over-year, respectively. Investors reacted positively to the earnings report partially because the recurring revenue comes from the cloud business, which showed healthy growth and is the fastest-growing part of the company.

The following image shows Axon's healthy, forward-looking subscription cloud business metrics. As of the end of September 2023, its annual recurring revenue ("ARR") from its SaaS business was $619 million, up 53.5% year-over-year -- solid growth in this critical revenue source. ARR is a subscription business metric measuring how much revenue a company expects to repeat. What Axon investors want to see here is ARR growth matching or exceeding cloud software growth. Future cloud revenue may slow if ARR growth falls far below cloud software revenue growth. In contrast, future cloud growth may accelerate if ARR growth exceeds cloud growth. These third-quarter numbers suggest that future cloud revenue growth should remain above 50%.

Axon Third Quarter 2023 Shareholders Letter

The company achieved net revenue retention of 122%, which means the company's existing customers' net change in spending, factoring in churn and expansion and contraction spending, is 22% more than last year. Total Company Future Contracted Revenue, better known as remaining performance obligations ("RPO"), was up 56% year-over-year. Often, when RPO grows faster than revenue growth, it portends good things for recurring revenue growth.

Investors also liked the company's bottom line. Third quarter operating profit grew 71.7% year-over-year to $55 million. Management attributed the increases to robust revenue growth and operating leverage.

Data by YCharts

The company produced Generally Accepted Accounting Principles (GAAP) profits of $59 million at 14.4% net income margin, or $0.78 per diluted share. Investors favor GAAP-profitable companies in the current macroeconomic environment. Non-GAAP net income was $78 million at an 18.7% margin, or $1.02 per diluted share.

Data by YCharts

The company reported an adjusted EBITDA (Earnings Before Interest, Taxes, Depreciation, and Amortization) of $92 million for an Adjusted EBITDA margin of 22.2%. The following chart shows the quarterly adjusted EBITDA margin since the company came public.

Quarter Adjusted EBITDA margin % Q1 2021 23.5% Q2 2021 23.4% Q3 2021 21.8% Q4 2021 14.22% Q1 2022 19.14% Q2 2022 17.50% Q3 2022 21.7% Q4 2022 19.5% Q1 2023 19.0% Q2 2023 22.0% Q3 2023 22.2% Click to enlarge

Source: Axon Shareholder Letters.

The above chart shows that as the prospects of the Federal Reserve raising interest rates rose in late 2021, EBITDA margins fell off a cliff, and except for the third quarter of 2022, margins remained in the teens until the second quarter of 2023. Another reason investors viewed the third quarter 2023 earnings favorably is because Axon maintained solid EBITDA margins above 20% and gave guidance for the fourth quarter and full-year 2023 Adjusted EBITDA margins in the low 20s. The company's third quarter 2023 shareholder letter stated:

Axon's Q4 2023 Adjusted EBITDA margin expectation of approximately 20% implies full year Adjusted EBITDA margin of 20.8%, exceeding our previously communicated expectation of Adjusted EBITDA margin of approximately 20% in 2023. This reflects an increase in Adjusted EBITDA dollars to approximately $322 million, compared with the prior implied guidance range of $302 million to $306 million. Source: Axon Third Quarter 2023 Shareholder Letter.

Suppose Axon meets or exceeds Adjusted EBITDA margin guidance; the worst of the company's profitability downturn may be behind it.

At the end of the third quarter of 2023, the company had cash and short-term investments of $1.12 billion and convertible debt of $676.32 million. It has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.47, suggesting debt is low compared to equity. It has a quick ratio of 2.78, indicating it has enough financial resources to pay off its short-term debt. Axon produced free cash flow ("FCF") of $132 billion on a trailing 12-month basis.

Risks

Police misusing the device or even an accidental death from device usage presents a risk of reputational damage for Axon, as well as legal and financial risks. Organizations like Amnesty International and other civil rights groups have long opposed TASER use and have called its usage "inhumane." A healthy debate surrounds TASER usage, which could limit business expansion. For example, in mid-2022, Axon ended plans to equip drones with TASERS after most of its Ethics board resigned. The company's 10-K states the following about the risk of the market rejecting TASERS, "We substantially depend on sales of our TASER CEDs, and if these products do not continue to be widely accepted, our growth prospects will be diminished."

Although Axon has a dominant position in many of the markets it competes in, investors need to keep an eye out for Motorola Solutions (MSI), which has video evidence management and body camera products that could give Axon a run for its money. Motorola is a much larger company than Axon and has the financial resources to provide stiff competition in several of its business lines. Motorola's most prominent threat is bundling various products like body cameras and cloud-based software to offer public safety customers the bundle at a lower price than Axon. While Motorola's financial resources don't guarantee a win, investors should monitor the competitive playing field for signs that Motorola is negatively impacting Axon's market share.

Any investment in Axon at current prices assumes it continues growing at remarkably high growth rates. If the company's revenue, EPS, and FCF growth rates underperform what analysts expect, it could trigger a sell-off.

Should you buy it?

Seeking Alpha's quant rate Axon's valuation as an F due to all the company's valuations being well above the sector median. Some considered the stock overvalued as far back as March 2023 based on Enterprise Value ("EV") to Revenue, a Forward Price-to-Earnings ratio, and an EV-to-EBITDA basis. Those valuation ratios remained elevated in December.

Data by YCharts

However, let's do a reverse discounted cash flow ("DCF") on Axon to see what cash flow growth rate the company's closing stock price as of December 22 implies.

Axon Reverse DCF

The third quarter of FY 2024 reported Free Cash Flow TTM (Trailing 12 months in millions) $132 Terminal growth rate 3% Discount Rate 10% Years 1 -10 growth rate 34.7% Current Stock Price (December 12, 2023, closing price) $259.03 Terminal FCF value $2.674 billion Click to enlarge

According to Yahoo Finance, analysts estimate that Axon should grow its earnings-per-share ("EPS") at 38.40% over the next five years. Although EPS and cash flow differ, they are close enough to use EPS growth as a proxy for cash flow growth. So, although a 34.7% cash flow growth rate may seem aggressive, analysts clearly expect this business to produce very high bottom-line growth over multiple years. If you consider that the company has barely tapped into its international and U.S. Federal government opportunities, an FCF growth rate of 34.7% is feasible. I believe the stock trades at a fair value at current prices.

If you are a value investor, stay far away from Axon. However, you can buy the stock today if you are an aggressive growth investor.