Tom McAtee

Despite strong comps for sports franchise sales, Manchester United plc (NYSE:MANU) stock continues to trade far below a reasonable valuation. The public market has long failed to value such assets correctly in the public markets due to the acquisition values based more on vanity than financials. My investment thesis is Bullish on this premier franchise in the English Premier League trading below a recent deal value.

Source: Finviz

Ratcliffe Deal

Over the weekend, Man U announced a deal to sell 25% of the franchise to Sir Jim Ratcliffe for ~$1.34 billion, with INEOS designated for management of football operations. The deal includes another $300 million in funds for an investment into Old Trafford via newly issued shares at $33 per share.

Source: Man U press release

The deal values the football franchise at a valuation of $5.4 billion, or $33 per share. The football club includes the operations of the men's, women's, and Academy teams and includes $650 million in debt placing the enterprise value at $6+ billion.

The Glazer family has long promoted the desire to unload a portion of Man U. Despite this knowledge, the stock entered the weekend trading below $20 and has hardly rallied 3% on the news.

The deal involves Ratcliffe buying 25% of the Class B shares from the Glazers along with a tender offer to buy a similar 25% from public shareholders. His investment vehicle, Trawlers Limited, will also immediately invest $200 million upon closing of the deal for 6.1 million new shares with another $100 million by the end of 2024 for another 3.0 million shares.

The once-dominant EPL team has struggled in the last few years. The team finds itself in 8th place in the EPL and has struggled for the last few years with the Glazers in charge of the once-proud franchise.

Sports Franchises

According to Forbes research, Man U is the 13th most valuable sports franchise in the world now with a valuation of $6 billion. Due to limited franchises, team values only continue to soar questioning why public markets are so hesitant to snap the stock up at a discount to the listed value.

Source: Forbes

The Glazer family ownership has definitely under performed in the last 5-years with the top 50 sports franchises gaining on average 87% during the period while Man U is only up 46%. The premier EPL franchise isn't even the most valuable soccer club now with Real Madrid valued slightly higher and the franchise slipped from 6th most valued franchise is just the last year.

Mark Cuban just unloaded a majority stake of the Dallas Mavericks NBA franchise for a valuation of $3.5 billion. Cuban paid only $285 million back in 2000 and generated a return of over 1,000% in the period.

The Denver Broncos NFL team was sold in early 2022 to the Walton-Penner Family for a massive $4.65 billion valuation. Forbes now lists the franchise as now worth an estimated $5.1 billion and has soared in value by 92% in the last 5 years.

The logical conclusion here is for investors to take advantage of the public market discount knowing sports franchise values will likely only rise over time. Man U may or may not rally in the short term, but the true value of the team will only rise.

This deal, along with the Dallas Mavs, boosts the odds of future deal growth. The major problem with a $5+ billion franchise valuations is the lack of potential buyers, but now new investors only need a few billion dollars to buy a stake in the team, not necessarily needing to be the full owner for investment and vanity reasons.

Takeaway

The key investor takeaway is that Man U announced a deal for 25% of the outstanding shares at a confirmed price far above the current stock price. Investors buying the stock at $20 will ultimately see 65% upside to the current valuation and INEOS management involvement along with the $300 million investment in the stadium improvements could lead to outsized gains in the franchise value over the next five years.

Manchester United plc stock is likely to trade at a discount to the "true value" of the franchise value due to the public market discount, but this provides investors an opportunity to own a premier sports franchise at a value a billionaire investor can't obtain.