Entering text into the input field will update the search result below
Search for Symbols, analysts, keywords

Cisco: Losing Ground On Both The Networking And Security Fronts

Dec. 26, 2023 1:19 PM ETCisco Systems, Inc. (CSCO) Stock1 Comment
Lighting Rock Research profile picture
Lighting Rock Research
386 Followers

Summary

  • Cisco is losing market share to Arista in the networking end-market, with Arista achieving double-digit growth compared to Cisco's low-single-digit growth.
  • Cisco's end-to-end security business is outdated and lagging behind competitors like Palo Alto, who offer more comprehensive and cloud-focused security solutions.
  • Cisco's acquisition of Splunk may not have significant synergies, as Splunk's business model differs from Cisco's hardware-centric model.

CISCO headquarters in Silicon Valley

Sundry Photography

Cisco (CSCO) has exhibited a modest 3.1% average revenue growth and 4.8% average adjusted operating profit growth over the past five years. The company is experiencing a decline in market share within both the networking and security end markets. Consequently, I

This article was written by

Lighting Rock Research profile picture
Lighting Rock Research
386 Followers
I am a growth-oriented investor, conducting fundamental research. Long-term focus, independent thinking. I prefer companies with deep moats and high recurring sales growth.Disclosure: Hunter Wolf and I are working in the same investment team. I am writing here independently.

Analyst’s Disclosure: I/we have no stock, option or similar derivative position in any of the companies mentioned, and no plans to initiate any such positions within the next 72 hours. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.

Seeking Alpha's Disclosure: Past performance is no guarantee of future results. No recommendation or advice is being given as to whether any investment is suitable for a particular investor. Any views or opinions expressed above may not reflect those of Seeking Alpha as a whole. Seeking Alpha is not a licensed securities dealer, broker or US investment adviser or investment bank. Our analysts are third party authors that include both professional investors and individual investors who may not be licensed or certified by any institute or regulatory body.

Recommended For You

Comments (1)

Murad Shawar profile picture
Murad Shawar
Today, 1:57 PM
Comments (2.83K)
They bought SPLUNK to strategically compete with PALO and FORTINET . CSCO knows what its doing and a few more tuck in aqusitions in a few years and they will be back on track for competing with these players.
Disagree with this article? Submit your own. To report a factual error in this article, . Your feedback matters to us!

About CSCO Stock

SymbolLast Price% Chg
Market Cap
PE
Yield (TTM)
Rev Growth (YoY)
Short Interest
Prev. Close
Compare to Peers

More on CSCO

Related Stocks

SymbolLast Price% Chg
CSCO
--
Compare

Trending Analysis

Trending News

To ensure this doesn’t happen in the future, please enable Javascript and cookies in your browser.
Is this happening to you frequently? Please report it on our feedback forum.
If you have an ad-blocker enabled you may be blocked from proceeding. Please disable your ad-blocker and refresh.