Tesla: Expect Margins To Shrink Again In 2024

A.J. Button
Summary

  • Tesla's profitability has declined over the past year, with gross margin, EBIT margin, net margin, and free cash flow all decreasing.
  • I expect the decline to continue, mainly because the company is having to spend more money to get sales, due to weak demand.
  • Despite these challenges, Tesla has advantages in its charging network and full self-driving beta test that differentiate it from competitors and may contribute to future growth.
  • Given the even mix of strengths and weaknesses TSLA stock has, I consider it a hold.

Charging Up An Electric Car At Night

solarseven

Tesla, Inc. (NASDAQ:TSLA) has suffered a major decline in profitability over the last 12 months. In that period, it delivered $19 billion in gross profit on $96 billion in revenue. In 2022, it did $20.8 billion in

Financial journalist. Passed CFA Level 1. Seeking value and dividend growth opportunities, and sharing what I find on Seeking Alpha. Follow me on Youtube and Twitter: twitter.com/AJButton2

Analyst’s Disclosure: I/we have a beneficial long position in the shares of AAPL either through stock ownership, options, or other derivatives. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.

Seeking Alpha's Disclosure: Past performance is no guarantee of future results. No recommendation or advice is being given as to whether any investment is suitable for a particular investor. Any views or opinions expressed above may not reflect those of Seeking Alpha as a whole. Seeking Alpha is not a licensed securities dealer, broker or US investment adviser or investment bank. Our analysts are third party authors that include both professional investors and individual investors who may not be licensed or certified by any institute or regulatory body.

Comments (6)

S
Seeburto
Today, 2:07 PM
Comments (4.76K)
Way more upside long term in spite of the huge smear campaign on Elon Musk, both overt and subtle. So many irons in the fire, with the wherewithal to make it work.
s
smelly_farts
Today, 2:05 PM
Comments (1.04K)
Effective Fed Funds rate went from 0.8% to 5.33% in two years. Their gross profit will start increasing if rates stay here or start going down.
sam026 profile picture
sam026
Today, 1:46 PM
Comments (1.45K)
The Tesla charging network seems to me to be kind of like GM owning Exon/Mobil. At what point will anti monopoly folks begin to demand the two entities be separated?
s
smelly_farts
Today, 2:03 PM
Comments (1.04K)
@sam026 After Tesla shareholders have made ungodly amounts of money.
Tdot profile picture
Tdot
Today, 1:04 PM
Comments (33.5K)
"For this reason I consider Tesla stock a hold". OK, well that's nice, do nothing.

Do you have a target buy price and a target sell price, seeing as the share price won't "hold" steady on their own, but will fluctuate with news and market factors, and of course every time the musk Xweets something?
c
cbx6cylinder
Today, 12:59 PM
Comments (3.05K)
I don't think they are spending more money to increase demand, they are offering price cuts and incentives to increase demand which doesn't cost anything other than hurt the profits.

"I expect the decline to continue, mainly because the company is having to spend more money to get sales, due to weak demand."
