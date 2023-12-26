Entering text into the input field will update the search result below
Imperial Petroleum: CEO Harry Vafias Finally Aligns With Common Shareholders - Buy

Henrik Alex profile picture
Henrik Alex
Investing Group Leader

Summary

  • For most of the past two years, Imperial Petroleum has diluted shareholders relentlessly in order to grow the company's fleet.
  • However, the company has reversed course in recent months with the announcement of a $10 million share repurchase program in early September and subsequent buybacks of common shares and warrants.
  • CEO Harry Vafias now controls approximately 35.5% of outstanding common shares, aligning his interests with outside shareholders.
  • Even after the 150% rally from recent lows, the company's common shares are still trading at a massive discount to estimated net asset value.
  • Given recent, positive developments and considering the strong prospects of the product and mid-sized crude tanker markets going into 2024, I am reiterating my "Buy" rating on the company's common shares while assigning a price target of $4.60.
Oil Tanker at Sea

HeliRy

Note:

I have covered Imperial Petroleum (NASDAQ:IMPP, NASDAQ:IMPPP) previously, so investors should view this as an update to my earlier articles on the company.

History Of Dilution And Related-Party Dealings

For most of the past two years, Imperial Petroleum has

This article was written by

Henrik Alex profile picture
Henrik Alex
16.98K Followers

I am mostly a trader engaging in both long and short bets intraday and occasionally over the short- to medium term. My historical focus has been mostly on tech stocks but over the past couple of years I have also started broad coverage of the offshore drilling and supply industry as well as the shipping industry in general (tankers, containers, drybulk). In addition, I am having a close eye on the still nascent fuel cell industry.

I am located in Germany and have worked quite some time as an auditor for PricewaterhouseCoopers before becoming a daytrader almost 20 years ago. During this time, I managed to successfully maneuver the burst of the dotcom bubble and the aftermath of the world trade center attacks as well as the subprime crisis.

Despite not being a native speaker, I always try to deliver high quality research to followers and the entire Seeking Alpha community.

Analyst’s Disclosure: I/we have a beneficial long position in the shares of IMPP either through stock ownership, options, or other derivatives. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.

I also own IMPPP.

Seeking Alpha's Disclosure: Past performance is no guarantee of future results. No recommendation or advice is being given as to whether any investment is suitable for a particular investor. Any views or opinions expressed above may not reflect those of Seeking Alpha as a whole. Seeking Alpha is not a licensed securities dealer, broker or US investment adviser or investment bank. Our analysts are third party authors that include both professional investors and individual investors who may not be licensed or certified by any institute or regulatory body.

Comments (3)

T
Tarding
Today, 1:54 PM
Comments (20)
Where can you find the true outstanding shares? I have looked through the earnings reports but they only report average weighted...THANK YOU! @Henrik Alex
Timothy Stabosz profile picture
Timothy Stabosz
Today, 1:11 PM
Comments (4.2K)
Straightforward presentation.

But I can’t tell you how utterly shameless, and sordid it all feels.

This guy rapes people, and then seeks to profit “on both ends.” I don’t know how he lives with himself.

What is the purpose of a corporate entity? As some kind of “gimmick,” that is supposed to trick and lure in people?

Apparently, for some people, no amount of money, and no matter how acquired, is enough. Reminds me of the Portnoys at TA, etc.
