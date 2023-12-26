5 Big Market Predictions For 2024

murat4art/iStock via Getty Images

2023 is coming to a close, and as we enter 2024, it's time to think about what comes next. 2023 was a year of resilience, with the economy, rates, and the stock market going against the consensus. Stocks rebounded sharply in 2023, and the economy avoided recession, sending rates to their highest level in nearly two decades.

2024 may emerge as a year that goes against the consensus again as many now see even higher stock prices, lower rates, and a soft landing. However, the effects of monetary policy and quantitative tightening will likely catch up in 2024, bringing plenty of surprises and, more importantly, lower equity market valuations.

Inflation Remains Sticky

The first surprise for 2024 will be that inflation will get stuck above the Fed's 2% target rate, and PCE and core PCE will be slower to come down than expected. Goods inflation could reoccur as shipping costs and commodity prices advance. Most notably, the Baltic Dry Index has surged over the past few weeks, and while it's off its recent highs, it's currently trading around 2,100, up from its lows of about 550 back at the start of 2023. Changes in goods inflation tend to trail changes in the Baltic Dry Index.

Bloomberg

While services inflation is trending lower, it's still very high, and it won't take much of a rise in goods to get that year-over-year rate of change to start pushing higher, especially as the base effects from 2023 start to wear off. The actual index shows that good prices have been flat all year. It's not a pretty chart, and unless goods prices go into outright deflation, the odds seem to favor prices in this category rising again, especially if shipping prices go higher.

Bloomberg

Additionally, metals like copper and iron ore have seen their prices rise, and further increases in commodities in general, especially oil or gasoline, could lead to a return of goods inflation in 2024.

Bloomberg

Fewer Than Expected Rate Cuts

A resurgence of inflation will delay those Fed rate cuts and, more likely than not, force the market to price rate cuts out of the equation for the first half of 2024. Currently, the market is pricing in rates falling to 4.6% by June and 3.85% by December. However, with inflation sticking around the 3% level for some time longer, it will result in the Fed holding off on cutting rates in 2024, causing the market to reprice those rate cuts and to come in line with the Fed's view of two to three rate cuts, starting in the second half of 2024.

Bloomberg

Higher Unemployment Rate

The combination of higher inflation and higher interest will work to slow the economy in 2024 and take it off the sugar highs of 2023. The economy's slowing will become more pronounced as we move past the first quarter, and the hopes for a soft landing will shift to fears of recession as the unemployment rate rises back towards and eventually above 4%. Continuing claims have already been on the rise, and these claims tend to lead to a higher unemployment rate. Fed officials have already noted fears of a rising unemployment rate and the need to start to focus on the employment situation.

Bloomberg

Wider Credit Spreads Means Lower PEs

Of course, fear of a recession will make things more difficult for the equity market as credit spreads widen, leading to a lower PE multiple for stock prices. The CDX HY Index has shown that credit spreads have narrowed dramatically in recent weeks, helping to lead stocks higher as financial conditions have eased, leading to higher PE ratios.

The PE ratio is inverted to overlay with the CDX HY Index (Bloomberg)

The narrowing credit spreads are a sign of easing financial conditions, and this was probably what Powell meant when he noted in the last FOMC meeting that financial conditions would likely come along to where they needed to be. If the unemployment rate rises to around 4.1% in 2024, as the Summary of Economic Projections forecast, and real GDP growth slows from about 2.6% in 2023 to just 1.4%, it should lead to wider credit spreads and tighter financial conditions, which will work to contract PE multiples in 2024.

Based on the Fed's projections, nominal GDP growth is forecast to fall to around 3.8% from current forecasts of 5.6% in 2023. This would suggest that earnings won't grow as forecast in 2024. The forecast calls for nearly 6% earnings growth over the next 12 months, and typically, earnings growth rates trend with nominal GDP growth rates. If nominal growth slows in 2024, then it seems unlikely we will see earnings go higher from current estimates in 2024, suggesting estimates may have peaked.

Bloomberg

The S&P 500 Trades Down To 3,900

Sticky inflation will probably prompt the Fed to hold on to higher rates for too long in the face of a slowing economy and a rising unemployment rate. This will likely lead to wider credit spreads and lower PE multiples as earnings estimates peak, posing a problem for stocks in 2024. This will probably lead to the PE contracting to around 16 times (the historical norm) of its 2024 earnings estimates from a current 19.6. Over the next 12 months, current earnings estimates are at $241, meaning the S&P 500 will return to roughly 3,900 in 2024.

Bloomberg

Good luck!