My Best Dividend Aristocrats For January 2024

Dec. 26, 2023 2:52 PM ETNOBL, SWK, MDT, SPY, TGT, BF.B, HRL, MKC, SJM, MMM, CINF, LEG, NEE, O, XOM, TROW, WBA3 Comments
Summary

  • The ProShares S&P 500 Dividend Aristocrats ETF continues its recent good run in December, through the 22nd, the ETF is up 3.91%.
  • I present 3 strategies that can theoretically beat the dividend aristocrat index in the long term.
  • After 29 months of tracking these strategies, once again, all 3 strategies are beating NOBL and SPY.

2023 Review

Once again November did not disappoint, delivering exceptional gains much like investors have become accustomed to in years past. During 8 out of the last 11 Novembers, the ProShares S&P 500 Dividend Aristocrats ETF (NOBL

I have a masters degree in Analytics from Northwestern University and a bachelors degree in Accounting. I have worked in the investment arena for over 10 years starting as an analyst and working my way up to a management role. Dividend investing is a personal hobby and I look forward to sharing my thoughts with the Seeking Alpha community. In addition to being a contributor here on Seeking Alpha I publish informative videos on YouTube using the following channel https://www.youtube.com/channel/UCVh4UdktgeaPx8Ndm-j72xg

Analyst’s Disclosure: I/we have a beneficial long position in the shares of O, TROW either through stock ownership, options, or other derivatives. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.

Seeking Alpha's Disclosure: Past performance is no guarantee of future results. No recommendation or advice is being given as to whether any investment is suitable for a particular investor. Any views or opinions expressed above may not reflect those of Seeking Alpha as a whole. Seeking Alpha is not a licensed securities dealer, broker or US investment adviser or investment bank. Our analysts are third party authors that include both professional investors and individual investors who may not be licensed or certified by any institute or regulatory body.

Comments (3)

B
Bigsmitty
Today, 3:30 PM
Comments (466)
I noticed that LEG appears on all three tables and pays a dividend in excess of 6.8%. HMMM
Water Buffalo profile picture
Water Buffalo
Today, 3:36 PM
Comments (1.13K)
@Bigsmitty LEG isn't in the S&P 500 anymore, and is therefore not a dividend aristocrat, because a stock must be a member of that index to be an aristocrat. However, there are many stocks that are not aristocrats that qualify as divodend growth stocks.
B
Bigsmitty
Today, 3:53 PM
Comments (466)
@Water Buffalo I agree, but I do find it to be an interesting anomaly. I might buy some after further research. Thanks
