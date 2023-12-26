Entering text into the input field will update the search result below
Search for Symbols, analysts, keywords

Buffett's 4 Dividend Buys For December

Dec. 26, 2023 4:17 PM ETKHC, ALLY, HPQ, JEF, C, KR, KO, SIRI, CVX, TMUS, AON, OXY, DEO, GL
Fredrik Arnold profile picture
Fredrik Arnold
Investing Group Leader

Summary

  • The article discusses the dividend-paying stocks in Warren Buffett's Berkshire Hathaway portfolio.
  • It highlights three stocks - The Kraft Heinz Co, Ally Financial Inc, and HP Inc - that have annual dividends exceeding their single share prices.
  • The article also provides projected net gains for ten top Buffett-held dividend stocks by December 2024.
  • Analyst-augured top-ten net-gains from Buffett’s December dividend dogs ranged 9.62%-21.31% from GL, KHC, DEO, KO, JEF, OXY, AON, TMUS, KR, and top pick CVX per YCharts data.
  • $5k invested in the lowest-priced five top-yield Buffett/BKH-held December dividend dogs showed 6.45% LESS net-gain than from $5k invested in all ten. Big (higher-priced) Berkshire-collected dogs led Buffett’s December dividend payers.
  • Looking for a portfolio of ideas like this one? Members of The Dividend Dog Catcher get exclusive access to our subscriber-only portfolios. Learn More »

adorable border collie dogs posing outdoors in winter

Ksenia Raykova/iStock via Getty Images

Foreword

Dan Burrows says in Kiplinger Investing:

"The Berkshire Hathaway portfolio is a diverse set of blue chips and, increasingly, lesser-known growth bets. Here's a look at every stock picked by Warren Buffett and his lieutenants."

Get The Entire Buffett-Berkshire Hathaway Held 'Safer' Dividend Dog Story

Click here to subscribe to The Dividend Dogcatcher. Get more information, the follow-up to this article, and a free two week trial.

Catch A Dog On Facebook the evening before every NYSE trade day on Facebook/Dividend Dog Catcher, a Fredrik Arnold live video highlights a portfolio candidate in the Underdog Daily Dividend Show!

Root for the Underdog. Comment below on your favorite or least favorite stock tickers to make them eligible for my next FA follower report.

This article was written by

Fredrik Arnold profile picture
Fredrik Arnold
29.94K Followers

Fredrik Arnold is a retired quality service analyst sharing investment ideas with a primary focus on dividend yields by utilizing free cash flow and one-year total returns as trading indicators.

He is the leader of the investing group The Dividend Dog Catcher, where he shares a minimum of one new dividend stock idea per week with focus on yield or extraordinary financial circumstances. All ideas are archived and available after weekly announcement. Learn more.

Analyst’s Disclosure: I/we have no stock, option or similar derivative position in any of the companies mentioned, and no plans to initiate any such positions within the next 72 hours. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.

Disclaimer: This article is for informational and educational purposes only and should not be construed to constitute investment advice. Nothing contained herein shall constitute a solicitation, recommendation or endorsement to buy or sell any security. Prices and returns on equities in this article except as noted are listed without consideration of fees, commissions, taxes, penalties, or interest payable due to purchasing, holding, or selling same. Graphs and charts were compiled by Rydlun & Co., LLC from data derived from www.indexarb; YCharts; finance.yahoo; analyst mean target price by YCharts. Open source dog art from dividenddogcatcher.com.

Seeking Alpha's Disclosure: Past performance is no guarantee of future results. No recommendation or advice is being given as to whether any investment is suitable for a particular investor. Any views or opinions expressed above may not reflect those of Seeking Alpha as a whole. Seeking Alpha is not a licensed securities dealer, broker or US investment adviser or investment bank. Our analysts are third party authors that include both professional investors and individual investors who may not be licensed or certified by any institute or regulatory body.

Recommended For You

Comments

Disagree with this article? Submit your own. To report a factual error in this article, . Your feedback matters to us!

Related Stocks

SymbolLast Price% Chg
KHC--
The Kraft Heinz Company
ALLY--
Ally Financial Inc.
HPQ--
HP Inc.
JEF--
Jefferies Financial Group Inc.
C--
Citigroup Inc.
Compare

Related Analysis

Trending Analysis

Trending News

To ensure this doesn’t happen in the future, please enable Javascript and cookies in your browser.
Is this happening to you frequently? Please report it on our feedback forum.
If you have an ad-blocker enabled you may be blocked from proceeding. Please disable your ad-blocker and refresh.