Entering text into the input field will update the search result below
Search for Symbols, analysts, keywords

2024 Rate Cut Playbook: My Top 4 Ideas To Ride A Dovish Fed

Dec. 26, 2023 4:17 PM ETSP500, MSFT, RBLX, STLA, C1 Comment
Cavenagh Research profile picture
Cavenagh Research
7.22K Followers

Summary

  • 2024 expected to be a bullish year for stocks with Fed rate cuts and double-digit earnings growth for the S&P 500.
  • This bullish backdrop recently prompted me to raise my base case target price for the S&P 500 to ~5,300 points by end of year 2024.
  • Zooming in on specific ideas, Citigroup, Roblox, Microsoft, and Stellantis identified as attractive stocks to benefit from the dovish Fed pivot.

Soccer play tactics strategy drawn with white chalk on chalk board

geckophotos/iStock via Getty Images

2024 is poised to be an exciting year for stocks, with the Fed expected to cut rates by nearly 175 basis points, while consensus earnings growth for the S&P 500 (SP500) bucket is expected

This article was written by

Cavenagh Research profile picture
Cavenagh Research
7.22K Followers
Experience as an investment analyst for a major BB-Bank, as well as private equity consultant for MBB. Currently working towards the CFA charter, having completed I&II. Passion for risk-assets (Growth, Contrarian, Emerging Market) ex-colleague and close friend of Investor Express

Analyst’s Disclosure: I/we have a beneficial long position in the shares of RBLX, C, STLA either through stock ownership, options, or other derivatives. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.

Not financial advice

Seeking Alpha's Disclosure: Past performance is no guarantee of future results. No recommendation or advice is being given as to whether any investment is suitable for a particular investor. Any views or opinions expressed above may not reflect those of Seeking Alpha as a whole. Seeking Alpha is not a licensed securities dealer, broker or US investment adviser or investment bank. Our analysts are third party authors that include both professional investors and individual investors who may not be licensed or certified by any institute or regulatory body.

Recommended For You

Comments (1)

J
Jimmy54
Today, 5:15 PM
Comments (575)
I like Citi personally. There still trading around the value of reverse split of 2011. It has been flat for close to 13 years. Jane Fraser seems as a competent CEO and poised to bring the company back to glory.
Disagree with this article? Submit your own. To report a factual error in this article, . Your feedback matters to us!

Related Stocks

SymbolLast Price% Chg
SP500--
S&P 500 Index
MSFT--
Microsoft Corporation
RBLX--
Roblox Corporation
STLA--
Stellantis N.V.
C--
Citigroup Inc.
Compare

Related Analysis

Trending Analysis

Trending News

To ensure this doesn’t happen in the future, please enable Javascript and cookies in your browser.
Is this happening to you frequently? Please report it on our feedback forum.
If you have an ad-blocker enabled you may be blocked from proceeding. Please disable your ad-blocker and refresh.