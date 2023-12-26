Entering text into the input field will update the search result below
Search for Symbols, analysts, keywords

CGO: Multi-Asset Global Allocation CEF, 10% Yield

Binary Tree Analytics profile picture
Binary Tree Analytics
4.09K Followers

Summary

  • Calamos Global Total Return is a multi-asset closed-end fund.
  • CGO holds a mix of global equities, convertibles, and bonds, with a focus on information technology and a global mandate beyond North America.
  • The fund is currently trading at a -9% discount to net asset value, historically at the lower end of its range, making it potentially attractive for investors.
  • The CEF offers a historically supported 10% dividend yield, occasionally using return of capital, with a managed distribution policy adaptable to market conditions.
  • The fund is favored for its global exposure, convertible sleeve, and anticipated performance in a low-rate environment, making it a potentially appealing investment option.

International business partnership and connection concept on map

anyaberkut

Thesis

Calamos Global Total Return (NASDAQ:CGO) is a closed end fund. The vehicle contains a mix of equities and convertibles, with a small bond sleeve to finance the cash on the dividend distributions. The fund aims to provide a total

This article was written by

Binary Tree Analytics profile picture
Binary Tree Analytics
4.09K Followers
With a financial services cash and derivatives trading background, Binary Tree Analytics aims to provide transparency and analytics in respect to capital markets instruments and trades.We are reachable at BinaryTreeAnalytics@gmail.com_____________________________http://www.BinaryTreeAnalytics.com

Analyst’s Disclosure: I/we have no stock, option or similar derivative position in any of the companies mentioned, and no plans to initiate any such positions within the next 72 hours. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.

Seeking Alpha's Disclosure: Past performance is no guarantee of future results. No recommendation or advice is being given as to whether any investment is suitable for a particular investor. Any views or opinions expressed above may not reflect those of Seeking Alpha as a whole. Seeking Alpha is not a licensed securities dealer, broker or US investment adviser or investment bank. Our analysts are third party authors that include both professional investors and individual investors who may not be licensed or certified by any institute or regulatory body.

Recommended For You

Comments

Disagree with this article? Submit your own. To report a factual error in this article, . Your feedback matters to us!

About CGO Ticker

SymbolLast Price% Chg
Expense Ratio
Div Frequency
Div Rate (TTM)
Yield (TTM)
Assets (AUM)
Volume
Compare to Peers

More on CGO

Related Stocks

SymbolLast Price% Chg
CGO
--
Compare

Trending Analysis

Trending News

To ensure this doesn’t happen in the future, please enable Javascript and cookies in your browser.
Is this happening to you frequently? Please report it on our feedback forum.
If you have an ad-blocker enabled you may be blocked from proceeding. Please disable your ad-blocker and refresh.