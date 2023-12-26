Entering text into the input field will update the search result below
Search for Symbols, analysts, keywords

Booking Holdings: Well-Positioned For Profitable Travels

Alex Galanis profile picture
Alex Galanis
671 Followers

Summary

  • The online travel services industry is bouncing back after the disruptions caused by Covid-19, with Booking Holdings as the market leader.
  • The industry is expected to continue growing, but at a more moderate pace, yet the online transition is becoming more rapid.
  • Booking delivered a record year in 2022, with growth expected to persist.

Booking.com office building in Orlando, Florida, USA.

JHVEPhoto

Thesis

Bouncing back stronger after the worldwide Covid-19 disruptions, the online travel services industry appears to be improving constantly, establishing itself with consumers across the world. Booking Holdings (NASDAQ:BKNG), being the market leader, has and continues to occupy

This article was written by

Alex Galanis profile picture
Alex Galanis
671 Followers
Financial Analyst, interested in U.S equities, examining Growth, Dividend Growth and Value Investment opportunities, as well as ETFs.  Accounting and Finance Graduate. CFA level ΙI candidate.

Analyst’s Disclosure: I/we have no stock, option or similar derivative position in any of the companies mentioned, and no plans to initiate any such positions within the next 72 hours. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.

Seeking Alpha's Disclosure: Past performance is no guarantee of future results. No recommendation or advice is being given as to whether any investment is suitable for a particular investor. Any views or opinions expressed above may not reflect those of Seeking Alpha as a whole. Seeking Alpha is not a licensed securities dealer, broker or US investment adviser or investment bank. Our analysts are third party authors that include both professional investors and individual investors who may not be licensed or certified by any institute or regulatory body.

Recommended For You

Comments

Disagree with this article? Submit your own. To report a factual error in this article, . Your feedback matters to us!

About BKNG Stock

SymbolLast Price% Chg
Market Cap
PE
Yield (TTM)
Rev Growth (YoY)
Short Interest
Prev. Close
Compare to Peers

More on BKNG

Related Stocks

SymbolLast Price% Chg
BKNG
--
Compare

Trending Analysis

Trending News

To ensure this doesn’t happen in the future, please enable Javascript and cookies in your browser.
Is this happening to you frequently? Please report it on our feedback forum.
If you have an ad-blocker enabled you may be blocked from proceeding. Please disable your ad-blocker and refresh.