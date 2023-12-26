Fischerrx6

Introduction

As we rapidly head toward a new year, I want to introduce a new stock I just put on my watchlist. As most of my readers probably know, I have massive industrial exposure.

53% of my portfolio consists of stocks operating in the industrial sector. While close to half of this exposure consists of anti-cyclical defense contractors, it's fair to say that I really like this sector.

The stock I'm presenting in this article is also an industrial stock. It's a company I have never discussed on Seeking Alpha or anywhere else.

AMETEK Inc. (NYSE:AME), the star of this article, is an industrial giant with a $38 billion market cap operating in the Specialty Industrial Machinery industry.

Headquartered in Berwyn, Pennsylvania, the company has returned close to 960% since 2010, beating the S&P 500 and the industrial ETF (XLI) by a huge margin.

Data by YCharts

Even better, since the early 2000s, AME shares have consistently outperformed the market, as shown by the AME/S&P 500 ratio in the chart below, which includes dividends.

Although secular headwinds like the 2015 manufacturing recession caused AME shares to briefly underperform, it has truly been one of the best places to be for more than two decades.

TradingView (AME/SPY Ratio)

In this article, I'll walk you through the company and explain why I just put the AME ticker on my watchlist.

So, let's get to it!

AMETEK Is A Compounding Star

AMETEK is a distinguished global manufacturer of electronic instruments and electromechanical devices.

Founded in 1930, the company makes the case that its rich history is rooted in innovation and adaptability.

What sets AMETEK apart is its ability to consistently produce high-quality, differentiated products at competitive prices.

This has translated into maintaining significant market share in niche segments of critical industries such as process, power, industrial, and aerospace markets.

These operations are divided into two major business segments.

USD in Million 2021 Weight 2022 Weight Electronic Instruments 3,764 67.9 % 4,229 68.8 % Electromechanical 1,783 32.1 % 1,921 31.2 % Click to enlarge

EIG (Electronic Instruments): EIG leads in analytical instruments for various markets globally. With products serving industries like power generation, pharmaceuticals, and aerospace, EIG focuses on innovation, international growth, and a diverse product portfolio.

EIG leads in analytical instruments for various markets globally. With products serving industries like power generation, pharmaceuticals, and aerospace, EIG focuses on innovation, international growth, and a diverse product portfolio. EMG (Electromechanical): EMG provides automation solutions, thermal management, specialty metals, and electrical interconnects. Its products, including precision motion control solutions and heat exchangers, cater to industries such as medical, semiconductor, aerospace, and defense.

AMETEK Inc.

Neither EIG nor EMG is overly dependent on single customers, ensuring operational stability.

EIG's largest customers account for only 6% of net sales, while EMG's five largest customers represent approximately 9% of its net sales.

AMETEK Inc.

The company believes that a key factor contributing to its uniqueness is its commitment to innovation and technological excellence.

AMETEK consistently invests in research, development, and engineering, leveraging Design for Six Sigma and Value Analysis/Value Engineering methodologies.

This emphasis on technological advancement empowers AMETEK to anticipate customer needs and develop cutting-edge solutions.

AMETEK reminds me of my investment in Danaher (DHR), a large-cap healthcare supplier. Like AMETEK, it is a serial acquirer of businesses with a focus on operating excellence to boost margins and product/service quality.

AMETEK Inc.

If we take a closer look at the company's capital spending, we see that since 2014, it has spent $10 billion. 70% of this went to strategic acquisitions, 13% was spent on dividends, and 17% was used for share repurchases to indirectly distribute cash to shareholders.

AMETEK Inc.

Unfortunately for income-focused investors, AME shares currently pay only $0.25 in quarterly dividends.

This translates to a yield of just 0.60%.

However, this dividend is protected by a 16% payout ratio and comes with a five-year CAGR of 12.3%.

Data by YCharts

Additionally, the company has a net leverage ratio of 0.6x EBITDA, which is extremely healthy. It has a BBB+ credit rating, one step below the A-range.

Furthermore, strategic acquisitions coupled with its focus on margin enhancements have allowed the company to grow revenue by 81% over the past ten years. Due to higher profitability, EBITDA has risen by 116% during this period.

Data by YCharts

In other words, AME is one of the stocks that I like to compare to playing the board game Monopoly.

The company has a successful existing business capable of strong cash generation and a healthy balance sheet. It uses proceeds to acquire new growth, which is integrated into its existing business. Then, operating efficiencies boost margins again.

This is a very beneficial cycle that will likely result in strong shareholder value until the company's core business weakens so much that its strategy derails.

The odds of that happening anytime soon are very low.

Recent Events & Valuation

In order to assess how attractive AME shares are, let's take a closer look at recent developments.

During the third quarter, AMETEK executed acquisitions totaling roughly $150 million, including UEI and InnoRIID.

Post-quarter-end, an additional $105 million was deployed for the acquisition of Amplifier Research.

The company also announced a definitive agreement to acquire Paragon Medical for $1.9 billion, signaling a substantial move in its acquisition strategy.

Even after the Paragon acquisition, AMETEK anticipates having significant financial capacity, boasting approximately $1.5 billion in cash from existing credit facilities for supporting further growth initiatives.

AMETEK Inc.

Furthermore, the company continues to thrive despite economic weakness, although some cracks are starting to appear.

Third-quarter sales were $1.62 billion, a 5% increase over the same period in 2022.

Organic sales growth was flat, acquisitions contributed 4 points, and foreign currency added 1 point.

The book-to-bill ratio was 0.96, and the backlog stood at $3.4 billion, near record levels. This means that despite a massive backlog, orders are slowing.

A sub-1.0x book-to-bill ratio means that for every $1.00 in finished products, the company gets $0.96 in new orders.

Operating income reached a record $438 million, operating margins were 27%, and EBITDA was a record $511 million with a margin of 31.5%.

AMETEK Inc.

Nonetheless, despite my new orders comments and the fact that the ISM Manufacturing Index has been hinting at contraction every single month in 2023, the company raised its earnings guidance for the full year.

Overall sales are expected to be up mid-to-high single digits, with organic sales up mid-single digits.

Diluted earnings per share for the year are expected to be in the range of $6.31 to $6.33, up approximately 11% compared to last year's results. Q4 sales are anticipated to be up mid-single digits, with adjusted earnings of $1.61 to $1.63 per share, up 6% to 7% versus the prior year.

Having said that, AME shares are up 25% from their 52-week low. Shares are up 18% year-to-date.

That's not great for its valuation.

Using the data in the overview below:

AME is trading at a blended P/E ratio of 26.0x.

The five-year normalized multiple is 26.6x.

This year, EPS is expected to increase by 11.4%, potentially followed by 7.6% growth in 2024 and 6.9% growth in 2025.

All EPS estimates are higher compared to six months ago.

Based on expected EPS growth, its 0.6% dividend, and a return to a 26.6x earnings multiple, the company has the potential to return roughly 9% per year through 2025. Please note that this is a theoretical number we should only use to assess the risk/reward. This is no guarantee that investors will generate 9% per year.

FAST Graphs

The current consensus price target is $174, which is 6% above the current price.

As much as I like AME, I would like to buy this stock on a 10% to 15% correction, which I believe is not unlikely if stock market euphoria meets subdued growth expectations next year.

I also believe that the Fed will keep rates higher than the market expects, which could provide us with buying opportunities.

Nonetheless, the main takeaway here is that I really like AMETEK. I believe it is a terrific compounder with a stellar business model that should be in a great spot to generate outperforming shareholder returns for years to come.

Takeaway

With roots dating back to 1930, AMETEK excels in innovation and market dominance.

The company's strategic focus on electronic instruments and electromechanical devices fuels robust financial performance, marked by a strong balance sheet and consistent revenue growth.

Meanwhile, AMETEK's unique cycle of cash generation, acquisitions, and efficiencies position it as a market standout.

Despite a modest dividend, recent acquisitions, including Paragon Medical, signal continued growth.

While its valuation is a minor concern, I believe AME shares are poised to keep outperforming the market on a long-term basis.