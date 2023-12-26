Entering text into the input field will update the search result below
Search for Symbols, analysts, keywords

For Kinsale, Small Remains Beautiful

Volatility Surfer profile picture
Volatility Surfer
2.06K Followers

Summary

  • Kinsale Insurance focuses on providing tailored insurance for the excess and surplus lines sector in the US.
  • The company emphasizes smaller to medium-sized risks and aims to improve cost efficiency through technological advancements.
  • Despite a mature market cycle and pricing pressures, Kinsale remains optimistic about future growth prospects and aims for a long-term growth target of 10-20%.
  • Consider accumulating KNSL when valuations become more reasonable.

Businessman using laptop with AI tech auto insurance service concept, travel insurance data management, fast solve problem, service, digital transformation, protection, digital application.

Poca Wander Stock

Kinsale Capital Group, Inc. (NYSE:KNSL), established in 2009, is focused on providing insurance specifically tailored for the excess and surplus lines sector within the United States. After a strong run in its share price, expectations for Kinsale Insurance

This article was written by

Volatility Surfer profile picture
Volatility Surfer
2.06K Followers
Investing since the dot com crash. Searching for a little wisdom every day. I enjoy uncovering quality dividend ideas for my retirement portfolio. With my play money, I enjoy hunting for commodity multi-baggers. Gold and silver bull.

Analyst’s Disclosure: I/we have no stock, option or similar derivative position in any of the companies mentioned, and no plans to initiate any such positions within the next 72 hours. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.

Seeking Alpha's Disclosure: Past performance is no guarantee of future results. No recommendation or advice is being given as to whether any investment is suitable for a particular investor. Any views or opinions expressed above may not reflect those of Seeking Alpha as a whole. Seeking Alpha is not a licensed securities dealer, broker or US investment adviser or investment bank. Our analysts are third party authors that include both professional investors and individual investors who may not be licensed or certified by any institute or regulatory body.

Recommended For You

Comments

Disagree with this article? Submit your own. To report a factual error in this article, . Your feedback matters to us!

About KNSL Stock

SymbolLast Price% Chg
Market Cap
PE
Yield (TTM)
Rev Growth (YoY)
Short Interest
Prev. Close
Compare to Peers

More on KNSL

Related Stocks

SymbolLast Price% Chg
KNSL
--
Compare

Trending Analysis

Trending News

To ensure this doesn’t happen in the future, please enable Javascript and cookies in your browser.
Is this happening to you frequently? Please report it on our feedback forum.
If you have an ad-blocker enabled you may be blocked from proceeding. Please disable your ad-blocker and refresh.