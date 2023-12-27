Entering text into the input field will update the search result below
RTX Corporation: Grounded As The S&P 500 Has Rocketed Higher

Dec. 27, 2023 7:00 AM ETRTX Corporation (RTX) Stock2 Comments
Summary

  • As the market has had a liftoff in 2023, shares of RTX Corporation have been grounded.
  • The defense and aerospace giant shared healthy third-quarter results in October.
  • RTX enjoys a BBB+ credit rating on a stable outlook from S&P.
  • The company's shares appear to be trading at a 31% discount to fair value, making its recent $10 billion share repurchase program a wise use of capital.
  • RTX could be positioned to deliver 38% cumulative total returns through 2025 and 350%+ cumulative total returns through 2033, which would be about triple the S&P 500.

The cash keeps on coming!

A businessman is showered in $100 U.S. banknotes.

shapecharge

A flip of the calendar can often be enough to change the market narrative. Decades-high inflation, the start of the rate hike cycle, and fears of a recession sent markets reeling in 2022, with

This article was written by

Kody's Dividends profile picture
Kody's Dividends
7.81K Followers
Hi, my name is Kody. I run Kody's Dividends. As you might guess, this is a blog primarily documenting my journey towards financial independence using dividend growth investing as the means to transform the dream of financial independence into a reality.I am forever indebted to this community because it helped me transition from simply being an investor to being a full-time analyst beginning in June 2021. Aside from my five to six articles a week here on Seeking Alpha, I am also a contributor to Dividend Kings and iREIT on Alpha.

Comments (2)

B
BigLRP
Today, 7:59 AM
Comments (737)
This is the kind of quality company I like to buy when the stock price has significantly pulled back based on a misunderstanding of a situation. My understanding is safety wise there is no problem with the P&W engine. There has been no accidents. There has been no grounding of planes. The problem is the scheduling of route maintenance being required sooner than expected. Fixable on existing engines in service and preventable in future production. If there is more to it then that, I have not read or heard about it.
p
porbit28
Today, 7:17 AM
Comments (238)
RTX is a "steal" now. Encouraging to see mgmt making the best of the lows with a big buyback.
