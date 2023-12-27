Entering text into the input field will update the search result below
Search for Symbols, analysts, keywords

General Motors: Good Riddance - Back To ICE Basics

Dec. 27, 2023 9:00 AM ETGeneral Motors Company (GM) StockF, TSLA
Juxtaposed Ideas profile picture
Juxtaposed Ideas
9.17K Followers

Summary

  • Despite our previous bullishness on Cruise, it is apparent that General Motors Company's decision to moderate the cash burn and preserve liquidity is highly prudent.
  • Due to the demand headwind and its refusal to engage in Tesla's price war, it is unsurprising that GM has opted to moderate its EV production to "match demand."
  • While GM's overall EBIT margins are likely to improve, we believe that EV adoption may stall until parity is achieved by sometime in 2026, with Tesla remaining the market leader.
  • While the management has guided a "2024 budget that will fully offset UAW's incremental costs," it is uncertain how its capital intensity may be reduced and cost efficiency improved.
  • Combined with the minimal projected expansion in its profitability through FY2025, GM may very well trade sideways at these levels moving forward, with its growth and dividend story unattractive here.

She"s not afraid to get a little fierce

Delmaine Donson/E+ via Getty Images

We previously covered General Motors Company (NYSE:GM) in October 2023, discussing our bearish projections on the impact of the United Auto Workers ("UAW") contracts on its profitability, worsened by the temporal production losses from the ongoing

This article was written by

Juxtaposed Ideas profile picture
Juxtaposed Ideas
9.17K Followers
I am a full-time analyst interested in a wide range of stocks. With my unique insights and knowledge, I hope to provide other investors with a contrasting view of my portfolio, given my particular background.Prior to Seeking Alpha, I worked as a professionally trained architect in a private architecture practice, with a focus on public and healthcare projects. My qualifications include:- Qualified Person with the Board of Architects, Singapore.- Master's in Architecture from the National University of Singapore.- Bachelor in Arts from the National University of Singapore.If you have any questions, feel free to reach out to me via a direct message on Seeking Alpha or leave a comment on one of my articles.

Analyst’s Disclosure: I/we have a beneficial long position in the shares of TSLA either through stock ownership, options, or other derivatives. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.

The analysis is provided exclusively for informational purposes and should not be considered professional investment advice. Before investing, please conduct personal in-depth research and utmost due diligence, as there are many risks associated with the trade, including capital loss.

Seeking Alpha's Disclosure: Past performance is no guarantee of future results. No recommendation or advice is being given as to whether any investment is suitable for a particular investor. Any views or opinions expressed above may not reflect those of Seeking Alpha as a whole. Seeking Alpha is not a licensed securities dealer, broker or US investment adviser or investment bank. Our analysts are third party authors that include both professional investors and individual investors who may not be licensed or certified by any institute or regulatory body.

Recommended For You

Comments

Disagree with this article? Submit your own. To report a factual error in this article, . Your feedback matters to us!

About GM Stock

SymbolLast Price% Chg
Market Cap
PE
Yield (TTM)
Rev Growth (YoY)
Short Interest
Prev. Close
Compare to Peers

More on GM

Related Stocks

SymbolLast Price% Chg
GM
--
Compare

Trending Analysis

Trending News

To ensure this doesn’t happen in the future, please enable Javascript and cookies in your browser.
Is this happening to you frequently? Please report it on our feedback forum.
If you have an ad-blocker enabled you may be blocked from proceeding. Please disable your ad-blocker and refresh.