Entering text into the input field will update the search result below
Search for Symbols, analysts, keywords

Mistras Group: Trading Cheaply With Scope For Upside

Dec. 26, 2023 7:13 PM ETMistras Group, Inc. (MG) Stock
Welbeck Ash Research profile picture
Welbeck Ash Research
1.74K Followers

Summary

  • Mistras Group's revenue growth has been mild, despite a strong business model and global scale. Management’s execution has been poor, although the cyclical nature of its clientele has also impacted it.
  • The industry is broadly attractive, however, with robust demand, a number of tailwinds (incl. clean energy and increased infrastructure spending), and technological innovation if led.
  • MG’s margin development has been underwhelming, although has reasonable scope for improvement through cost rationalization and digitalization.
  • Despite the negative undertone, the company has deep expertise, scale, and sufficient scope for margin improvement and growth to imply a change in fortunes is possible.
  • MG is undervalued despite its weak financial performance, owing to a strong cash yield and a >100% discount to its peers.

Aerial Bayview Ave. and Rosedale in Autumn, Toronto, Canada

jimfeng

Investment thesis

Our current investment thesis is:

  • MG has performed poorly but is not dead-and-buried. There is clear scope for an improvement in financial performance, particularly when considering the increase in infrastructure spending expected.
  • There is, however, a clear execution

This article was written by

Welbeck Ash Research profile picture
Welbeck Ash Research
1.74K Followers
Our intention is to provide insightful research and new ideas, through deep bottom-up business analysis. We look to tell a story and identify the hallmarks of long-term quality. We are not swayed by the emotions of market sentiment and short-term desires.“Day to day, the stock market is a voting machine; in the long term it’s a weighing machine.”

Analyst’s Disclosure: I/we have no stock, option or similar derivative position in any of the companies mentioned, and no plans to initiate any such positions within the next 72 hours. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.

Seeking Alpha's Disclosure: Past performance is no guarantee of future results. No recommendation or advice is being given as to whether any investment is suitable for a particular investor. Any views or opinions expressed above may not reflect those of Seeking Alpha as a whole. Seeking Alpha is not a licensed securities dealer, broker or US investment adviser or investment bank. Our analysts are third party authors that include both professional investors and individual investors who may not be licensed or certified by any institute or regulatory body.

Recommended For You

Comments

Disagree with this article? Submit your own. To report a factual error in this article, . Your feedback matters to us!

About MG Stock

SymbolLast Price% Chg
Market Cap
PE
Yield (TTM)
Rev Growth (YoY)
Short Interest
Prev. Close
Compare to Peers

More on MG

Related Stocks

SymbolLast Price% Chg
MG
--
Compare

Trending Analysis

Trending News

To ensure this doesn’t happen in the future, please enable Javascript and cookies in your browser.
Is this happening to you frequently? Please report it on our feedback forum.
If you have an ad-blocker enabled you may be blocked from proceeding. Please disable your ad-blocker and refresh.