Transocean: 5 Reasons To Be Bullish Into 2024

Dec. 26, 2023 8:24 PM ETTransocean Ltd. (RIG) Stock3 Comments
Dan Victor, CFA profile picture
Dan Victor, CFA
Investing Group Leader

Summary

  • Transocean is benefiting from a record contract backlog, supporting a strong growth outlook.
  • An expectation for climbing earnings and ongoing balance sheet deleveraging are key fundamental tailwinds for the stock.
  • We expect shares to rally higher alongside a rebound in the broader energy sector through 2024.
Transocean drillship at the entrance of Guanabara Bay

pabst_ell

Transocean Ltd. (NYSE:RIG) is set to finish 2023 with an impressive gain, returning nearly 50%. Despite volatile conditions in the energy market, the understanding is that this segment of offshore drilling services remains in a "multi-year upcycle" as exploration and production giants

Analyst’s Disclosure: I/we have a beneficial long position in the shares of RIG either through stock ownership, options, or other derivatives. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.

Seeking Alpha's Disclosure: Past performance is no guarantee of future results. No recommendation or advice is being given as to whether any investment is suitable for a particular investor. Any views or opinions expressed above may not reflect those of Seeking Alpha as a whole. Seeking Alpha is not a licensed securities dealer, broker or US investment adviser or investment bank. Our analysts are third party authors that include both professional investors and individual investors who may not be licensed or certified by any institute or regulatory body.

Comments (3)

S
Sidelines
Yesterday, 8:40 PM
Comments (76)
Not a record backlog, check historicals. Also, dayrates do not necessarily sync with price of crude and any correlation is with a significant time differential. The dayrate for the recent HE rig contract in the Black Sea at ~$450k/d plus mob ~540 days is very notable as most HE’s are in the $350k/d range. However you have to take the derrick off to get the rig into the Black Sea, and of course take it off again coming out but this cost is usually included in the mob/demob rate/payment. I agree with your conclusions but no real unique insight here.
O
Orgnfan
Yesterday, 8:31 PM
Comments (56)
They always have a huge backlog I fall for but I’m buying anyway due to price and upside.
g
gregory44300
Yesterday, 8:28 PM
Comments (404)
My concern is high debt.

Care to comment on this? TY.
