Henry St John/iStock via Getty Images

In looking for a "Best Idea for 2024", I found it difficult to find much in North American markets which have seen a massive runup into the end of year, leaving indexes near their all-time highs with a valuation multiple well over 20x earnings. In the end, the iShares MSCI Japan ETF (NYSEARCA:EWJ) offered a good setup for 2024 for several reasons which I will detail in the following article. These are primarily:

Tailwinds for the Yen in relation to the USD A changing view to stock ownership by companies in Japan A valuation discount relative to North America

Tailwinds for the Yen

EWJ is unhedged, so it will have some appreciation in value should the underlying Yen start to appreciate. In the chart below, it has strengthened a little in the last month but sits near an all-time low in value vs. the US dollar:

Data by YCharts

The biggest hangover for the Yen has been the Bank of Japan's (BOJ) policy of yield curve control which has kept rates at or below the zero bound for years. This was kept in place as the economy has stagnated for decades. However, there are signs that inflation is beginning to creep up, from the highest wage negotiation shunto in March 2023 in years with wages rising 3% or more to continued labour shortages currently to GDP now sitting in the high 2 to 3% range. All of this has led inflation to end up above the BOJ's goal of 2%.

All of these factors have led Japan to communicate that it would be ending its Yield Curve Control (YCC) easing policy in the near future, although it has yet to actually go forward with the policy as noted in its latest minutes. The market is still skeptical that they will go ahead with this which is why the Yen has not moved substantially.

The recent guidance in December from the Federal Reserve that US interest rate policy is likely to have hit its max with several cuts planned now for 2024. Being the reserve currency, this potential drop in interest rates combined with some upward movement in Japan could be a real tailwind for Yen as it also makes the US/Yen carry trade less profitable, which has been an implicit put on the Yen. All this should give some tailwind for US investors in Japanese equities.

Japan Views on Stock Ownership

Japan has long been known for the substantial cross holdings between its large corporate keiritsu conglomerates; this has created a lot of illiquidity in shares, which has impacted the ability of foreign or retail investors to really help participate in. It was a good policy for maintaining control of business in Japan but has led shares of Japanese companies to trade at substantial discounts.

In late 2022, the Tokyo Stock Exchange gave notice to Japanese companies that they had to start bringing better value to shareholders to reflect their businesses' underlying performance and assets. In concert with the government, reduced cross-ownership, share buybacks and a general increase in the "wealth effect" of increasing share prices were all encouraged by the TSE. These efforts to improve capital efficiency in Japanese companies should help to unlock value. Buybacks are already reaching 16-year highs with companies like Honda launching substantial buybacks.

The unwinding of crossholdings is a little less clear as to how successful it will be as the nationalist reasons behind the crossholdings still exist with the corporate culture in Japan. A current legal case addresses both sides of the issue, but it is clear that a number of political forces are behind the release of corporate value to be realized by shareholders.

Relative Valuation

Currently, EWJ is trading at about a 15x multiple, while the S&P 500 (SPX) is trading at over a 26x earnings multiple. The discount has been historically warranted with the American economy not having near the restrictions on capital or growth that the Japanese economy has. However, the Japanese economy is now projecting a similar type of growth rate to what is now being forecast for North America, in and around the 3% range. Combined with the above, the change to see EWJ re-rate higher would seem to be a much more likely option to occur than its North American peers.

Not Without Risk

The biggest risk is that the government bodies start to lose confidence in the policy pivots. If the Japanese economy begins to weaken or wage inflation does not take hold like it is currently anticipated, the government could certainly leave the YCC policy in place longer than anticipated. This is largely priced in as the Yen is still sitting near its lows, understandable after decades of the same zero-bound policy. It is also possible that the capital efficiency takes longer to take hold due to entrenched management interests at many of the keiritsu. This may provide some short-term resistance but the desire for the Japanese government to see a wealth effect passed on to its citizens will be a powerful countermeasure to encourage better capital efficiency.

The Takeaway

Japan is re-emerging from its multi-decade long hibernation with multiple government initiatives that have held back share valuations starting to reverse course, for both Japanese shares and the Yen. EWJ is the clearest way to play this unfolding macro situation.

Editor's Note: This article was submitted as part of Seeking Alpha's Top 2024 Long/Short competition, which runs through December 31. With cash prizes, this competition -- open to all contributors -- is one you don't want to miss. If you are interested in becoming a contributor and taking part in the competition, click here to find out more and submit your article today!