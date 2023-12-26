Entering text into the input field will update the search result below
Why Ares Capital Is Likely To Underperform The BDC Sector

Dec. 26, 2023 11:38 PM ETAres Capital (ARCC)BIZD16 Comments
Hunting Alpha
Summary

  • I missed 1.48% of alpha creation in my last article on Ares Capital when I had downgraded it to a hold. Yet, I still downgrade ARCC to a 'Strong Sell':
  • The chances of a rate reduction by the Federal Reserve are increasing, which could benefit the BDC sector, particularly BDCs with greater cyclical exposure.
  • Ares Capital is not well-positioned to benefit from easing rates due to its defensive orientation and predominantly floating investment yields.
  • The relative performance outlook of ARCC vs the BDC sector via the VanEck BDC Income ETF confirms the fundamental view.
  • Overall, I have a strong relative bearish view on ARCC vs BIZD primarily and also the S&P 500. This is not a strong bearish view of the absolute return prospects of ARCC.

Thesis Review

In my last article on Ares Capital (NASDAQ:ARCC), I proposed a 'Neutral/Hold' rating for the stock due to a host of headwinds that were emerging at that time. Now, I am changing my stance to a 'Strong

Hunting Alpha
Providing alpha-generating investment ideas. I am an independent investor managing my family's portfolio. You can expect my articles to deliver a clearly structured, evidence-based thesis. But first and foremost, I encourage readers to judge me on my performance.I have a generalist approach as I explore, analyze and invest in any sector so long there is perceived alpha potential vs the S&P500. This approach is not for long-term buy and hold investing, although the analysis will be useful even to those investors for deciding on the portfolio adds and trims. The typical holding period ranges between a few quarters to a few months to even a few weeks in some very volatile market conditions. By having a shorter investment holding period, there is the opportunity to maximize IRR of each stock pick, and the overall portfolio.It is a good idea to review the ratings history for the articles published by authors. This gives you another indication of how often the author's recommendations work out, which is a proxy for genuine investing and alpha-generating skill. If reviewing Hunting Alpha's rating history, look at how the stock performed in the short to medium time horizon immediately after article publication. Once again, I encourage readers to judge me on my performance.

Analyst’s Disclosure: I/we have no stock, option or similar derivative position in any of the companies mentioned, and no plans to initiate any such positions within the next 72 hours. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.

Seeking Alpha's Disclosure: Past performance is no guarantee of future results. No recommendation or advice is being given as to whether any investment is suitable for a particular investor. Any views or opinions expressed above may not reflect those of Seeking Alpha as a whole. Seeking Alpha is not a licensed securities dealer, broker or US investment adviser or investment bank. Our analysts are third party authors that include both professional investors and individual investors who may not be licensed or certified by any institute or regulatory body.

Comments (16)

p
paruig
Today, 12:28 AM
Comments (275)
I recommend you read and study carefully Scott Kennedy’s work on BDC in general and ARCC in particular. I have followed him for years and his timing of returns is superb and his knowledge of all leading BDC’s far exceeds anything you have presented. Time will tell but your analysis seems weak. In no way have you written a convincing argument in my opinion that would suggest the ARCC is a strong sell.
Hunting Alpha profile picture
Hunting Alpha
Today, 12:32 AM
Comments (942)
@paruig Thanks for the reference. Yes, let's see how it goes over time.

To be clear; I don't think ARCC is by any means a strong sell (nor even a sell) from an absolute return perspective. This is a relative to BIZD and relative to S&P500 view.
J
Jlexus1953
Today, 12:07 AM
Comments (2.15K)
ARCC management is so astute that it has purposely held back on issuing special dividends despite the fact that earnings has been exceeding dividends substantially for the last few quarters. If the Fed does cut Powell has already indicated that it won’t be drastic with three 25 basis cuts probably beginning in May providing management with appropriate opportunity to make any necessary adjustments.
Moreover with spillover of $1.19 per share I remain confident in their ability to navigate any changes in the economy
Hunting Alpha profile picture
Hunting Alpha
Today, 12:19 AM
Comments (942)
@Jlexus1953 I agree the management of ARCC is really top class. The assessment on the relative underperformance outlook is more due to ARCC's portfolio mix and style.
Blue Shield profile picture
Blue Shield
Yesterday, 11:48 PM
Comments (203)
My ARCC is up 10% and collecting a nice 9% div
k
kevn1111
Yesterday, 11:53 PM
Comments (11.7K)
@Blue Shield don’t know what that means as it pertains to this article, which was about relative performance to S&P and other BDC’s on a go forward basis.
Moderation profile picture
Moderation
Yesterday, 11:46 PM
Comments (2.4K)
“I wish to emphasize that this view is based on my outlook for relative performance (i.e. alpha). I do not have a similarly strong bearish view on the absolute performance prospects of ARCC.”

Ok. What IS your outlook on ARCC’s “absolute performance prospects”? As an income focused investor, I’m interested in your opinion.
Hunting Alpha profile picture
Hunting Alpha
Yesterday, 11:51 PM
Comments (942)
@Moderation Thanks for the question.

Over the next few quarters, I don't expect ARCC to materially yield negative total shareholder returns on an absolute basis. Over this time horizon, I think it will slowly generate a positive return or close to 0 return as it hangs around current prices (even after adjusting for dividends).
k
kevn1111
Yesterday, 11:56 PM
Comments (11.7K)
@Moderation agree. Since to rate it below others performance he would have to first determine the others performance but did not even state which ones, like a top 5, he would rate as buys.
Hunting Alpha profile picture
Hunting Alpha
Today, 12:15 AM
Comments (942)
@kevn1111 Within the BDC space, I prefer HTGC, TSLX, CSWC, PFLT, CION, TPVG (not in any order of priority). I believe these will outperform the overall BDC sector.

I invite you to take note and see how this assessment pans out in a few months and quarters time. I think performance measurement is very important and there needs to be more discussion and tracking of this in the Seeking Alpha forums.
