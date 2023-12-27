Entering text into the input field will update the search result below
Search for Symbols, analysts, keywords

Is The Bond Market Set To Roar In 2024?

James Picerno profile picture
James Picerno
6.21K Followers

Summary

  • The US bond market has had a rough ride for much of the past two years, but the powerful rally over the last two months suggests the worst is over.
  • The critical factor for bond prices in the year ahead, of course, is inflation’s path.
  • The one-two factors of lower expected inflation and projections of Fed rate cuts are at the core of the bulls’ forecasts for higher bond prices.

forex trading graph and candlestick chart suitable for financial investment concept. Economy trends background for business idea and all art work design. Abstract finance background.

Maximusnd

The US bond market has had a rough ride for much of the past two years, but the powerful rally over the last two months suggests the worst is over. Cherry-picking analytics from the recent crop of 2024 outlooks that

This article was written by

James Picerno profile picture
James Picerno
6.21K Followers
James Picerno is a financial journalist who has been writing about finance and investment theory for more than twenty years. He writes for trade magazines read by financial professionals and financial advisers. Over the years, he’s written for the Wall Street Journal, Barron’s, Bloomberg Markets, Mutual Funds, Modern Maturity, Investment Advisor, Reuters, and his popular finance blog, The CapitalSpectator. Visit: The Capital Spectator (www.capitalspectator.com)

Recommended For You

Comments

Disagree with this article? Submit your own. To report a factual error in this article, . Your feedback matters to us!

Related Stocks

SymbolLast Price% Chg
TLT--
iShares 20+ Year Treasury Bond ETF
TLH--
iShares 10-20 Year Treasury Bond ETF
EDV--
Vanguard Extended Duration Treasury Index Fund ETF Shares
SPTL--
SPDR® Portfolio Long Term Treasury ETF
ZROZ--
PIMCO 25+ Year Zero Coupon U.S. Treasury Index Exchange-Traded Fund ETF
Compare

Related Analysis

Trending Analysis

Trending News

To ensure this doesn’t happen in the future, please enable Javascript and cookies in your browser.
Is this happening to you frequently? Please report it on our feedback forum.
If you have an ad-blocker enabled you may be blocked from proceeding. Please disable your ad-blocker and refresh.