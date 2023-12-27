Entering text into the input field will update the search result below
Search for Symbols, analysts, keywords

Axalta Coating Systems: Some Signs Of Life In The Last Report

Wealth Analytics profile picture
Wealth Analytics
918 Followers

Summary

  • Axalta Coating Systems' stock price has risen close to 40% since October, but the last earnings report does not justify a buy case.
  • The company trades at a premium to the sector and has lackluster growth numbers, making it unreasonable to buy at the current valuation.
  • AXTA's margin has improved, but concerns about shipping expenses and inflation may impact future performance.

Process of applying ceramic protective coat on body car using sponge in detailing auto service. Car service worker apply ceramic coating to protect the car body from scratches.

Rabizo/iStock via Getty Images

Investment Rundown

When Axalta Coating Systems Ltd (NYSE:AXTA) released its earnings report in early November the market saw the updated and increased outlook by the company as a sign of life after being in a

This article was written by

Wealth Analytics profile picture
Wealth Analytics
918 Followers
I write about companies that fascinate me and that also offers investors with potential as a long-term position. I primarily focus on the energy and industrial sector but every now and again venture out to other sectors too.

Analyst’s Disclosure: I/we have no stock, option or similar derivative position in any of the companies mentioned, and no plans to initiate any such positions within the next 72 hours. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.

Seeking Alpha's Disclosure: Past performance is no guarantee of future results. No recommendation or advice is being given as to whether any investment is suitable for a particular investor. Any views or opinions expressed above may not reflect those of Seeking Alpha as a whole. Seeking Alpha is not a licensed securities dealer, broker or US investment adviser or investment bank. Our analysts are third party authors that include both professional investors and individual investors who may not be licensed or certified by any institute or regulatory body.

Recommended For You

Comments

Disagree with this article? Submit your own. To report a factual error in this article, . Your feedback matters to us!

About AXTA Stock

SymbolLast Price% Chg
Market Cap
PE
Yield (TTM)
Rev Growth (YoY)
Short Interest
Prev. Close
Compare to Peers

More on AXTA

Related Stocks

SymbolLast Price% Chg
AXTA
--
Compare

Trending Analysis

Trending News

To ensure this doesn’t happen in the future, please enable Javascript and cookies in your browser.
Is this happening to you frequently? Please report it on our feedback forum.
If you have an ad-blocker enabled you may be blocked from proceeding. Please disable your ad-blocker and refresh.