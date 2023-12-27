Recent Stock Purchase December 2023

ugurhan

With December ending soon and the markets on an uptrend, I decided to add to some of my lagging existing positions. I couldn't resist these juicy yields, as a result of stock price declines, and decided to deploy a small amount of cash this month. My preferred method has always been to dollar cost-average into stocks. I nibble here and there every month, no matter the market conditions. Sometimes my dollars buy me quite a few shares, other times the same amount buys me less. Either way, I am building up my positions and slowly increasing my passive income stream. With that being said, here are my buys for December:

Date Symbol Description Quantity Amount 12/07/2023 VZ VERIZON COMMUNICATIONS 2.6037 -$100.00 12/07/2023 MO ALTRIA GROUP INC 2.4174 -$100.00 12/22/2023 MO ALTRIA GROUP INC 2 -$80.77 12/22/2023 VZ VERIZON COMMUNICATIONS 2 -$74.91 Total: $355.68 Click to enlarge

As you can see, I have stuck to my December stock watch list and added to a couple of my laggards in 2023. With a few more trading days left this year, I am officially done with my purchases till January. In all, $355 of fresh capital has been put to work this month, and I look forward to my final dividend income tally for 2023. What have you been buying this month? Are either of these names on your watch list too? Please let me know below:

Disclosure: Long VZ, MO

