Entering text into the input field will update the search result below
Search for Symbols, analysts, keywords

Recent Stock Purchase December 2023

Dec. 27, 2023 1:02 AM ETMO, VZ
Divhut profile picture
Divhut
3.34K Followers

Summary

  • With December ending soon and the markets on an uptrend, I decided to add to some of my lagging existing positions.
  • I am building up my positions and slowly increasing my passive income stream.
  • In all, $355 of fresh capital has been put to work this month, and I look forward to my final dividend income tally for 2023.

Tablet computer with 2023 december calendar on screen above kitchen table.

ugurhan

With December ending soon and the markets on an uptrend, I decided to add to some of my lagging existing positions. I couldn't resist these juicy yields, as a result of stock price declines, and decided to deploy a small amount of cash

This article was written by

Divhut profile picture
Divhut
3.34K Followers
I’m an early 40′s Internet entrepreneur that launched several dot coms with varying success in each. At the very least my living has been made online for the past 18 years and at the most I had a fun time in each venture.I began seriously investing for dividend income around 2007 when my business at the time was literally falling off a cliff, as most of the world was starting too as well, when my need for another income stream became more apparent. I have always known the benefits of dividends from my very first stock purchase back in 1988 but wasn't yet sold on the concept of tying up my money indefinitely purely for a dividend income stream. It was around that time that I learned about Dividend Aristocrats and Dividend Champions when it all just made sense. I could literally see the effects of compounding dividends from these select companies and thought a nice diversified portfolio could provide me with a decent to excellent income stream decades down the road.

Recommended For You

Comments

Disagree with this article? Submit your own. To report a factual error in this article, . Your feedback matters to us!

Related Stocks

SymbolLast Price% Chg
MO--
Altria Group, Inc.
VZ--
Verizon Communications Inc.
Compare

Related Analysis

Trending Analysis

Trending News

To ensure this doesn’t happen in the future, please enable Javascript and cookies in your browser.
Is this happening to you frequently? Please report it on our feedback forum.
If you have an ad-blocker enabled you may be blocked from proceeding. Please disable your ad-blocker and refresh.