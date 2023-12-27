Entering text into the input field will update the search result below
Goldman Sachs BDC: Signs Of Structural Underperformance Going Forward

Dec. 27, 2023
Summary

  • Goldman Sachs BDC is a relatively large BDC with a market cap at around $1.7 billion, which for BDC universe is a significant figure.
  • GSBD has a high exposure to first-lien debt and a relatively diversified portfolio across various industries. Almost 100% exposure to variable rate investments comes in handy as well.
  • However, the quality of portfolio companies has deteriorated, with an increase in lower-rated investments, excessive leverage, and poor debt coverage metrics. The dividend coverage is also a concern.
  • Given the current signs of worsening quality and low margin of safety in the context of dividend coverage, I would not consider GSBD a sound investment.

Goldman Sachs BDC (NYSE:GSBD) is a relatively large-scale BDC, which as of December 2023 ranks as the tenth largest BDC vehicle in terms of the market cap.

GSBD invests primarily in US mid-cap companies (just as most BDCs), with an EBITDA

Roberts Berzins has over a decade of experience in the financial management helping top-tier corporates shape their financial strategies and execute large-scale financings. He has also made significant efforts to institutionalize REIT framework in Latvia to boost the liquidity of pan-Baltic capital markets. Other policy-level work includes the development of national SOE financing guidelines and framework for channeling private capital into affordable housing stock. Roberts is a CFA Charterholder, ESG investing certificate holder, has had an internship in Chicago board of trade (albeit, being resident and living in Latvia), and is actively involved in "thought-leadership" activities to support the development of pan-Baltic capital markets.

Analyst’s Disclosure: I/we have no stock, option or similar derivative position in any of the companies mentioned, and no plans to initiate any such positions within the next 72 hours. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.

Seeking Alpha's Disclosure: Past performance is no guarantee of future results. No recommendation or advice is being given as to whether any investment is suitable for a particular investor. Any views or opinions expressed above may not reflect those of Seeking Alpha as a whole. Seeking Alpha is not a licensed securities dealer, broker or US investment adviser or investment bank. Our analysts are third party authors that include both professional investors and individual investors who may not be licensed or certified by any institute or regulatory body.

