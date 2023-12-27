RiverNorthPhotography

Fifth Third Bancorp (NASDAQ:FITB) has seen a major revaluation to the upside since October, showing improving investor sentiment with regard to regional banks that were brutalized during the financial crisis in the first-quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp is set to see a contraction in its net interest margin in FY 2024 as a result of the Federal Reserve's pivot on interest rates that was announced earlier in December. With shares of Fifth Third Bancorp now trading again at a massive 63% premium to book value, I believe the risk profile has seriously deteriorated and I took profits last week. As a result, I am down-grading Fifth Third Bancorp to sell and see limited upside from here!

Data by YCharts

Previous rating

I recommended Fifth Third Bancorp shortly after the regional banking crisis exploded out into the open in March 2023 because I saw a major re-rating opportunity for the bank, but also for the broader regional banking sector. This re-rating, in my opinion, has now been completed as Fifth Third Bancorp's share price has surged following the Fed's announcement that it will end its tightening policy in 2024. I believe the potential for additional upside here is likely limited while downside risks have increased.

The Fed pivot changes the investment thesis

Higher interest rates are earnings catalysts for banks, big and small, as banks can bill their customers higher rates for their various loan products and credit cards. Falling interest rates, on the other hand, indicate potential for an earnings contraction, especially with regard to net interest income which is dependent, more than anything, on the Federal Reserve's federal fund rate. This rate has soared since FY 2022, but the upcoming Fed pivot is going to lead to lower interest rates that will affect the pricing of all loans, mortgages and credit card products.

Data by YCharts

The result of this change in interest rates will be lower net interest income for banks, a slide that already begun for most banks several quarters ago.

Fifth Third Bancorp generated $1.45B in net interest income in the third-quarter, but the bank's NII declined steadily in the last three quarters and most likely peaked at $1.58B in Q4'22. Going forward, the Fed's pivot is going to put even more pressure on Fifth Third Bancorp's net interest income, potentially resulting in a negative overall earnings catalyst.

Fifth Third Bank

Loan quality may become a new core focus for investors

I am starting to be a bit more concerned about general loan trends in the (regional) banking market. Obviously, the U.S. economy is still doing fairly great, but banks have seen an uptick in credit provisions lately, indicating that overall loan quality has taken a hit. One problematic loan group has been commercial real estate loans. The commercial real estate sector is facing a myriad of challenges, including high interest rates, pressure on rents and occupancy rates as well as growing negotiating power for tenants which does not bode well for a lot of owners of commercial properties when lease negotiations come up. As a result, the commercial real estate loan category could see a rise in defaults. Commercial and industrial loans already are the largest problematic loan group for Fifth Third Bank (based off of the total outstanding dollar amount) and a deteriorating credit trend for this loan group must be expected for FY 2024 as well.

Fifth Third Bank

A full re-rating has taken place

I recommended Fifth Third Bancorp fairly early when the financial crisis picked up steam, in March 2023, but investors clearly had better opportunities to buy into the regional lender at an even lower valuations, for example in April. However, the profit on my investment in Fifth Third Bancorp is about 35% in seven months which I guess is a reasonable rate of return given the risk that came with investing into the regional banking sector at the time.

One reason to buy Fifth Third Bancorp was the large decline in the bank's market cap and the attractive valuation that resulted back then. Now, shares of Fifth Third Bancorp trade at a massive 1.63X price-to-book ratio compared to a 1.14X P/B ratio when I entered into a long investment back in March. Shares have now fully revalued to their pre-crisis valuation level and trade materially above the 3-year average P/B ratio of 1.36X. Given the limited upside potential that I see for rate-sensitive bank investments, I believe shares of FITB are a sell.

Data by YCharts

Risks with Fifth Third Bancorp

I believe the risk calculus for regional banks, including Fifth Third Bancorp, has changed profoundly in December. The federal fund rate is set to correct to the downside next year which poses an earnings challenge for banks. Going forward, banks' loan quality and credit provision trends may become bigger issues as well, especially if the fallout in the commercial real estate market continues. Given that shares of Fifth Third Bancorp now trade at a significant premium to book value, the risk profile clearly is not as attractive as it was just two months ago.

Final thoughts

I sold my shares of Fifth Third Bancorp at a good-sized profit last week because the regional lender has seen a major share price revaluation to the upside in the last two months. Shares of Fifth Third Bancorp are now valued at a massive 63% premium to book value and trade above the longer term price-to-book ratio as well, indicating that a full re-rating has taken place. Fifth Third Bank's net interest margin already started to contract and the Fed's pivot is all but guaranteeing that the bank's net interest income will continue to slide. For those reasons, I believe FITB is a sell!