Vipshop (NYSE:VIPS) is a leading specialty online discount retailer in China. According to the company’s website, VIPS

“offers high quality and popular branded products to consumers throughout China at a significant discount from retail prices. By providing special offers and deep discounts on branded products, the Company has pioneered the online discount retail model in China and become the expert and leader trusted by its customers and brand partners alike.”

Although China’s e-commerce market is brutally competitive, VIPS operates in a niche market with limited competition. In a sense, VIPS’s business model is more similar to T.J. Maxx (TJX) and less similar to Alibaba (BABA). However, most investors view VIPS as a tier-2 e-commerce player. This misconception has resulted in regular mispricing of VIPS. In my view, the current valuation of VIPS doesn’t reflect the growth potential of VIPS over the next 2-3 years.

VIPS’ business

VIPS is a specialty online discount retailer. Unlike Alibaba’s Taobao and PDD Holdings' (PDD) Pinduduo, which sells almost everything on their platforms, an online specialty retailer only sells a limited set of products. Sales are carried out only during limited time with limited quantity, but at deep discount.

The products sold on VIPS’s platform mainly include two categories: branded products and customized products. Branded products on VIPS are mostly off-season and oversized excess inventory items. For instance, Nike may sell the old version of its Zoom Fly shoes directly on VIPS with only sizes 11 and 12. But the quality of the products is the same as the offline official store products. Customized products are also branded products but they are only available on VIPS. These customized products are different from the offline official store products.

VIPS mostly partners with women’s fashion, sports, and cosmetics brands. These brands typically have a long-term partnership relationship with VIPS.

On the demand side, most of VIPS’ customers are value-oriented middle class young Chinese females.

In terms of competition, VIPS competes mostly against offline outlet stores. But recently Pinduoduo and TikTok’s Douyin have entered the niche market with limited success.

VIPS’ competitive advantages

Compared to VIPS’ competitors, VIPS has at least four competitive advantages.

First of all, VIPS has more than 1200 professional buyers globally. These professional buyers have profound understanding of consumer needs and preferences. An experienced professional buyer can procure better products based on past consumption data trends and customer feedback.

Secondly, VIPS has established long-term relationships with many brand partners, including brand distributors such as Longchamp, Charlotte Tilbury, and Adidas. These stable relationships enable VIPS to enjoy large discounts and a wide range of product selections, which lead to better customer experiences. Furthermore, as disclosed on page 21 of VIPS' 2022 annual report, VIPS has agreements with most of its partners which grant VIPS return rights for unsold products to its partners after the end of the sales period. This dramatically lowers VIPS’ inventory risks and enables VIPS to operate with minimum working capital.

Thirdly, VIPS has built a very loyal VIP customer base because VIPS is extremely good at solving their customers’ unmet needs. As explained earlier, most of VIPS’ customers are value-oriented middle class young Chinese females. In an investor presentation, VIPS' management team explained how VIPS addresses its customers' pain points by offering superior after-sale service with door-to-door collection and exchange on top of 7-day unconditional return policy. Therefore, VIPS' customers are willing to pay an annual fee to enjoy unlimited return privilege on VIPS. To them, VIPS is their online fitting room and VIPS is their only option. The result is that 86% of VIPS’ customers are repeat customers and 98% of orders are placed by repeat customers.

As a result of VIPS’ competitive advantages, the business has consistently grown over the past 3, 5 and 10 years. And both EBIT and net income have grown much faster than revenue growth, indicating high-quality growth.

Share repurchases and Q3 results

In the Q1 2023 earnings release, VIPS said that it has completed its previously announced $1 billion share repurchase program announced on March 31, 2022. In the same press release,

“Management also announced another On March 30, 2023, the Company's board of directors authorized a new share repurchase program under which the Company may repurchase up to US$500 million of its ADSs or Class A ordinary shares for a 24-month period until the close of business on March 31, 2025, U.S. Eastern Time. On May 22, 2023, the Company's board of directors approved an increase in the authorized amount under the current share repurchase program by US$500 million such that the Company may repurchase up to US$1 billion of its ADSs or Class A ordinary shares thereunder.”

I have no doubt that the share repurchase program at this price will create long-term shareholder value.

For the most recent quarter, VIPS' performance was very satisfactory. According to the company's press release, for 3Q 2023, VIPS' total net revenues grew 5.3% and Non-GAAP net income grew 15.5%. What's more encouraging is that operating metrics are also improving. The number of active customers increased by 3.5%, and total orders increased by 6.9%, which led to 13.1% growth of GMV.

VIPS' balance sheet and cash flow are also very strong. As disclosed in the press release,

As of September 30, 2023, the Company had cash and cash equivalents and restricted cash of RMB19.6 billion (US$2.7 billion) and short term investments of RMB451.9 million (US$61.9 million). Net cash generated from operating activities was RMB1.2 billion (US$165.0 million).

For Q4, management is guiding 0-5% revenue growth. This target is easily achievable. But given China's macroeconomic woes, Q4's revenue growth may land on the lower end of management's guidance.

Valuation

In my model, I assumed that the VIPS’s revenue will continue to grow at 5% a year which is consistent with its 3-year and 5-year growth trend. I also assume that VIPS can expand its gross margin, EBIT margin, and net margin by 10bps a year. Combining these assumptions, I arrive at my own estimate of VIPS’ 2025 net income of $1.1 billion.

On the valuation side, I applied a 12.4 times TTM PE multiple, which is the 5-year average TTM PE multiple of VIPS.

Based on my assumptions, VIPS has a 48% upside in two years from today’s price.

Risks to consider

The biggest risk to VIPS is potential competition from PDD and ByteDance’s Douyin. So far, VIPS seems to be better insulated from PDD and Douyin’s threat than Alibaba and JD. But there are signs that more brands are using PDD and Douyin to clean up excess inventory.

The second risk to VIPS’ business is a change in the key management team. Earlier this year, CFO David Cui resigned due to personal reasons. CFO's resignation is never a good sign. The company has also experienced changes in other key management positions in the past few years.

Lastly, as with all other Chinese ADRs, VIPS’ stock can be very volatile, especially when geopolitical tension is high.

Conclusion

VIPS is a very misunderstood specialty online discount retailer in China. VIPS has a very sticky customer base and can further grow its revenue and improve its operating efficiency. Yet investors are not giving VIPS any credit for its differentiated business model. I think a combination of improving fundamentals and management's share repurchase program will unlock VIPS shareholder value in the future. At the current market price, VIPS’ stock has almost 48% upside in two years. Therefore, I give VIPS a “buy” rating.