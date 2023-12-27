Entering text into the input field will update the search result below
Upbound: FCF Yield Is Enticing But Concerns Remain

Dec. 27, 2023
Summary

  • Upbound’s revenue has grown incrementally, with a CAGR of 3%. The business has faced volatility in line with discretionary demand, particularly in recent years.
  • Upbound has a strong market position across its brands but its segment is not wholly attractive in our view, particularly due to the rise of competition and low interest rate policy.
  • We believe these factors could contribute to long-term underperformance, similar to how the business has lagged behind the retail industry during the last decade.
  • The company has faced declining revenues and margins in recent quarters, as macroeconomic conditions weigh heavily on the business. We expect pressure to remain in the coming quarters.
  • Upbound is attractively priced, with an FCF yield of ~15% and attractive distributions. This said, with near-term pain ahead, we suggest investors be patient.

Investment thesis

Our current investment thesis is:

  • Upbound has the potential to be highly lucrative, owing to its FCF yield of ~15% and consistency of FCF generation. This said, we believe there are material concerns as to its commercial attractiveness

Our intention is to provide insightful research and new ideas, through deep bottom-up business analysis. We look to tell a story and identify the hallmarks of long-term quality. We are not swayed by the emotions of market sentiment and short-term desires.“Day to day, the stock market is a voting machine; in the long term it’s a weighing machine.”

