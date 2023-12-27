Hispanolistic/E+ via Getty Images

Investment thesis

Our current investment thesis is:

Upbound has the potential to be highly lucrative, owing to its FCF yield of ~15% and consistency of FCF generation. This said, we believe there are material concerns as to its commercial attractiveness relative to the wider industry, illustrated by its poor organic growth and margin volatility.

Although distributions may be strong, the business is not positioned to outperform on a share price basis. With near-term demand concerns and limited scope for resilience, we currently assign a hold rating.

Company description

Upbound (NASDAQ:UPBD) is a company engaged in the rent-to-own industry, providing consumer electronics, appliances, computers, furniture, and accessories. It operates through several brands and offers flexible rental purchase agreements.

Share price

Upbound’s share price performance has been disappointing, losing value during the last decade. The company has struggled with financial development and the attractiveness of its business model.

Financial analysis

Presented above are Upbound's financial results.

Revenue & Commercial Factors

Upbound’s revenue has grown softly at 3%, with extreme volatility between periods as demand has fluctuated, as well as its acquisition of Acima.

Business Model

Upbound's primary business model is based on the rent-to-own concept. Customers can lease products with the option to purchase them over time. This appeals to individuals who may not have the financial means to make an outright purchase or are unable to obtain attractive credit.

Upbound provides a diverse range of products, specializing in furniture, electronics, appliances, and more. This diversity allows the company to cater to a broad customer base with varying needs, in areas of robust demand.

One of Upbound's selling points is that it typically doesn't require extensive credit checks / good credit scores. This makes its services accessible to individuals with lower credit scores or those who might face challenges with traditional financing options.

During the last decade, the attractiveness of its model has softened in our view. We have experienced a period of record low interest rates, allowing more consumers than ever to access credit, and reducing the need for such a service. This is likely the reason for its low growth despite an expansionary period.

Furthermore, the rise of e-commerce and digital platforms has changed how consumers shop. Online retailers and digital marketplaces offer greater convenience and cost-effective alternatives, particularly from those with supply chains in the Far East. Compounding this are increased financing options provided to consumers through this segment, such as buy-no-pay-later (BNPL) and payday loans.

Management’s strategic objectives to revitalize and improve growth include:

Upbound - Platform: Investment in its platform to enhance attractiveness. Expanding offering: Seeking to capture a greater number of consumers and modernize its value proposition. Optimize offerings: Upbound is seeking to leverage its customer base to drive sales through partnerships

RAC - Grow customers: Improve conversion rate in the funnel. Increase lifetime value: Enhance existing value proposition. Operational efficiency: Progressing underwriting capabilities to maximize risk-adjusted returns.

Acima - Growth retail base: Increase its network of retailers. Increase lifetime value: Similarly to RAC. Improve profitability: Operational improvements and scope for synergies internally.



Although these factors will inevitably deliver financial improvement, we see limited actionable imperatives from Management. We struggle to see how these objectives will be delivered in a highly competitive industry that has transitioned away from its service.

Margins

Upbound’s margins have been fairly volatile during the historical period, broadly aligning with its top-line revenue growth. This is a reflection of its business model, with costs sensitive to the level of demand and unit economics of its service.

Given the limited improvement over the historical period, we are not overly confident of an upward trend, with an increase predicated on a return to growth.

Quarterly results

Upbound’s recent performance has deteriorated, with top-line revenue growth of (15.4)%, (12.4)%, (8.6)%, and (4.4)% in its last four quarters (6 successive quarters of negative growth). In conjunction with this, margins have declined, although appear to have stabilized.

Following this period of difficulty, it appears clear that its decline is beginning to slow, reflective of a lower comparable period given 4+ quarters of negative growth. This weakness is a reflection of the wider macroeconomic environment. With elevated rates and inflation, consumers are reducing their discretionary spending, while experiencing financial strain as living and financing costs have soared. As a business specializing in consumer electronics and appliances, it has been impacted particularly hard by this.

Looking ahead, we expect continued pressure on the business. There is a renewed wave of negative market sentiment, with a broader sell-off in equities. The fears of a recession, coupled with geopolitical uncertainty, are again encouraging and creating the expectation of reduced demand.

Key takeaways from Upbound’s most recent quarter are:

Management is seeing ongoing pressure on consumer discretionary spending and soft demand in traditional product categories. Furniture is a key segment that has been impacted, owing to elevated rates dissuading moving home.

Strong underwriting and account management, facilitated by its deep industry expertise, has allowed the business to navigate its risk-adjusted performance profile well despite the declining demand.

Although margins have been negatively impacted, the company is seeing scope for upside as the Acima segment benefits from fewer customers electing for early payout options.

Rent-a-Center’s past due-to-date trend has softened relative to 2022, although is higher than earlier in the year. Currently sitting at 3.1%. Acima’s rate currently stands at 13.4%.

Balance sheet & Cash Flows

Upbound is reasonably financed, with a net debt ratio of 3.1x. This is manageable for the business, as it has an interest coverage of 4x (3% of revenue). We expect EBITDA to level off in the coming quarters, although note a further decline could quickly present issues.

The company has generated impressive cash flows over the historical period, allowing for consistent distributions to shareholders, although volatility in amounts. This is owing to its cash-generative business model, particularly when demand is strong.

We expect this to drive shareholder value, although as the following illustrates, this will not be consistent.

Outlook

Presented above is Wall Street's consensus view on the coming years.

Analysts are forecasting mild growth in the coming years, with a CAGR of 2% into FY27F. In conjunction with this, margins are expected to improve, returning to its FY19-FY21 level.

Both assumptions appear reasonable in our view. The growth rate broadly aligns with its historical average, which is reasonable to expect as Central Banks target a rapid decline in interest rates, making credit a viable alternative again. Further, as demand picks up, we expect margins to move positively.

Valuation

Upbound is currently trading at 10x LTM EBITDA and 7x NTM EBITDA. This is broadly in line with its historical average.

A small discount to its historical average is warranted in our view, owing to the margin risk associated with a reversion to its historical level, as well as the near-term risk of demand continuing to decline. Offsetting this, however, is the development of its business model, particularly with the acquisition of Acima.

Overall, we believe the business is undervalued, with its FCF yield being the material determinant of this. At a yield of ~15%, investors are receiving market-leading returns at a time when the risk-free rate is heavily elevated.

Key risks with our thesis

The risks to our current thesis are

Strategic acquisitions or partnerships enhancing Upbound’s capabilities.

Economic downturn.

Increased competition leading to a reduction in market share.

Final thoughts

Upbound is a solid business, principally due to its impressive cash flow conversion. The business, regardless of its mediocre growth, is cash-rich and in a position to distribute impressively to shareholders. At an FCF yield of ~15%, the stock is incredibly cheap.

This said, few things come at a material discount without a catch. Upbound has struggled to achieve consistent growth and is highly cyclical, positioning it to struggle during the current downturn. Looking more broadly, we are not sold on its attractiveness, potentially positioning it for long-term underperformance.