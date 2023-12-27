PhonlamaiPhoto

Enovix (NASDAQ:ENVX) is currently trading at a $2.25 billion market cap against trailing 12-month revenue at the end of its fiscal 2023 third quarter of $1.4 million and negative gross profit of $52.3 million. The financials currently don't matter because the battery company is an entirely speculative play on demand for its high-density 3D silicon lithium-ion batteries. I previously owned a position in ticker but sold it earlier this year. ENVX's future upside is intrinsically baked into what's currently a T.J. Rodgers premium with a stock price elevated versus peer speculative future battery technology companies.

Data by YCharts

The most direct silicon battery tech comp is Amprius Technologies (AMPX) with QuantumScape (QS) and Solid Power (SLDP) also somewhat relevant despite their focus on solid-state battery technology. AMPX has made material progress with purchase orders for its 450 Wh/kg platform battery cells, realized revenue of $2.8 million for its recent third quarter, and is currently retrofitting a 775,000 square foot high-volume battery production facility in Brighton, Colorado. This will have an initial 500 megawatt-hours battery production footprint, expanding up to 5 gigawatt-hours. AMPX is targeting the first half of 2025 to commence operations with its choice of a long-vacant industrial building helping to slim required capital expenditure.

Enovix November 2023 Investor Presentation

However, the stock is trading at roughly 15% of ENVX's market cap despite third-quarter revenue that was ahead of ENVX's trailing 12-month revenue and a domestic US production facility that is set to benefit from a $50 million cost-sharing grant from the Department of Energy from the 2021 Bipartisan Infrastructure Law. ENVX is targeting the second half of 2024 for the start of high-volume production of its battery cells for Internet of Things revenue and to prepare for smartphone launches in 2025. The company will also be building its manufacturing facility in Malaysia to be closer to consumer electronic companies and has committed to invest $1.23 billion in the country. Whilst ENVX is focused on mobile, IoT, and computing, the company has also expressed a longer-term ambition to produce batteries for EVs.

Enovix November 2023 Investor Presentation

Is The Enovix T. J. Rodgers Premium Justified?

Market Cap $2.25 billion Diluted Weighted Average Number of Shares Outstanding 161,371,417 Cash and Short-Term Investments (Third Quarter 2023) $371 million Convertible Senior Notes Less Unamortized Debt Issuance Costs $167 million Free Cash Burn (Trailing 12-Months from Third Quarter 2023) $137 million Click to enlarge

There are over 120 producers focused on silicon batteries globally with AMPX and ENVX forming the publicly listed US pure plays. Whilst there are some differences in the silicon battery technology between ENVX and AMPX, both battery makers offer material benefits over conventional battery technology with material gains in energy density and recharge times.

Enovix November 2023 Investor Presentation

ENVX has a larger market cap than SLDP and AMPX combined despite all tickers fundamentally being speculative plays on future battery technology, a difference that's mostly been demarcated by the T.J. Rodgers premium. ENVX bulls would be right to flag that its 3D cell architecture which utilizes cathodes, anodes, and separators laser-patterned and stacked side-by-side with a stainless-steel constraint offers benefits over AMPX's silicon nanowire anode, especially for thermal runaway protection. T.J. Rodgers is the Executive Chairman of ENVX whose early involvement and investment in Enphase (ENPH) was instrumental to the success and growth of the microinverter firm whose market cap once eclipsed $40 billion.

Enovix November 2023 Investor Presentation

ENVX has a cash-heavy balance sheet backstopped by a $172 million convertible senior note issued in April 2023 at a 3% annual interest rate and maturing in 2028. The conversion rate at 64.0800 shares of ENVX common stock per $1,000 principal amount implies an initial conversion price of $15.61 per share, around 16% higher than the current price of the commons. The key word from ENVX's November 2023 investor presentation is "targeting". There will be no real revenues for 2024 and most of 2025 with no indication that their current engagement with OEMs will turn into actual orders.

The recent acquisition of South Korean company Routejade for 6.2 million common shares and $16.5 million in cash adds more depth to their sales with the company forecasting revenue in the range of $3 million to $4 million for its fourth quarter. However, whilst management during their third-quarter earnings call was upbeat on the prospects of the acquisition to reduce their CapEx, increase margins, and boost their manufacturing capability, there was no discussion of the underlying profitability of the South Korean firm. The closure of Fab1 in Freemont should help save $22 million, but ENVX would almost certainly need to raise more funds next year to ramp up its Malaysian production facility. Current expectations as per the $2.25 billion market cap are high and any operational delay to the current indicative timeline would almost certainly see the stock dip markedly. The 26% short interest is high though and not an enviable position going into a potentially falling interest rate environment.