Enovix (NASDAQ:ENVX) is currently trading at a $2.25 billion market cap against trailing 12-month revenue at the end of its fiscal 2023 third quarter of $1.4 million and negative gross profit of $52.3 million. The financials currently don't matter because the battery company is an entirely speculative play on demand for its high-density 3D silicon lithium-ion batteries. I previously owned a position in ticker but sold it earlier this year. ENVX's future upside is intrinsically baked into what's currently a T.J. Rodgers premium with a stock price elevated versus peer speculative future battery technology companies.
The most direct silicon battery tech comp is Amprius Technologies (AMPX) with QuantumScape (QS) and Solid Power (SLDP) also somewhat relevant despite their focus on solid-state battery technology. AMPX has made material progress with purchase orders for its 450 Wh/kg platform battery cells, realized revenue of $2.8 million for its recent third quarter, and is currently retrofitting a 775,000 square foot high-volume battery production facility in Brighton, Colorado. This will have an initial 500 megawatt-hours battery production footprint, expanding up to 5 gigawatt-hours. AMPX is targeting the first half of 2025 to commence operations with its choice of a long-vacant industrial building helping to slim required capital expenditure.
However, the stock is trading at roughly 15% of ENVX's market cap despite third-quarter revenue that was ahead of ENVX's trailing 12-month revenue and a domestic US production facility that is set to benefit from a $50 million cost-sharing grant from the Department of Energy from the 2021 Bipartisan Infrastructure Law. ENVX is targeting the second half of 2024 for the start of high-volume production of its battery cells for Internet of Things revenue and to prepare for smartphone launches in 2025. The company will also be building its manufacturing facility in Malaysia to be closer to consumer electronic companies and has committed to invest $1.23 billion in the country. Whilst ENVX is focused on mobile, IoT, and computing, the company has also expressed a longer-term ambition to produce batteries for EVs.
Is The Enovix T. J. Rodgers Premium Justified?
|Market Cap
|$2.25 billion
|
Diluted Weighted Average Number of Shares Outstanding
|161,371,417
|Cash and Short-Term Investments (Third Quarter 2023)
|$371 million
|Convertible Senior Notes Less Unamortized Debt Issuance Costs
|$167 million
|Free Cash Burn (Trailing 12-Months from Third Quarter 2023)
|$137 million
There are over 120 producers focused on silicon batteries globally with AMPX and ENVX forming the publicly listed US pure plays. Whilst there are some differences in the silicon battery technology between ENVX and AMPX, both battery makers offer material benefits over conventional battery technology with material gains in energy density and recharge times.
ENVX has a larger market cap than SLDP and AMPX combined despite all tickers fundamentally being speculative plays on future battery technology, a difference that's mostly been demarcated by the T.J. Rodgers premium. ENVX bulls would be right to flag that its 3D cell architecture which utilizes cathodes, anodes, and separators laser-patterned and stacked side-by-side with a stainless-steel constraint offers benefits over AMPX's silicon nanowire anode, especially for thermal runaway protection. T.J. Rodgers is the Executive Chairman of ENVX whose early involvement and investment in Enphase (ENPH) was instrumental to the success and growth of the microinverter firm whose market cap once eclipsed $40 billion.
ENVX has a cash-heavy balance sheet backstopped by a $172 million convertible senior note issued in April 2023 at a 3% annual interest rate and maturing in 2028. The conversion rate at 64.0800 shares of ENVX common stock per $1,000 principal amount implies an initial conversion price of $15.61 per share, around 16% higher than the current price of the commons. The key word from ENVX's November 2023 investor presentation is "targeting". There will be no real revenues for 2024 and most of 2025 with no indication that their current engagement with OEMs will turn into actual orders.
The recent acquisition of South Korean company Routejade for 6.2 million common shares and $16.5 million in cash adds more depth to their sales with the company forecasting revenue in the range of $3 million to $4 million for its fourth quarter. However, whilst management during their third-quarter earnings call was upbeat on the prospects of the acquisition to reduce their CapEx, increase margins, and boost their manufacturing capability, there was no discussion of the underlying profitability of the South Korean firm. The closure of Fab1 in Freemont should help save $22 million, but ENVX would almost certainly need to raise more funds next year to ramp up its Malaysian production facility. Current expectations as per the $2.25 billion market cap are high and any operational delay to the current indicative timeline would almost certainly see the stock dip markedly. The 26% short interest is high though and not an enviable position going into a potentially falling interest rate environment.
Comments (3)
Few saw it coming but it was a masterstroke and typical of the strategic foresight Raj Talluri has displayed since he took the helm. More on that later. Fab1's days as a volume production site were declared over. It's days were numbered when TJ made it clear on 3 Jan that labour costs had to be much lower to survive in CE. It's funny to think that ex-CEO Harrold Rust used to trumpet Enovix's US manufacturing base. Maybe he hoped for government funding one day. Plenty others have gone down that road. TJ does not seem to me to be a fan of govt. funding.As it turned out, Fab1 never did deliver serious volumes, condemned to fail by a flawed procurement/design process and COVID related non-existent vendor support. Getting yields to 60% was remarkable.
The more surprising thing was Raj deciding to 'bail' on the 180K volume target TJ had set out on 3 Jan. Yes, every unit was losing them money but surely they knew that would be the case on 3 Jan? The message needed selling and it wasn't presented well. The market didn't like it.Raj seems to have decided that they had made their point in getting yields to 60%, and that they now had much more pressing matters to attend to. The 'vertical' strategy was launched, with an explicit focus on major smartphone OEMs. Another clean break from the Rust era.When it came to Q3 reporting the 'Sales Funnel' was ditched and also the usual talk about the number of customers in the pipeline. No doubt these are still being tracked but now the only thing that really matters for the next couple of years is delivering for those smartphone OEMs who are seemingly out of performance runway using current li-ion technology."Q3 results/cc: Tracks, paths and huge positivity"The Shareholder Letter and messaging during the Conference Call indicated a number of hugely significant things.First of all, Gen2 is still on track, 10 months after the original schedule was laid out on 3 Jan. The point was made several times, just to make sure we all got it.Ajay Marathe has a fairly understated air about him. He does get excited, notably about the progress of his baby: Gen2, (which you have to love), but he's pretty measured.For almost a year now he has been quietly overcoming the critical areas identified in Fab1 and overseeing the design and build of Gen2. Now he's telling us we're still bang on track for Gen2 in April. That's now just less than five months away. We're 10 months into the 15 month Gen2 timetable TJ laid out on 3 Jan and we're still on time. You'd have to be very brave to bet against him at this point.The positivity on Gen2 went beyond the schedule. Ananda Baruah (Loop Capital) asked Ajay about likely yields on smartphone batteries in '25, once ramp was completed:"Yes, absolutely, Ananda. The plan right now to which we are tracking, we will get to the 90-plus percent closer to the high 90s before the actual good, nice ramp begins on line 1, so yes. FY '25? Yes, absolutely in the high 90s"No hedging, no hesitation. Talk about a change of tone...This was underscored by the Shareholder Letter: 'we see a clear path to industry leading yields'.On the Q3 cc both Raj & Ajay demonstrated a level of conviction up several notches from previous conference calls. Quite a few analysts seem to be struggling with the lack of a visible timetable for lines 2-4. If you're a sceptic you might want to suggest there isn't really that much demand after all. To borrow TJ's words from his letter a few months ago 'that would be a mistake'. Here's one of Raj's replies on this:"So we want to take all that into account and order them carefully, so that we don't spend too much money too soon, but at the same time, meet all the demand of the customers that are coming in '25."Let's just remember that when Raj cut Fab1 short he made it clear there were smartphone customers out there who have a very pressing need for Enovix batteries, and they could deliver big volumes and they were a lot more cost effective to support than e.g. the dozens of smaller IoT players out there. I felt at the time that Raj could see a golden opportunity and he was going for it. If Gen2 delivers they will, 100%, be BIG buyers.It looks like early Smartphone customers will go with something like EX1.5 and I'm not sure why it wasn't included in slide 10 but Raj did talk to it on the call:"We will be doing something in between the EX1 and EX2 to start...we are in the discussion with our OEMs on how quickly they want it, which one do they want?"Am reminded here of the 'closer's' line 'what colour do you want it in?'Some shorts have apparently suggested Smartphone customers may hold off ordering until '26 and wait for EX2. As events have unfolded shorts have been proved wrong on every single objection, and they're wrong on this as well. They entirely miss the point which is that EX2 is not a terminus. It is merely a single point on a path of increasing density/performance over time. There will be an EX3, EX4 etc.From Raj's opening remarks:"we received consistent feedback from some of the leading smartphone OEMs that the Enovix architecture offers industry's best path to high-energy density batteries matched with cycle life and fast charge."After all, what's the India R&D/materials focused capability all about? Ever increasing performance in a battery whose architecture makes it materials agnostic. This is such a beautiful position to be in, and one that the competition cannot emulate.At any point in the future Enovix customers will have to make a judgement about the performance and associated chemistry they want to offer their customers and it very much looks like Enovix will be the answer for the foreseeable future. From the Shareholder Letter:'Enovix is evaluating a dozen different anode and cathode formulations giving us multiple candidates to drive improvements in energy density, cycle life and charge rate'.The size of the prize? Well, once again, here's an indication of both the 'come on' signals from smartphone players and Raj's conviction that Enovix can do this:"I believe that Enovix is capable of delivering multiple billions of dollars of revenue with strong margins"This is super ballsy and again, cranked up the conviction level from previous '23 ccs. I also very much doubt Raj is including EVs in here, but is probably including laptops.This quote brings up another 'path': margins.In the Rust era the company line was '50% GM' and when analysts questioned it there was never any explanation. On 3 Jan TJ was cautious about margins and admitted it was a tough business that demanded a low cost base.Earlier I mentioned Raj's strategic nous and when it comes to attacking the cost base he was on this from Day One.On 13 March VP roles were announced in Finance and Procurement (reporting to Ajay) clearly with an eye to cost reduction. Routejade will help gross margins and very large scale production will definitely reduce materials costs and esp. overhead costs per unit.Ajay also suggested that LINE 2 !! will be a slightly faster and cheaper version of Line 1:‘Line 2 will be copy exact for most part, but then a little bit higher UPH, removing the bottlenecks and cost reducing the line’Opex and Capex are also much more tightly managed now. There was a nice throwaway line from Raj (in Ajay's direction :) :"And we would like to get to that $50 million (per line) range...of course, I'm pushing the team to make it even less cost, but..."Add to all this the increasing bullishness on yield and OEE and there is definitely a credible margin story developing here.It was an outstanding quarter.
The SP says otherwise, but notwithstanding the wider market situation,
I believe it will catch up with a business that is no longer just a ‘story’ stock.