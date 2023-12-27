Entering text into the input field will update the search result below
Search for Symbols, analysts, keywords

Enovix: Valuation Built On Too Much Hype

Pacifica Yield profile picture
Pacifica Yield
10.26K Followers

Summary

  • Enovix's market cap is multiples ahead of its direct competitor despite both tickers being speculative plays on demand for demand for silicon batteries.
  • The company is likely to need to raise more funds sometime next year on the back of its high-volume production facility in Malaysia.
  • A T. J. Rodgers premium might be justified due to his links to Enphase but Enovix is expensive.
ev car battery icon or sign with glow

PhonlamaiPhoto

Enovix (NASDAQ:ENVX) is currently trading at a $2.25 billion market cap against trailing 12-month revenue at the end of its fiscal 2023 third quarter of $1.4 million and negative gross profit of $52.3 million. The financials currently don't matter because

This article was written by

Pacifica Yield profile picture
Pacifica Yield
10.26K Followers
The equity market is an incredibly powerful mechanism as daily fluctuations in price get aggregated to incredible wealth creation or destruction over the long term. Pacifica Yield aims to pursue long-term wealth creation with a focus on undervalued yet high-growth companies, high-dividend tickers, and green energy firms.

Analyst’s Disclosure: I/we have no stock, option or similar derivative position in any of the companies mentioned, and no plans to initiate any such positions within the next 72 hours. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.

Seeking Alpha's Disclosure: Past performance is no guarantee of future results. No recommendation or advice is being given as to whether any investment is suitable for a particular investor. Any views or opinions expressed above may not reflect those of Seeking Alpha as a whole. Seeking Alpha is not a licensed securities dealer, broker or US investment adviser or investment bank. Our analysts are third party authors that include both professional investors and individual investors who may not be licensed or certified by any institute or regulatory body.

Recommended For You

Comments (3)

netprf profile picture
netprf
Today, 5:19 AM
Comments (251)
A thoughtful post on X ( Twitter) from November 13, 2023 ...

"Q3 RESULTS / CC THOUGHTS ..."

"A clean break with the past"

twitter.com/...

In so many ways Q3 '23 marked a clean break from the Harrold Rust era. Enovix was founded in '07 & Rust was one of the 3 original founders. Q3 '22 results marked the end of his tenure & TJ decided the place needed 'silicon guys'.

Some seemed to mock TJ for this. They perhaps thought it corny and a bit bullshitty. Q3 '23 was when many maybe began to realise TJ wasn't bullshitting after all.

Q3 was an epic quarter for Enovix. Routejade was acquired, providing control over the quality of critical battery materials. The projected cost savings are nice but less 'material': imo the bigger upside is better quality control & yields.
Few saw it coming but it was a masterstroke and typical of the strategic foresight Raj Talluri has displayed since he took the helm. More on that later.

Fab1's days as a volume production site were declared over. It's days were numbered when TJ made it clear on 3 Jan that labour costs had to be much lower to survive in CE. It's funny to think that ex-CEO Harrold Rust used to trumpet Enovix's US manufacturing base. Maybe he hoped for government funding one day. Plenty others have gone down that road. TJ does not seem to me to be a fan of govt. funding.

As it turned out, Fab1 never did deliver serious volumes, condemned to fail by a flawed procurement/design process and COVID related non-existent vendor support. Getting yields to 60% was remarkable.
The more surprising thing was Raj deciding to 'bail' on the 180K volume target TJ had set out on 3 Jan. Yes, every unit was losing them money but surely they knew that would be the case on 3 Jan? The message needed selling and it wasn't presented well. The market didn't like it.

Raj seems to have decided that they had made their point in getting yields to 60%, and that they now had much more pressing matters to attend to. The 'vertical' strategy was launched, with an explicit focus on major smartphone OEMs. Another clean break from the Rust era.

When it came to Q3 reporting the 'Sales Funnel' was ditched and also the usual talk about the number of customers in the pipeline. No doubt these are still being tracked but now the only thing that really matters for the next couple of years is delivering for those smartphone OEMs who are seemingly out of performance runway using current li-ion technology.

"Q3 results/cc: Tracks, paths and huge positivity"

The Shareholder Letter and messaging during the Conference Call indicated a number of hugely significant things.

First of all, Gen2 is still on track, 10 months after the original schedule was laid out on 3 Jan. The point was made several times, just to make sure we all got it.

Ajay Marathe has a fairly understated air about him. He does get excited, notably about the progress of his baby: Gen2, (which you have to love), but he's pretty measured.

For almost a year now he has been quietly overcoming the critical areas identified in Fab1 and overseeing the design and build of Gen2. Now he's telling us we're still bang on track for Gen2 in April. That's now just less than five months away. We're 10 months into the 15 month Gen2 timetable TJ laid out on 3 Jan and we're still on time. You'd have to be very brave to bet against him at this point.

The positivity on Gen2 went beyond the schedule. Ananda Baruah (Loop Capital) asked Ajay about likely yields on smartphone batteries in '25, once ramp was completed:

"Yes, absolutely, Ananda. The plan right now to which we are tracking, we will get to the 90-plus percent closer to the high 90s before the actual good, nice ramp begins on line 1, so yes. FY '25? Yes, absolutely in the high 90s"

No hedging, no hesitation. Talk about a change of tone...

This was underscored by the Shareholder Letter: 'we see a clear path to industry leading yields'.

On the Q3 cc both Raj & Ajay demonstrated a level of conviction up several notches from previous conference calls.

Quite a few analysts seem to be struggling with the lack of a visible timetable for lines 2-4. If you're a sceptic you might want to suggest there isn't really that much demand after all. To borrow TJ's words from his letter a few months ago 'that would be a mistake'. Here's one of Raj's replies on this:

"So we want to take all that into account and order them carefully, so that we don't spend too much money too soon, but at the same time, meet all the demand of the customers that are coming in '25."

Let's just remember that when Raj cut Fab1 short he made it clear there were smartphone customers out there who have a very pressing need for Enovix batteries, and they could deliver big volumes and they were a lot more cost effective to support than e.g. the dozens of smaller IoT players out there. I felt at the time that Raj could see a golden opportunity and he was going for it. If Gen2 delivers they will, 100%, be BIG buyers.

It looks like early Smartphone customers will go with something like EX1.5 and I'm not sure why it wasn't included in slide 10 but Raj did talk to it on the call:

"We will be doing something in between the EX1 and EX2 to start...we are in the discussion with our OEMs on how quickly they want it, which one do they want?"

Am reminded here of the 'closer's' line 'what colour do you want it in?'

Some shorts have apparently suggested Smartphone customers may hold off ordering until '26 and wait for EX2. As events have unfolded shorts have been proved wrong on every single objection, and they're wrong on this as well. They entirely miss the point which is that EX2 is not a terminus. It is merely a single point on a path of increasing density/performance over time. There will be an EX3, EX4 etc.

From Raj's opening remarks:

"we received consistent feedback from some of the leading smartphone OEMs that the Enovix architecture offers industry's best path to high-energy density batteries matched with cycle life and fast charge."

After all, what's the India R&D/materials focused capability all about? Ever increasing performance in a battery whose architecture makes it materials agnostic. This is such a beautiful position to be in, and one that the competition cannot emulate.

At any point in the future Enovix customers will have to make a judgement about the performance and associated chemistry they want to offer their customers and it very much looks like Enovix will be the answer for the foreseeable future. From the Shareholder Letter:

'Enovix is evaluating a dozen different anode and cathode formulations giving us multiple candidates to drive improvements in energy density, cycle life and charge rate'.

The size of the prize? Well, once again, here's an indication of both the 'come on' signals from smartphone players and Raj's conviction that Enovix can do this:

"I believe that Enovix is capable of delivering multiple billions of dollars of revenue with strong margins"

This is super ballsy and again, cranked up the conviction level from previous '23 ccs. I also very much doubt Raj is including EVs in here, but is probably including laptops.

This quote brings up another 'path': margins.

In the Rust era the company line was '50% GM' and when analysts questioned it there was never any explanation. On 3 Jan TJ was cautious about margins and admitted it was a tough business that demanded a low cost base.

Earlier I mentioned Raj's strategic nous and when it comes to attacking the cost base he was on this from Day One.

On 13 March VP roles were announced in Finance and Procurement (reporting to Ajay) clearly with an eye to cost reduction. Routejade will help gross margins and very large scale production will definitely reduce materials costs and esp. overhead costs per unit.

Ajay also suggested that LINE 2 !! will be a slightly faster and cheaper version of Line 1:

‘Line 2 will be copy exact for most part, but then a little bit higher UPH, removing the bottlenecks and cost reducing the line’

Opex and Capex are also much more tightly managed now. There was a nice throwaway line from Raj (in Ajay's direction :) :

"And we would like to get to that $50 million (per line) range...of course, I'm pushing the team to make it even less cost, but..."

Add to all this the increasing bullishness on yield and OEE and there is definitely a credible margin story developing here.

It was an outstanding quarter.
The SP says otherwise, but notwithstanding the wider market situation,
I believe it will catch up with a business that is no longer just a ‘story’ stock.
JHHAlpha profile picture
JHHAlpha
Today, 4:36 AM
Comments (4.18K)
@Pacifica Yield Agree with your facts and perspective. It's important to realize that AMPX has demonstrated reliable high volume manufacturing, while ENVX has stumbled over this objective for years, and has not yet delivered, only promised.

AMPX has its batteries in costomer use for over a year, both for the aerial market, and on EVs that won their road race. Its production is sold out thru '24. In other words, AMPX is delivering, while ENVX is still only promising. When I realized this situation earlier this year, I sold ENVX, and bought AMPX (and I am down as shares sold lower on overblown fear of dilution to fund the Colorado factory).

In addition to successfully producing batteries sized for flight and wearable, it has also demonstrated workable size batteries for the EV market, so AMPX is way ahead of ENVX, and the shares, as you explained, are comparatively dirt cheap.
d
dbehravan
Today, 4:35 AM
Comments (1)
Disgustingly inaccurate article and a clear hit job. What I would like to know is your direct or indirect association with all the shorts out there!!!! The timing of your article before the Jan/24 puts is very suspicious. Funny you don’t mention the military contract which proves proof of concept and all the production of various lines in Malaysia.
Disagree with this article? Submit your own. To report a factual error in this article, . Your feedback matters to us!

About ENVX Stock

SymbolLast Price% Chg
Market Cap
PE
Yield (TTM)
Rev Growth (YoY)
Short Interest
Prev. Close
Compare to Peers

More on ENVX

Related Stocks

SymbolLast Price% Chg
ENVX
--
Compare

Trending Analysis

Trending News

To ensure this doesn’t happen in the future, please enable Javascript and cookies in your browser.
Is this happening to you frequently? Please report it on our feedback forum.
If you have an ad-blocker enabled you may be blocked from proceeding. Please disable your ad-blocker and refresh.