Wall Street Breakfast: Year In Review

Year in review

May

Weight loss drugs: A new generation of highly effective drugs started to make splashy headlines, triggering hopes that the healthcare industry may be turning a corner with regard to weight loss and chronic obesity. These injected GLP-1 agonists make people feel satiated for longer by slowing hunger signals to the brain and the rate at which a person's stomach empties. Investors applauded the potential for the drugmakers of Wegovy, Ozempic and Mounjaro, sending shares of Novo Nordisk (NVO) and Eli Lilly (LLY) up 50% YTD.



National AI strategy: In response to "one of the most powerful technologies of our time," the Biden administration took new steps to "advance responsible AI." Among them was the National AI R&D Strategic Plan, which outlined key priorities and goals for federal investments in AI research and development. Building on a meteoric rally, shares of Nvidia (NASDAQ:NVDA) also hit the $1T valuation mark as the stock market darling rode a wave of investor exuberance surrounding artificial intelligence.



May the 4th be with you: It may not be cloud cars or desert skiffs, but the FAA unveiled some pretty bold plans that could soon bring Star Wars to life. According to an updated operational blueprint released by the agency, changes to airspace procedures would be made to accommodate flying taxis and new innovative aircraft. Other considerations to take into account include vertiports, existing infrastructure, travel routes and air traffic communication, which will all help usher in the next era of aviation.



Groundwater disappears: In what might be a harbinger for the housing boom in the American West, Arizona began limiting approvals for new developments within the Phoenix area. A study found that around 4% of the area's demand for groundwater, close to 4.9M acre-feet, cannot be met over the next century, threatening to dampen the explosive development that has made the city one of the fastest-growing metropolitan regions in the country. Besides the groundwater crisis, Arizona also faced significant shortages of its surface water allocation, with a recent deal cutting usage from the drought-stricken Colorado River.



June

Debt drama: The U.S. Senate passed a debt ceiling package by a vote of 63-36, sending the legislation to the President's desk in time to stave off a catastrophic default. The bill suspended the debt limit until Jan. 1, 2025, in exchange for some measures that cap non-defense discretionary spending, stiffen work requirements for some recipients of food assistance, and allow the Mountain Valley natural gas pipeline. "No one gets everything they want in a negotiation, but make no mistake: this bipartisan agreement is a big win for our economy and the American people," Biden said via tweet.



Merger mulligan: Bringing an end to a bitter split in the golf world, the PGA Tour and upstart Saudi-backed rival LIV Golf announced a merger to unify the sport and its players. Perhaps the most immediate commercial upshot of the deal is a boost to media coverage of the sport, with all its stars coming together as one. LIV Golf drew key players away from the PGA Tour, but then had serious trouble getting media organizations interested in paying it for its events: ESPN (NYSE:DIS), CBS (NASDAQ:PARA), NBC (NASDAQ:CMCSA) and Fox (FOX) all passed on covering the league, while some already had existing deals with the PGA Tour.



Vision Pro: Apple (AAPL) unveiled its mixed-reality headset at its annual Worldwide Developers Conference, ushering in a new era of what CEO Tim Cook called "spatial computing." Unlike joystick-powered rival devices like the Meta Quest (META), Apple's headset relied on hand tracking, with the user gesturing in midair to control the interface. However, the new super-premium device was priced at $3,499, and the overwhelming majority of WSB subscribers felt that the product is too niche for the market.



Run, bull, run: The S&P 500's (SP500) longest bear market since the 1940s came to an end, with a 20% advance from its October low. The bull rally was powered, in large part, by a handful of companies posting outsized gains, like the Magnificent 7. The group's outsized influence also started to cause some trouble for market indices, like upending diversification rules for the Nasdaq 100 (NDX).



July

Labor action: Hollywood was hit with the first double strike since 1960 after contract negotiations between a union representing 160,000 actors and major studios failed. Actors joined the writers, who had already been on the picket lines for more than two months. "After more than four weeks of bargaining, the Alliance of Motion Picture and Television Producers remains unwilling to offer a fair deal," said the Screen Actors Guild - American Federation of Television and Radio Artists. Also, don't forget Barbenheimer, which gave a jolt to the summer box office and saw the strongest weekend for theaters in 2023.



Twitter killer: Instagram launched short-posting text app Threads as Meta Platforms (META) CEO Mark Zuckerberg took on Elon Musk and Twitter (which was rebranded as X later in the month). "Let's do this," Zuckerberg declared, before the app garnered 30M downloads within 24 hours. Musk's response? "It is infinitely preferable to be attacked by strangers on Twitter, than indulge in the false happiness of hide-the-pain Instagram." But his bravado quickly faded, with Twitter threatening to sue Meta.



In an instant: Modernizing an antiquated U.S. banking system, the Federal Reserve launched a new instant-payment system that is available 24/7/365. "FedNow" was initially supported by 57 organizations like Bank of New York Mellon (BK), JPMorgan Chase (JPM), Wells Fargo (WFC) and U.S. Bancorp (USB), with plans to onboard more lenders and credit unions in the near future. The system was said to help everyone - from consumers to small businesses - settle directly via central bank accounts, unlike closed peer-to-peer networks like Zelle (JPM) or Venmo (PYPL).



Relief or responsibility? The Supreme Court overturned the Biden administration’s student-debt forgiveness plan in a 6-3 decision, ruling it exceeded the authority Congress granted to the executive branch. The plan would have wiped off $430B in loans from the government's books, but some alternatives have been utilized since the decision. Cancellations were made through waivers and existing federal student loan forgiveness programs, benefiting public servants, disabled borrowers and people defrauded by for-profit colleges.



August

No place like home: Property sales fell for the fourth time in five months, presenting another challenge for the real estate market to emerge from a slowdown. Existing home sales declined 2.2% M/M to 4.07M, less than the 4.150M expected, while on a Y/Y basis, existing home sales dropped another 16.6%, compared to an 18.9% decline in the prior month. The situation was exacerbated by mortgage rates that hit a 22-year high at 7.23%, as well as limited inventory that drove up prices.



Full faith and credit: Fitch downgraded the United States' long-term rating to AA+ from AAA, echoing a move made by S&P Global, which cut its rating for the U.S. in 2011 after a different government fight over the growing debt burden. "The repeated debt-limit political standoffs and last-minute resolutions have eroded confidence in fiscal management," according to Fitch. Treasury Secretary Janet Yellen said she "strongly" disagreed with the decision, calling it "arbitrary," while many others questioned the timing of the downgrade.



Maui devastation: A series of wildfires in Maui killed over 100 people, with damages from the blazes estimated at nearly $6B. The destruction of tourist and residential areas hit certain stocks, with TD Cowen warning that Maui's recovery could take years and resort destinations are likely to disappear in the foreseeable future. Hawaiian Holdings (HA) tumbled due in part to the airline having the highest exposure of flights to Maui, while Hawaiian Electric Industries (HE) warned affected customers to plan for extended outages.



Black gold: Crude saw some big summer gains after Saudi Arabia extended its unilateral oil production cuts and said they could be prolonged or even deepened. The move added to other voluntary reductions by some OPEC members, while Russia revealed it would continue to reduce its supply. Separately, the U.S. government withdrew its offer to buy 6M barrels of oil to replenish the Strategic Petroleum Reserve after oil prices recorded their best monthly gain in over a year.



