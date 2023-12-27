Entering text into the input field will update the search result below
Better High-Yield SWAN Stock: Enbridge Or TC Energy?

Samuel Smith profile picture
Samuel Smith
Investing Group Leader

Summary

  • Enbridge and TC Energy are attractive dividend growth stocks for retirees with defensive and durable business models.
  • As a result, we view them both as dream retiree dividend stocks.
  • We compare them side-by-side and offer our take on which is the better buy today.
High Yield, Low Risk Road Sign

JamesBrey

Enbridge (NYSE:ENB) and TC Energy (NYSE:TRP) are two vaunted energy midstream infrastructure businesses (AMLP) that offer an attractive combination of defensive and durable business models, strong balance sheets, safe and growing dividend payouts, and attractive dividend yields and valuations. This makes them

Samuel Smith
26.44K Followers

Samuel Smith is Vice President of Leonberg Capital, he has a diverse background that includes being lead analyst at several highly regarded dividend stock research firms. He is a Professional Engineer and Project Management Professional and holds a B.S. in Civil Engineering & Mathematics from the United States Military Academy at West Point and has a Masters in Engineering.

Samuel leads the investing group High Yield Investor investing group. Samuel teams up with Jussi Askola and Paul R. Drake where they focus on finding the right balance between safety, growth, yield, and value. High Yield Investor offers real-money core, retirement, and international portfolios. The services also features regular trade alert, educational content, and an active chat room of like minded investors. Learn more.

Analyst’s Disclosure: I/we have a beneficial long position in the shares of TRP either through stock ownership, options, or other derivatives. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.

Seeking Alpha's Disclosure: Past performance is no guarantee of future results. No recommendation or advice is being given as to whether any investment is suitable for a particular investor. Any views or opinions expressed above may not reflect those of Seeking Alpha as a whole. Seeking Alpha is not a licensed securities dealer, broker or US investment adviser or investment bank. Our analysts are third party authors that include both professional investors and individual investors who may not be licensed or certified by any institute or regulatory body.

Comments (6)

Naples Investor profile picture
Naples Investor
Today, 7:51 AM
Comments (6.96K)
Very good article.

I recently purchased 100 shares of $ENB and I have 100 shares as well in one of its fixed to floating notes. I am going to expand ownership of both.

I have been following $TRP but have not pulled the trigger.

I slightly prefer $ENB. As you stated, $TRP is slightly (28 bp) cheaper. But if they revert to the mean, the gap is 60 bp. That means $ENB has slightly more upside when viewed solely on that metric.

It really comes down to the preference between oil and gas.
Steve Kean profile picture
Steve Kean
Today, 7:50 AM
Comments (2.26K)
We are long both as part of our income / dividend growth portfolio. As you said @Samuel Smith that dividend growth is somewhat limited but still beating inflation.

Given their moat, and when bought at the right price, both ENB and TRP have their place in a well diversified portfolio.
hafen profile picture
hafen
Today, 7:42 AM
Comments (2.57K)
Your timing is perfect. After holding ENB for a long time, just last night I decided to sell it today. Now comes your analysis, which I was afraid was going to say hold or sell, but which did confirm my decision. Nice!
Samuel Smith profile picture
Samuel Smith
Today, 7:47 AM
Comments (16.21K)
@hafen I'm glad the article was helpful.
e
extramoney
Today, 7:19 AM
Comments (679)
Nice & long both.
