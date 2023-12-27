Dilok Klaisataporn

Blue Owl Capital Corporation (NYSE:OBDC) worked its way to a lower pay-out ratio in the third quarter, but I think there are now more reasons to ditch the BDC.

In the third quarter, I modified my stock classification to Hold and I am now lowering it to Sell as the BDC's stock price has caught up to its net asset value.

I think this is a good time to lock in profits as there are a number of things that may pose headwinds including limited re-rating potential taking into account that the stock is now already selling at net asset value and potential for slower net investment income growth in a low-rate environment.

My Rating History

My last revision of Blue Owl Capital yielded a Hold stock classification, mainly because the business development company suffered an increase in its non-accrual ratio in 2023.

Furthermore, the stock has re-rated to net asset value and the central bank is set to shift its interest rate policy in 2024 in such a way that the BDC's floating-rate portfolio is unlikely to lift Blue Owl Capital's net investment income upwards.

First-Lien Centric Portfolio With Headwinds

In the last couple of quarters, business development companies have experienced strong tailwinds for their floating-rate positioned debt investment portfolios, including Blue Owl Capital, from higher interest rates.

As a major floating-rate BDC, with 98% of its debt investments being floating-rate, Blue Owl Capital has been a major beneficiary of the central bank's push to lift up interest rates in 2022 and 2023. But this is going to change in 2024.

The business development company is predominantly invested in (floating-rate) First Lien debt which accounted for 69% of investments in Blue Owl Capital's portfolio. The portfolio mix as such has hardly changed in the last year with the percentage of First Liens declining only three percentage points in the portfolio since Q3'22 whereas Joint Ventures and Common Equity investments rose in terms of portfolio weight. Blue Owl Capital's $12.9 billion portfolio has also practically seen no growth in the last year as higher interest rates weighed on new loan originations.

Asset Class By Investment Type (Blue Owl Capital Corporation)

Blue Owl Capital's credit quality, as quantified by the non-accrual ratio, did at least not deteriorate in the last quarter and remained steady QoQ at 0.9%.

OBDC Still Offers Passive Income Investors A Well-Covered Dividend, But The NAV Multiple Is Not Appealing

Blue Owl Capital's dividend pay-out ratio in the third quarter declined QoQ due to higher net investment income from the BDC's floating-rate portfolio. The pay-out ratio in 3Q-23 was 67%, a good 5 percentage points below the twelve months average.

With that being said, though, taking into the account the headwinds expected from lower key interest rates in 2024, I think that the company's aggressive floating-rate investment posture is curtailing OBDC's net investment income growth in the near future. Consequently, I expect no dividend increase and limited, if any, supplemental dividends next year.

Dividend (Author Created Table Using BDC Information)

I ditched Blue Owl Capital a week ago as the stock price almost reached the company's net asset value. It now sells for 0.98x net asset value and I generally consider a BDC's net asset value to be indicative of its intrinsic value.

In the case of Blue Owl Capital I don't see how or why a premium to net asset value could be justified given that the business development company is 98% floating-rate positioned.

With key interest rates set to get slashed next year, a catalyst for net investment growth is falling by the wayside for Blue Owl Capital, but also for other business development companies that have aggressively invested in floating-rate loans.

Companies that have 100%, or close to 100% floating-rate investments are Goldman Sachs BDC Inc. (GSBD), Oaktree Specialty Lending Inc. (OCSL) and Golub Capital BDC Inc. (GBDC). These BDC also now sells for very small discounts or premiums to net asset value which limits any incremental upside, in my view.

Since net investment income growth will be harder to come by in a low-rate environment, I have started to scale back my investments in the BDC sector and particularly those BDCs that have large floating-rate portfolios and trade at net asset value. Blue Owl Capital is only the latest BDC that I completely ditched from my passive income portfolio and more are likely to follow in the short-term.

Data by YCharts

A BDC that might be an alternative to Blue Owl Capital that has potentially stronger re-rating potential is Prospect Capital Corp. (PSEC) which I dissected here. A portion of my proceeds from the sale of Blue Owl Capital are now invested in Prospect Capital.

NII Headwinds Should Be Taken Seriously Even If Rates Remain High In The Short-Term

Blue Owl Capital may find it harder to produce net investment income growth next year as the central bank is shifting its interest rate policy. However, the central bank may take its time with the process of cutting key interest rates in order to be maximally accommodating.

Thus, interest rates might still remain high for the majority of 2024 which potentially could allow OBDC to produce decent net investment income from its floating-rate portfolio and maintain its dividend pay-out metrics.

My Conclusion

Blue Owl Capital was a solid passive income investment during the rate-hiking cycle and the company has been able to translate floating-rate positioning into higher net investment income during the last phases of the rate-hiking cycle.

With that being said, though, I think that this floating-rate exposure is actually going to hurt BDCs on the way down and since the company's non-accrual situation last time was already the reason for my change in stock classification, I think that the upside here is limited.

Furthermore, with OBDC already re-rating to net asset value, I think that this may actually be a good time to ditch the business development company at a fairly good price. Sell.