Entering text into the input field will update the search result below
Search for Symbols, analysts, keywords

Blue Owl Capital: Time To Sell This BDC (Downgrade)

Dec. 27, 2023 4:33 AM ETBlue Owl Capital Corporation (OBDC)2 Comments
On the Pulse profile picture
On the Pulse
10.18K Followers

Summary

  • Blue Owl Capital's stock price has caught up to its net asset value, prompting a downgrade from Hold to Sell.
  • Headwinds such as limited re-rating potential and slower net investment income growth in a low-rate environment pose risks.
  • The company's aggressive floating-rate investment posture and potential interest rate cuts in 2024 further diminish its appeal.

Hand holding drawing virtual lightbulb with brain on bokeh background for creative and smart thinking idea concep

Dilok Klaisataporn

Blue Owl Capital Corporation (NYSE:OBDC) worked its way to a lower pay-out ratio in the third quarter, but I think there are now more reasons to ditch the BDC.

In the third quarter, I modified my stock classification to

This article was written by

On the Pulse profile picture
On the Pulse
10.18K Followers
A financial researcher and avid investor with a keen eye for innovation and disruption, as well as growth buy-outs and value stocks. Keeping an eye on the pace of high tech and early growth companies, I write about current events and the biggest news surrounding the industry, and strive to provide readers with ample research and investment opportunities.

Analyst’s Disclosure: I/we have no stock, option or similar derivative position in any of the companies mentioned, and no plans to initiate any such positions within the next 72 hours. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.

Seeking Alpha's Disclosure: Past performance is no guarantee of future results. No recommendation or advice is being given as to whether any investment is suitable for a particular investor. Any views or opinions expressed above may not reflect those of Seeking Alpha as a whole. Seeking Alpha is not a licensed securities dealer, broker or US investment adviser or investment bank. Our analysts are third party authors that include both professional investors and individual investors who may not be licensed or certified by any institute or regulatory body.

Recommended For You

Comments (2)

n
nyle alexla
Today, 4:59 AM
Comments (822)
Obdc is really good income producer.
rickevantodd profile picture
rickevantodd
Today, 4:49 AM
Comments (3.84K)
Thank you for your article. I am a buy/hold investor who lives on passive income. Quite candidly, I am very happy holding a top quality BDC that is paying out less income than they earn with a non-accruel ratio of under 1% and selling at NAV. As rates decrease at some point in 2024 I expect the “special” distributions to disappear, however, I expect the core dividends at this, and other top tier BDC’s, to remain steady. In addition, as rates decrease I would expect loan activity to increase. Very long OBDC and other top tier BDC’s.
Disagree with this article? Submit your own. To report a factual error in this article, . Your feedback matters to us!

About OBDC Ticker

SymbolLast Price% Chg
Market Cap
PE
Yield (TTM)
Rev Growth (YoY)
Short Interest
Prev. Close
Compare to Peers

More on OBDC

Related Stocks

SymbolLast Price% Chg
OBDC
--
Compare

Trending Analysis

Trending News

To ensure this doesn’t happen in the future, please enable Javascript and cookies in your browser.
Is this happening to you frequently? Please report it on our feedback forum.
If you have an ad-blocker enabled you may be blocked from proceeding. Please disable your ad-blocker and refresh.