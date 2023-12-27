zoranm

Investment Thesis

Brady Corporation (NYSE:BRC) is a global identification solutions provider headquartered in Milwaukee, Wisconsin. In this thesis, I will analyze its first-quarter results along with its future growth prospects. I will also be analyzing its valuation at the current price level and the upside potential in its stock price. I believe it is on a strong growth track, experiencing increased revenues and profits. The sustained strong demand and improved performance in the American market make me bullish on the company, and hence, I assign a Buy rating for BRC.

Company Overview

BRC is a global leader in providing complete identification solutions, helping customers increase safety and efficiency. It specializes in offering comprehensive identification solutions that encompass labels, signs, safety devices, and software. This includes RFID technology, advanced printing techniques, and software applications that enhance efficiency and accuracy. The company also provides safety signs, lockout/tagout devices, and visual management solutions to create safer work environments and comply with industry regulations. It has a global presence, with the majority of revenues contributed by the US, followed by EMEA countries and Asia Pacific.

Q1 FY2024 Result

BRC reported solid first-quarter results, beating the market EPS estimates by 6%, and the revenues were largely in line with the estimates. The US and Asia Pacific markets proved to be the outperformers, experiencing 4% organic revenue growth and primarily driving revenue growth. The EMEA market, despite a slowdown, registered 1.5% organic revenue growth. Stable interest rates and possible cuts in interest rates in 2024 could help the economy recover globally, and I believe BRC could be a big benefactor of this development. The company also witnessed expanded gross and net profit margins on the backdrop of increased sales and controlled operating expenses.

It reported net sales of $331.9 million, an increase of 3% compared to $322.5 million in the same quarter last year. One important thing I would like to highlight is that the sales growth was largely organic and not a result of increased sales prices. This clearly reflects that the demand for its products and services is consistently growing. There is still significant room for revenue growth, and I believe the sales could pick up during the second half of FY24 as, generally, it reports a strong second half coupled with an estimated recovery in the European market. The gross profit for the quarter stood at $171.7 million, compared to $155.2 million in the same period the previous year, reflecting a gross margin of 51.7%, compared to 48%. As per my analysis, the improved gross margins were a result of reduced manufacturing costs owing to technological upgradation undertaken across manufacturing facilities. The net income for the quarter was reported at $47.2 million, up a significant 20% compared to $39.4 million in the corresponding quarter last year. The reduction in direct costs coupled with controlled operating expenses resulted in improved profits. The diluted EPS stood at $0.97, compared to $0.79 million in Q1 FY23.

Now, let us have a look at its balance sheet. As of October 31, 2023, it reported cash and cash equivalents of $175.2 million against long-term debt of $52.2 million. The company also experienced a decline in the inventory level despite increased sales, representing improved inventory turnover. I believe it has a healthy balance sheet with significant room to raise funds in the future to boost growth. The cash flow has also been improving, providing the company with funds to expand its operations.

Overall, it managed to outperform on multiple parameters, including expanding profit margins and efficient inventory management. The management provided optimistic FY24 guidance with diluted EPS estimated to be in the range of $3.70-$3.95, representing an increase of 12.5% compared to FY23 EPS of $3.51. I believe it should be able to achieve these targets and even exceed them, given its performance in the past few quarters and the expected strong second half of FY24.

Key Risk Factor

Foreign Currency Impact: Approximately 45% of its sales are derived outside the United States, which exposes the company to losses from foreign currency adjustments. In Q1 FY24, it incurred $20.3 million in foreign currency adjustment losses, putting a dent in its profits. Increased strength of the U.S. dollar could lead to an increase in the price of its products sold in currencies other than U.S. dollars in other countries. Also, a decreased strength of the U.S. dollar could negatively affect the cost of materials, products, and services purchased overseas. Its sales and expenses are translated into U.S. dollars for reporting purposes, and further strengthening of the U.S. dollar could result in unfavorable translation effects. The company doesn't engage in any derivatives to hedge this risk, and I would recommend investors to consider this risk before investing in the company.

Valuation

BRC is currently trading at a share price of $59, a YTD increase of 27%. It has a market cap of $2.88 billion. It is trading at a forward GAAP P/E multiple of $14.9x, with an FY24 EPS estimate of $3.95. Comparing this to the sector median P/E of 22.5x, we can clearly see that BRC is highly undervalued. I believe that, with consistently strong financial performance and solid fundamentals, the company should trade at a premium valuation. Investors looking for a growth company at a low valuation should not miss this opportunity.

Conclusion

The organic revenue growth and strong demand from the US market are big positives for the company. The strong FY24 EPS guidance by the management reflects that the company is on the right growth track. It has consistently been improving its gross and net profit margins while maintaining revenue growth. It is trading at a forward GAAP P/E multiple of 14.9x, at a considerable discount compared to the sector. Considering all these factors, I assign a Buy rating for BRC.