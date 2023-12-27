Entering text into the input field will update the search result below
Search for Symbols, analysts, keywords

Why I'm Not A Fan Of The Grayscale Ethereum Trust At A 10.64% Discount (Rating Downgrade)

Bram de Haas profile picture
Bram de Haas
Investing Group Leader

Summary

  • Grayscale Ethereum Trust trades at a discount to net asset value, but the discount has narrowed in recent months.
  • The Grayscale funds are trading at premiums due to technical and regulatory constraints on owning altcoins outside of regulated market vehicles.
  • The possibility of SEC delays and the mismatch between staking and ETF liquidity makes the conversion of ETHE to an ETF uncertain.

Ethereum coin

Capuski

The Grayscale Ethereum Trust (OTCQX:ETHE) is a closed-end fund that trades at a discount to a net asset value of 10.6%. The discount to net asset value has narrowed considerably over the past few months.

Bitcoin

This article was written by

Bram de Haas profile picture
Bram de Haas
18.36K Followers

Bram de Haas brings 15 years of investing experience to the table and has over 5 years of experience managing a Euro hedge fund. He is also a former professional poker player and utilizes his bundle of risk management skills to uncover lucrative investments based on special situations.

He is the leader of the investing group Special Situation Report where he offers his community several features, including: a portfolio of actionable special situations, weekly updates on current ideas, ideas across sectors for diversification, select foreign investment ideas in addition to the majority of US market ideas. Learn more.

Analyst’s Disclosure: I/we have a beneficial long position in the shares of GBTC either through stock ownership, options, or other derivatives. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.

Also have a very small exposure to Ethereum through derivatives not mentioned in this article.

Seeking Alpha's Disclosure: Past performance is no guarantee of future results. No recommendation or advice is being given as to whether any investment is suitable for a particular investor. Any views or opinions expressed above may not reflect those of Seeking Alpha as a whole. Seeking Alpha is not a licensed securities dealer, broker or US investment adviser or investment bank. Our analysts are third party authors that include both professional investors and individual investors who may not be licensed or certified by any institute or regulatory body.

Recommended For You

Comments

Disagree with this article? Submit your own. To report a factual error in this article, . Your feedback matters to us!

About ETHE Stock

SymbolLast Price% Chg
Market Cap
PE
Yield (TTM)
Rev Growth (YoY)
Short Interest
Prev. Close
Compare to Peers

More on ETHE

Related Stocks

SymbolLast Price% Chg
ETHE
--
Compare

Trending Analysis

Trending News

To ensure this doesn’t happen in the future, please enable Javascript and cookies in your browser.
Is this happening to you frequently? Please report it on our feedback forum.
If you have an ad-blocker enabled you may be blocked from proceeding. Please disable your ad-blocker and refresh.