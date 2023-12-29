Entering text into the input field will update the search result below
TriplePoint Venture Growth: This 15% Yield Is A Cautionary Tale

Summary

  • TriplePoint Venture Growth has posted solid financials in 2023, beating estimates on net investment income and total investment income.
  • The company has increased its spillover income quarter-over-quarter but has chosen to be more conservative.
  • TPVG's NAV has been in constant decline since the start of 2022, and its non-accrual percentage is alarmingly high compared to some peers.
  • The BDCs leverage ratio has also increased year-over-year by more than 40%.
  • The current dividend is covered for now, but investors in TPVG should proceed with caution.

Risk level indicator rating print screen wooden cube block since low to high on blue background for Risk Assess management of investment and working concept.

Dilok Klaisataporn

Introduction

Those who follow me know I'm a huge fan of Business Development Companies. The main reason is because of the amount of income they typically generate and pay out in the form of dividends. These are often considered

I am not a registered investment professional nor financial advisor. This is for educational purposes only and I encourage everyone to do their own due diligence. Navy veteran with 21 yrs of service who enjoys dividend investing in quality blue-chip stocks, BDC's, and REITs. I am a buy-and-hold investor who prefers quality over quantity. I plan to supplement my retirement income and live off my dividends in the next 5-7 years. I aspire to reach and help the hard working, lower and middle class workers build investment portfolios of high quality, dividend-paying companies. I also hope to give investors a new perspective to help them reach financial independence.

Analyst’s Disclosure: I/we have no stock, option or similar derivative position in any of the companies mentioned, and no plans to initiate any such positions within the next 72 hours. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.

Seeking Alpha's Disclosure: Past performance is no guarantee of future results. No recommendation or advice is being given as to whether any investment is suitable for a particular investor. Any views or opinions expressed above may not reflect those of Seeking Alpha as a whole. Seeking Alpha is not a licensed securities dealer, broker or US investment adviser or investment bank. Our analysts are third party authors that include both professional investors and individual investors who may not be licensed or certified by any institute or regulatory body.

Comments (5)

Article Update Today, 2:15 PM
Comments (4.14K)
Thanks everyone for stopping by. If you enjoyed the article please follow for more articles on some of your favorite dividend stocks. Also let me know in the comments what you think of TPVG. Do you hold them and what’s your outlook for them going forward? Happy New Year 🎊🎆
Alex_13 profile picture
Alex_13
Today, 2:43 PM
Comments (85)
TPVG has had some exciting equity payoffs with things like Crowdstrike and Toast. I think it's a worthwhile BDC for those with higher risk tolerances. A bit too much for me, I've chosen HTGC for this style of venture/growth. Fortunately earlier this year I was looking to move into BXSL so I dropped TPVG and bought that.
StevenK1 profile picture
StevenK1
Today, 2:34 PM
Comments (2.6K)
Unloaded TPVG a couple months ago. Glad I did. Put in TSLX, which is now smokin that decision.
Tnbuchs profile picture
Tnbuchs
Today, 2:24 PM
Comments (89)
@thedividendcollectuh. First, thank you for your service! Your profile fits my investment strategy perfectly. Unfortunately, I got involved with TPVG a while back and am upside down even with reinvesting the dividends. I admit I chased yield and got caught. Lesson learned. I will be looking for an exit point to limit losses but feel I need to exit in 2024. Thank you for your analysis and highlighting the issues with this BDC! GLTA.
1978TransAm profile picture
1978TransAm
Today, 3:04 PM
Comments (398)
@Tnbuchs I’m in the same boat
