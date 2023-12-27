Entering text into the input field will update the search result below
Search for Symbols, analysts, keywords

Booking: More Upside Ahead Only If The Fed Can Nail A Soft Landing (Historically Unprecedented)

Dec. 27, 2023 5:37 AM ETBooking Holdings Inc. (BKNG) Stock
Larry Cheung, CFA profile picture
Larry Cheung, CFA
1.34K Followers

Summary

  • U.S. consumer spending in 2023 has exceeded expectations, driven by travel and experiences, boosting Booking Holdings' stock price.
  • The low unemployment rate and anticipated rate cuts have contributed to consumer optimism, but layoffs at major companies raise concerns.
  • Booking.com's strong position in the industry, global partnerships, and network effects have helped it outperform competitors, but it may face challenges from Big Tech companies.

The office building of Booking.com in Amsterdam.

yujie chen

U.S. Consumer Spending in 2023 has defied all economists' expectations

The U.S. consumer has endured the high interest environment in 2023, and has spent heavily towards travel & experiences - propelling online travel agency Booking Holdings (NASDAQ:

This article was written by

Larry Cheung, CFA profile picture
Larry Cheung, CFA
1.34K Followers
Discover high potential stocks with me on intermediate-term timeframes. Join my Substack Community for real-time Strategy and Recommended Entry Levels.Larry Cheung is a CFA Charterholder and an independent Investment Strategist with a broad focus on U.S. & China stocks. He is a Finance Influencer on Youtube, Twitter, Instagram, and Substack (@LarryCheungCFA). His focus is a combination of long-term direct shares ownership combined with options selling to generate additional portfolio alpha. His experience includes formerly working in the Buyside on Macroeconomic Research and Credit Strategies. He is regularly invited to share his research at national conferences on topics related to Real Estate and the U.S./China macroeconomic outlook.On Seeking Alpha, Larry and his research team look forward to providing commentary and publishing company research across single-name companies and ETFs in industries that they believe have long-term growth opportunities. Implementation is shared on Substack.Let's connect and win together.

Analyst’s Disclosure: I/we have no stock, option or similar derivative position in any of the companies mentioned, but may initiate a beneficial Long position through a purchase of the stock, or the purchase of call options or similar derivatives in BKNG over the next 72 hours. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.

Seeking Alpha's Disclosure: Past performance is no guarantee of future results. No recommendation or advice is being given as to whether any investment is suitable for a particular investor. Any views or opinions expressed above may not reflect those of Seeking Alpha as a whole. Seeking Alpha is not a licensed securities dealer, broker or US investment adviser or investment bank. Our analysts are third party authors that include both professional investors and individual investors who may not be licensed or certified by any institute or regulatory body.

Recommended For You

Comments

Disagree with this article? Submit your own. To report a factual error in this article, . Your feedback matters to us!

About BKNG Stock

SymbolLast Price% Chg
Market Cap
PE
Yield (TTM)
Rev Growth (YoY)
Short Interest
Prev. Close
Compare to Peers

More on BKNG

Related Stocks

SymbolLast Price% Chg
BKNG
--
Compare

Trending Analysis

Trending News

To ensure this doesn’t happen in the future, please enable Javascript and cookies in your browser.
Is this happening to you frequently? Please report it on our feedback forum.
If you have an ad-blocker enabled you may be blocked from proceeding. Please disable your ad-blocker and refresh.