Entering text into the input field will update the search result below
Search for Symbols, analysts, keywords

Nordstrom: Meeting FY24 Guidance Should Drive Valuation Upwards

Dec. 27, 2023 5:47 AM ETNordstrom, Inc. (JWN) Stock
Creative Capital Ideas profile picture
Creative Capital Ideas
647 Followers

Summary

  • Nordstrom Inc. is recommended as a buy, as I expect that it will meet its FY24 guidance and see a rerating of its valuation.
  • Recent results show steady growth improvements, with EBIT beating consensus estimates.
  • Improved inventory positioning, operational enhancements, and strong EPS growth are expected to drive the company's growth and valuation.

Stores Continue To Close And Offices Remain Empty In Downtown San Francisco

Justin Sullivan/Getty Images News

Overview

My recommendation for Nordstrom Inc. (NYSE:JWN) is a buy rating as I continue to see JWN's meeting its FY24 guidance. As it achieves this, I expect the market to rerate valuation upwards, moving towards JWN's pre-covid average

This article was written by

Creative Capital Ideas profile picture
Creative Capital Ideas
647 Followers
Data scientist turned investment analyst focusing on high tech, high growth companies

Analyst’s Disclosure: I/we have no stock, option or similar derivative position in any of the companies mentioned, and no plans to initiate any such positions within the next 72 hours. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.

Seeking Alpha's Disclosure: Past performance is no guarantee of future results. No recommendation or advice is being given as to whether any investment is suitable for a particular investor. Any views or opinions expressed above may not reflect those of Seeking Alpha as a whole. Seeking Alpha is not a licensed securities dealer, broker or US investment adviser or investment bank. Our analysts are third party authors that include both professional investors and individual investors who may not be licensed or certified by any institute or regulatory body.

Recommended For You

Comments

Disagree with this article? Submit your own. To report a factual error in this article, . Your feedback matters to us!

About JWN Stock

SymbolLast Price% Chg
Market Cap
PE
Yield (TTM)
Rev Growth (YoY)
Short Interest
Prev. Close
Compare to Peers

More on JWN

Related Stocks

SymbolLast Price% Chg
JWN
--
Compare

Trending Analysis

Trending News

To ensure this doesn’t happen in the future, please enable Javascript and cookies in your browser.
Is this happening to you frequently? Please report it on our feedback forum.
If you have an ad-blocker enabled you may be blocked from proceeding. Please disable your ad-blocker and refresh.