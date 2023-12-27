Entering text into the input field will update the search result below
Avantis US Small Cap Value: My 2024 Answer To Overvalued Large Cap Tech Growth

Summary

  • Fama and French introduced the 3-factor and 5-factor models, which include additional factors such as size, value, profitability, and investment returns.
  • AVUV does a fantastic job capturing this research and implementing it in a low-cost fund.
  • This investment strategy requires high conviction, and it may be best as an addition to the portfolio to "tilt" to a small cap value direction.

An Alternate Option

It's no secret a large majority of the market includes large cap, tech, and growth stocks. I personally believe these companies are overvalued and am in search of better deals. One of my favorite plays for 2024 is factor-based investing

Mitchell is a mechanical engineer and  MBA student. His personal portfolio consists mostly of a broad index at any given moment. However, he still likes companies that perform well on key metrics and will enter a small position if they are well-price through corporate valuation methods.

Analyst’s Disclosure: I/we have a beneficial long position in the shares of AVUV either through stock ownership, options, or other derivatives. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.

Seeking Alpha's Disclosure: Past performance is no guarantee of future results. No recommendation or advice is being given as to whether any investment is suitable for a particular investor. Any views or opinions expressed above may not reflect those of Seeking Alpha as a whole. Seeking Alpha is not a licensed securities dealer, broker or US investment adviser or investment bank. Our analysts are third party authors that include both professional investors and individual investors who may not be licensed or certified by any institute or regulatory body.

Comments (1)

L
LrngToFly
Today, 6:45 AM
Long only buy and hold. 50% “beta”, 25% small cap value and 25% tech. CAGR 2% better than s&p 500 with these funds that have existed for >30 years: vtsmx, dfsvx, fsptx

www.portfoliovisualizer.com/...

Rebalance annually to (hopefully) capture some outperformance from tech and/or scv into beta.

Currently I use three etfs for my “beta”, avuv for scv and qqqm, ftec and iyw for tech. Qqq and vgt are also good for tech. It has been a wonderful ride so far.
