andreswd

Some funds come out of the gate strong with performance at the right time with the right story. The T. Rowe Price Capital Appreciation Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:TCAF) is one of those funds worth discussion. Launched in June 2023, TCAF is a product of T. Rowe Price, a renowned global investment management firm. TCAF's growth has been noteworthy, amassing over $600 million assets under management in less than six months of operation. The fund is managed by the experienced David Giroux, who has won the Morningstar U.S. Allocation Manager of the Year awards in 2012 and 2017.

TCAF's investment philosophy is to actively invest in high-quality stocks from U.S. large-cap companies, aiming for risk-adjusted returns, experienced management, and a track record of valuations. The fund primarily employs a 'bottom-up' stock selection approach, focusing on individual companies' attributes rather than macroeconomic trends and market cycles.

ETF Holdings: A Closer Look

TCAF's portfolio comprises approximately a diverse number of stocks, each carefully selected based on the management's rigorous criteria. Top holdings include:

Apple Inc. (AAPL): A multinational technology company that designs, manufactures, and markets mobile communication and media devices. Microsoft Corporation (MSFT): A multinational technology company that develops, licenses, and supports a range of software products, services, and devices. Amazon.com Inc. (AMZN): An online retailer and cloud services company that offers a range of products and services through its various owned and operated websites. Alphabet Inc. (GOOGL): A holding company that, through its subsidiaries, is involved in various sectors, including search, advertising, operating systems and platforms, enterprise, and hardware products. Meta Platforms (META): A social networking company that builds products empowering people to connect and share through mobile devices, personal computers, and other surfaces.

I feel mixed about these positions, only because it pretty much looks like the top holdings of every major large-cap fund out there. No disagreements around these being quality companies with strong fundamentals and growth, but personally I'd prefer seeing true active management that looks from the top down different than other market-cap weighted passive averages.

Sector Composition and Weightings

TCAF's sector composition reflects its bottom-up stock selection approach. The fund's sector weightings were primarily concentrated in the following five sectors:

Information Technology: This sector, which includes companies like Apple and Microsoft, was the most heavily weighted sector in TCAF's portfolio. Health Care: This sector includes companies that provide healthcare and related products and services, including biotechnology firms, pharmaceutical companies, and healthcare providers. Consumer Discretionary: This sector, including companies like Amazon, involves businesses that sell non-essential goods and services. Communication Services: This sector includes companies involved in diversified telecommunication services, entertainment, and media industries, including Alphabet and Facebook. Financials: This sector comprises businesses providing financial services, including banks, thrifts, and mortgage finance, diversified financial services, capital markets, consumer finance, and insurance.

TCAF vs. The S&P 500

When compared to the S&P 500 (SPY), we can see that the price ratio trended higher up until the end of October, with December being notably challenging in terms of relative outperformance. This isn't a bad thing, but is a reminder of just how challenging it can be for a large-cap fund to "beat" the S&P 500 over a sustained period. Since this is a large-cap fund, any peers need to compared against the S&P 500 as the benchmark.

Pros and Cons of Investing in TCAF

Pros

Experienced Management: The fund is managed by David Giroux, a two-time Morningstar Allocation Manager of the Year, ensuring a well-guided investment strategy. David has a strong track record as the manager of the T. Rowe Price Capital Appreciation mutual fund, which has consistently outperformed its benchmark. He is known for his investment skill and the ability to differ from the consensus to benefit investors. As the portfolio manager of TCAF, Giroux utilizes the same stock selection process as the mutual fund but with some tax-efficient changes. Strong Performance: TCAF has shown a solid performance since its launch, outperforming both its ETF Database Category and FactSet Segment averages. Active Approach: TCAF's active approach and emphasis on fundamentals allow it to identify strong firms with potential for robust growth.

Cons

ETF's Young Age: Being a relatively new fund, TCAF doesn't have a long track record of performance, which may deter some investors. Fee Structure: While competitive, TCAF's fee of 31 basis points is slightly higher than some other comparable ETFs.

Conclusion: Should You Invest in TCAF?

TCAF offers a promising investment opportunity, backed by experienced management and a strong performance record. While its fee structure and relatively young age may be of concern to some investors, its active approach and solid performance may make TCAF a worthwhile consideration for investors seeking active large-cap equity exposure. I think it's worth paying attention to if you're looking for something other than passive equity exposure. The fund manager has a serious pedigree - let's see if it translates in the long-run to performance in the ETF.