Paramount: More Uncertainties Ahead - Investors Should Remain Cautious

Dec. 27, 2023 11:30 AM ETParamount Global (PARA) StockWBD6 Comments
Summary

  • PARA's profitability remains tied to the declining TV Media segment, with the unprofitable streaming yet to offset the sustained cord cutting post-pandemic.
  • Recent news suggests a potential change in ownership for PARA, leading to immense market speculation and increased investor interest.
  • This has triggered the stock's overly inflated valuations and prices, offering investors with a minimal margin of safety as things may remain volatile until negotiations conclude.
  • We believe that the Skydance asset sale may be more likely than a WBD merger, with market analysts projecting an approximate Studio valuation of $18.2B.
  • This estimate alone way exceeds PARA's current market capitalization of $10B, allowing the management to unlock significant value for its existing shareholders, with the sum of its parts greater than the whole.

Burning one hundred dollar

sbayram

We previously covered Paramount Global (NASDAQ:PARA) in September 2023, discussing its shaky profitability despite the dividend and headcount cuts, worsened by the sustained cord-cutting post-COVID.

Despite the ongoing SAG-AFTRA/WGA strike and the subsequent reduction of content spend, the media company

I am a full-time analyst interested in a wide range of stocks. With my unique insights and knowledge, I hope to provide other investors with a contrasting view of my portfolio, given my particular background.Prior to Seeking Alpha, I worked as a professionally trained architect in a private architecture practice, with a focus on public and healthcare projects. My qualifications include:- Qualified Person with the Board of Architects, Singapore.- Master's in Architecture from the National University of Singapore.- Bachelor in Arts from the National University of Singapore.If you have any questions, feel free to reach out to me via a direct message on Seeking Alpha or leave a comment on one of my articles.

Analyst’s Disclosure: I/we have no stock, option or similar derivative position in any of the companies mentioned, and no plans to initiate any such positions within the next 72 hours. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.

The analysis is provided exclusively for informational purposes and should not be considered professional investment advice. Before investing, please conduct personal in-depth research and utmost due diligence, as there are many risks associated with the trade, including capital loss.

Seeking Alpha's Disclosure: Past performance is no guarantee of future results. No recommendation or advice is being given as to whether any investment is suitable for a particular investor. Any views or opinions expressed above may not reflect those of Seeking Alpha as a whole. Seeking Alpha is not a licensed securities dealer, broker or US investment adviser or investment bank. Our analysts are third party authors that include both professional investors and individual investors who may not be licensed or certified by any institute or regulatory body.

Comments (6)

b
benfam3
Today, 12:47 PM
Comments (843)
I'm a holder and have been for longer than I care to admit. I have no alternative to holding as I am seriously underwater and hoping for a miracle so that I can be a seller and recoup some of the loss I have realized.
I agree 100% that a WBD merger would be another disaster and simply not allowed by anyone with common sense.
It would be going from bad to worse, if that is possible with this train wreck of a company.
I lost a lot on the WBD spinoff from AT&T and I sure as he'll don't want to go down that road again.
So I am a trapped long praying 🙏 for a miracle and having little faith that were ever going to get one from these 2 losers.
Not a good position to be in!
MoneyWalksStocksTalk profile picture
MoneyWalksStocksTalk
Today, 12:30 PM
Comments (46)
Stock is really undervalued despite the speculation - should be in the 25-30$ range
R
Rhmassing
Today, 12:13 PM
Comments (2.93K)
All such hit pieces displayed deep anxiety on the part of those shorts.
Whatever value using the whole or parts means very little now. PARA is proven the target of acquisition and those talks about merger with WBD and even others at this point are smoke screens only for the real behind the scenes discussions. Pay no attention to any narratives and simply wait for the announcement which will make longs very happy, so would Buffett in this investment along with a few other biggies.
Remember that infamous BoA analyst who a few weeks ago gave PARA a downgrade at $9! Although she clearly gave herself an out in that, she said that lowly value was based on “ not selling the company”. So now things have changed and her firm bought beaucoup of PARA shares thanks to her downgrade. No doubt she is getting a huge yearend bonus for that downgrade!
b
bob2014
Today, 11:59 AM
Comments (131)
Interesting, PARA book value $34 32, price to sales .32%, price to cash flow .59%. I wonder PARA is worth more than $15.00 per share, even if their margins are very poor. Maybe they should discontinue the dividend, which at twenty cents is worthless anyway and use that money to pay down debt.
b
brainburster
Today, 11:38 AM
Comments (179)
Yet another hit piece by yet another analyst that does not understand the technology. Wall St does not understand the difference between delivery mechanisms and the content that is delivered. Broadcast and cable may be winding down, but the content delivered over them will still find it's audience. Furthermore the so called decline has more or less plateaued. There are still huge swathes of the country and the world where affordable high speed Internet does not exist. Broadcast will be around for longer than anyone thinks.
s
southbuckeye
Today, 11:36 AM
Comments (2.49K)
At current stock price levels, those with a long term horizon may pick up a few shares at current levels, betting on consolidation of this industry down the road. Those tech companies with boatloads of cash may be interested in PARA and Warner Bros.
