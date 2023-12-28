RTX: Leading Aerospace Company Shows Why Pessimistic Investors Were So Wrong

jetcityimage

High conviction RTX Corporation (NYSE:RTX) investors held the bag and refused to give up at its massive selloff between September and October 2023, as the market compelled a capitulation. In addition, dip buyers who gleaned the bear trap or false downside breakdown as a fantastic opportunity to buy into its battered stock helped provide robust support. As a result, RTX has recovered to levels last seen in early September, clawing back most of the losses over the past three months.

I urged RTX investors to ignore the gloom and doom over the wide-moat aerospace company, even as pessimistic investors fled, believing its operating performance could worsen. I also reminded investors that while execution risks are expected to remain, given the scale of the recall, they are mostly priced in.

The sharp recovery has justified my bullish thesis that RTX hit peak pessimism. Accordingly, RTX has recovered nearly 23% from its early October lows through this week's highs. In addition, it has also outperformed the S&P 500 (SPX) (SPY) over the same period based on my previous two updates in September and October (pre-Q3 earnings).

Management's commentary at its third-quarter earnings conference corroborates my conviction. Accordingly, RTX revised its FY23 free cash flow, or FCF estimates, upward to $4.8B, a $500M improvement from its recently downgraded outlook. In addition, management assured investors that RTX doesn't anticipate "significant additional financial impacts" on the affected fleets due to the powdered metal manufacturing quality challenges linked to its Pratt & Whitney engines. As a result, I believe RTX has provided adequate confidence to the market that the company remains in control of its execution and recovery, lifting the credibility of its "primary focus on maintaining customer and partner trust."

The company also presented several critical metrics, including a record backlog ($190B) in Q3 and a book-to-bill ratio of 1.19. In addition, the company is exposed to the recovery tailwinds in the commercial segment, with "growth beginning to normalize." As a result, commercial capacity should continue to recover to the pre-COVID levels, bolstering RTX's overall growth momentum. In addition, RTX sees the ongoing geopolitical conflicts as a benefit to its defense segment, providing a much-needed tailwind. Also, Collins Aerospace is expected to mitigate the near-term challenges in Pratt & Whitney, with the "potential for increased profitability." Observant investors should be aware that Collins Aerospace is the crucial margin driver for RTX, as it delivered a segment margin of 15.6% on an adjusted basis compared to the corporate estimated adjusted EBIT margin of 12.1% for FY23.

Moreover, analysts' estimates have remained cautious, notwithstanding management's assurances. In other words, there could be further re-rating potential for RTX moving ahead if the rectification of the Pratt & Whitney engine issues progressed better than expected. RTX accentuated that it's still "comfortable" with its $7.5B FCF outlook for 2025. However, Wall Street analysts project a markedly less optimistic estimate of below $7B in FY25, suggesting the bar has been lowered for RTX to outperform potentially. As a result, I believe the risk/reward balance remains favorable, given the significant bottom that RTX formed in early October.

Seeking Alpha Quant assigned a "C" valuation grade to RTX, notwithstanding the recent recovery. Its forward EBITDA multiple of 10.8x is still below its 10Y average of 11.3x. Therefore, the potential upside in RTX remains favorable, supported by constructive price action.

RTX price chart (monthly) (TradingView)

RTX's price action indicates that it has held on firmly to its long-term uptrend bias, notwithstanding the pessimism over the past six months.

Furthermore, the false downside breakdown in October helped normalize the doom and gloom, taking out over-pessimistic investors who fled at its bottom. Notably, RTX has recovered the pivotal $80 support zone remarkably in three months, suggesting its long-term uptrend remains undefeated.

With that in mind, I believe RTX should be on its way to grind higher and re-test its all-time highs (consistent with an uptrend thesis) subsequently, supported by its wide-moat business model and relatively attractive valuation.

Rating: Maintain Buy.

Important note: Investors are reminded to do their due diligence and not rely on the information provided as financial advice. Please always apply independent thinking and note that the rating is not intended to time a specific entry/exit at the point of writing unless otherwise specified.

I Want To Hear From You

Have constructive commentary to improve our thesis? Spotted a critical gap in our view? Saw something important that we didn’t? Agree or disagree? Comment below with the aim of helping everyone in the community to learn better!