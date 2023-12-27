Entering text into the input field will update the search result below
China: A Lesson For Underestimating Emerging Market Risks

Dec. 27, 2023 8:45 AM ETBABA, TCEHY, MPNGF, BABAF, MPNGY, TCTZF, KWEB, SHCOMP, MCHI, CQQQ, YANG2 Comments
Summary

  • Share prices of leading Chinese tech companies like Alibaba, Tencent, and Meituan are still down significantly since the clampdown began.
  • In hindsight, there were already signs of exuberance and investors appeared to have underestimated the risks of investing in emerging markets.
  • Investors had bought into large swaths of debt issued by highly leveraged real estate developers, believing the narrative touted by investment bankers that "these companies are backed by the government."
  • The secretive nature of China's internal politics means that investors have little means of deciphering how China's new leadership would think and act.
  • We see little reason to be bullish on China unless the political leadership demonstrates that it is willing to put aside its political ideologies and refocus on economic progress.

Symbol of red houses with the China flag falling down.Real estate market recession. The housing market dropped and the dominos fell down. 3D render illustration.

kritsapong jieantaratip/iStock via Getty Images

It has been three years since Chinese authorities clamped down on China's leading tech companies including Alibaba Group Holding Limited (BABA), Ant Financial, Tencent Holdings (OTCPK:TCEHY), Meituan (OTCPK:MPNGF

This article was written by

Comments (2)

alchemist11 profile picture
alchemist11
Today, 9:22 AM
Comments (1.44K)
The whole narrative was a bill of goods sold to us by globalists who thought they would make a killing in China. Autocracies are dangerously unpredictable and Stalinist Xi has turned China into a dangerously destabilizing and exploitive force in the world. They are a thug country that lives by it's own rules to bully and dominate weaker countries. I'm concerned how many writers on here naively continue to trumpet investing in Chinese companies that merely contribute to feeding the monster. And our youth's obsession with Tik-Toc that purposefully disseminates propaganda to confuse them and destabilize our society is just absurd!!!! No Chinese company is independent from the authoritarian state, which ultimately have to bend to the will of the state.
StevenK1 profile picture
StevenK1
Today, 9:00 AM
Comments (2.59K)
Too many opportunities with India, Mexico, and Brazil. Saying what you think a leader will do, versus following what they actually end up doing is the magic key to analysis.

Put the biases aside, good or bad, and keep an eye on actions. Lula was supposed to be the end of markets in Brazil. Xi was supposed to continue the China global open market progress. Mexico was supposed to play second or third fiddle to China.

The heck with one size fits all emerging market indices too. Long India, Mexico, and Brazil. Watching Argentina for....action, and not just words. So far...promising.
