Entering text into the input field will update the search result below
Search for Symbols, analysts, keywords

Bottom Fishing Preferred Stocks With 8% Yields: JPC

Rida Morwa profile picture
Rida Morwa
Investing Group Leader

Summary

  • I love buying out-of-favor income, so I get big gains when it's in favor again.
  • Fixed income has been beaten down relentlessly by rate hikes and inflation.
  • Today, you can unlock massive income from this sector to enjoy for decades to come.
  • Looking for a portfolio of ideas like this one? Members of High Dividend Opportunities get exclusive access to our subscriber-only portfolios. Learn More »

Fishing

bestdesigns

Co-authored by Treading Softly

Imagine if you were in a large shopping mall on Black Friday, but refused to buy anything because it was on a massive sale.

"I don't want that large-screen TV – It's 50% off. Something must be wrong

If you want full access to our Model Portfolio and our current Top Picks, join us at High Dividend Opportunities for a 2-week free trial.

We are the largest income investor and retiree community on Seeking Alpha with +6000 members actively working together to make amazing retirements happen. With over 45 picks and a +9% overall yield, you can supercharge your retirement portfolio right away.

We are offering a limited-time sale for 28% off your first year. Get started!

Start Your 2-Week Free Trial Today!


This article was written by

Rida Morwa profile picture
Rida Morwa
109.48K Followers

Rida Morwa is a former investment and commercial Banker, with over 35 years of experience. He has been advising individual and institutional clients on high-yield investment strategies since 1991.

Rida Morwa leads the investing group High Dividend Opportunities where he teams up with some of Seeking Alpha's top income investing analysts. The service focuses on sustainable income through a variety of high yield investments with a targeted safe +9% yield. Features include: model portfolio with buy/sell alerts, preferred and baby bond portfolios for more conservative investors, vibrant and active chat with access to the service’s leaders, dividend and portfolio trackers, and regular market updates. The service philosophy focuses on community, education, and the belief that nobody should invest alone. Lean More.

Analyst’s Disclosure: I/we have a beneficial long position in the shares of JPC either through stock ownership, options, or other derivatives. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.

Treading Softly, Beyond Saving, PendragonY, and Hidden Opportunities all are supporting contributors for High Dividend Opportunities. Any recommendation posted in this article is not indefinite. We closely monitor all of our positions. We issue Buy and Sell alerts on our recommendations, which are exclusive to our members.

Seeking Alpha's Disclosure: Past performance is no guarantee of future results. No recommendation or advice is being given as to whether any investment is suitable for a particular investor. Any views or opinions expressed above may not reflect those of Seeking Alpha as a whole. Seeking Alpha is not a licensed securities dealer, broker or US investment adviser or investment bank. Our analysts are third party authors that include both professional investors and individual investors who may not be licensed or certified by any institute or regulatory body.

Recommended For You

Comments (6)

a
alligatorjim
Today, 8:31 AM
Comments (1.3K)
I love this pick for anybody else but me, Rida.........I just need more income but this one is and shall remain in my Watch List for sure................you never know, we just might hit the Lotto..............and your explanation of logic for delving into JPC is perfect, Rida.....thanks for another great pick to watch...................Jim :)
Rida Morwa profile picture
Rida Morwa
Today, 8:32 AM
Comments (34.06K)
@alligatorjim Thank you for your support, Jim. I totally respect your portfolio rules too generate the income you need
P-K4 profile picture
P-K4
Today, 8:20 AM
Comments (3)
Are recommended pref. dividends taxed as dividends or ordinary income (treated more like interest)
Rida Morwa profile picture
Rida Morwa
Today, 8:32 AM
Comments (34.06K)
@P-K4 Depends on the issuing firm, so it can be either
G
Gumfighter
Today, 8:02 AM
Comments (320)
Current 1-yr z score of -0.84 according to cefconnect and discount of -13% so not bad timing for a purchase. Is there some reason you compared it to PFF and not your other favorite PFFA?
Rida Morwa profile picture
Rida Morwa
Today, 8:33 AM
Comments (34.06K)
@Gumfighter PFF is the generally accepted index for preferreds.
Disagree with this article? Submit your own. To report a factual error in this article, . Your feedback matters to us!

About JPC Ticker

SymbolLast Price% Chg
Expense Ratio
Div Frequency
Div Rate (TTM)
Yield (TTM)
Assets (AUM)
Volume
Compare to Peers

More on JPC

Related Stocks

SymbolLast Price% Chg
JPC
--
Compare

Trending Analysis

Trending News

To ensure this doesn’t happen in the future, please enable Javascript and cookies in your browser.
Is this happening to you frequently? Please report it on our feedback forum.
If you have an ad-blocker enabled you may be blocked from proceeding. Please disable your ad-blocker and refresh.