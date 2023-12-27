Pixelimage

Last July, I found several promising signs in Rocket Lab USA, Inc. (NASDAQ:RKLB) after analyzing the company's target market, successful launches of Electron in the first half of the year, and the company's collaboration with NASA to build spacecraft for the EscaPADE mission to Mars. In particular, I found it appealing how Rocket Lab was carving out competitive advantages in the small payload market - a market where Rocket Lab enjoys a near monopoly.

Although I identified many promising signs, I decided to stay on the sidelines in July and wrote:

To take a long-term position in Rocket Lab USA, Inc. stock at the current P/S multiple of 12, I want to see more concrete evidence of long-lasting competitive advantages. If Mr. Market offers an opportunity to invest in Rocket Lab at a cheaper valuation level, I will not hesitate to jump on board based on the current state of the company's market position."

Since then, Rocket Lab has lost almost 25% of its market value. However, December has so far been a great month for the company and its investors, with Rocket Lab making steady progress to establish itself as a private space company worth monitoring closely. The stock is up 30% in the last 30 days.

Upon evaluating the recent developments and taking into account the stock price decline since my previous article, I am upgrading Rocket Lab to a buy rating.

Electron Is Ready For Its Next Chapter

Rocket Lab experienced an anomaly on its 41st Mission. The issue was identified as an unexpected electrical arc within the power system. The company, during the Q3 earnings call, described the highly complex conditions leading to the anomaly and the extensive investigative efforts to determine the root cause.

RKLB stock initially took a hit with the failure of the mission, understandably. However, the company has implemented several corrective measures to prevent such an occurrence in the future, including increased fidelity of stage-level vacuum testing and a unique solution involving pressurizing the high-voltage area to mitigate the risk of electrical arcs.

Rocket Lab, because of the nature of the space industry, will never be able to fully eliminate the risks of failure. This is something investors will have to acknowledge and get accustomed to. What matters more, in my opinion, is how quickly a space company can recover from a failure of one of its missions. Rocket Lab, encouragingly, has dealt with its recent failure swiftly, which is evident from the successful launch of its 42nd Electron rocket a couple of weeks ago.

What is also encouraging to see is that Rocket Lab's recent failure did not have a material impact on the demand for Electron. 2024 is on pace to become a record-breaking year for the company.

Electron launch manifest

Q3 earnings presentation

In more encouraging news, Electron made some progress toward profitability with GAAP launch gross margins reaching 27% in the third quarter. The scaling of Electron production and continuous improvement in automation across manufacturing processes should enable the company to book higher margins in the future.

The Government Contract Win Is A Milestone Achievement

In a regulatory filing dated December 21, Rocket Lab revealed that it had reached an agreement with a U.S. government customer to design, manufacture, deliver, and operate 18 space vehicles for a total contract value of $515 million. Rocket Lab will immediately get to the designing of the space vehicles under the contract terms with an expected launch in 2027.

Going by the publicly available data, it is reasonable to assume that this undisclosed government customer is the Space Development Agency. SDA Director Derek Tournear, on December 7, disclosed that the agency was negotiating with a private space company to design 18 Beta satellites. Speaking at the NSSA forum, Derek Tournear said:

We are looking at putting another approximately 18 satellites on contract, and we’re working with a third vendor to do that, and we should make that announcement shortly.

Last August, the SDA awarded contracts worth $1.5 billion to Lockheed Martin (LMT) and Northrop Grumman (NOC) to build 72 Beta satellites for the second tranche of the Proliferated Warfighter Space Architecture. Given this, I believe it is reasonable to assume that both Lockheed Martin and Northrop Grumman would have tried to secure this deal for 18 Beta satellites. Assuming all the above assumptions are accurate, Rocket Lab's contract win suggests the company is gaining the trust of high-value government customers despite competition.

Neutron's Progress Is Promising

After establishing itself as a formidable player in the small payload deployment market, Rocket Lab is expanding into large-scale deployments as well. The Neutron launch vehicle is at the center of the company's plans to achieve this objective.

Rocket Lab has achieved several milestones in the development of Neutron, including conducting structural and cryogenic testing on the second stage tank, which is a crucial aspect of ensuring the structural integrity and performance of the launch vehicle.

The Archimedes engine, designed for Neutron, also underwent critical combustion tests during the third quarter. The engine is expected to play a key role in powering Neutron during its flights. Currently, Rocket Lab is developing infrastructure to support Neutron, including groundworks in Virginia for the Neutron pad.

2024 is poised to be a groundbreaking year for Rocket Lab's expansion efforts with Neutron expected to complete first-stage qualification tank tests in addition to engine testing programs for Archimedes. Before the end of 2024, the company plans to conduct its first simulated flight with hardware connected to flight computers.

The expansion into large payload deployments should help the company's gross margins in the long run as these projects are inherently more profitable than small payload deployments.

Takeaway

Rocket Lab, after a setback from the failure of its 41st Electron Mission, has come back strongly to successfully complete its 42nd mission while securing a new government contract. The company, in my opinion, is well-positioned to enjoy competitive advantages in the small payload market and its expansion into larger deployments should boost profitability in the long term. With the company continuing to win the trust of key government agencies, I am increasingly becoming confident of the prospects for RKLB stock. I am wary of going all in due to the significant uncertainties associated with the business, but I have decided to build a small position around these prices to gain exposure to an industry that I believe is primed for growth.