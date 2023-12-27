Entering text into the input field will update the search result below
Search for Symbols, analysts, keywords

Rocket Lab: More Promising Signs And A Rating Upgrade

Dec. 27, 2023 9:57 AM ETRocket Lab USA, Inc. (RKLB) Stock2 Comments
Dilantha De Silva profile picture
Dilantha De Silva
Investing Group Leader

Summary

  • Last July, I found many reasons to be impressed by Rocket Lab and its competitive positioning in the small payload deployment market.
  • Since then, Rocket Lab has lost a fourth of its market value amid the failure of Electron's 41st Mission.
  • Rocket Lab's comeback from the failed mission is exemplary, and the demand outlook for 2024 remains strong despite the mishap.
  • The company recently won a government contract for $515 million. Going by the publicly available data, it is reasonable to assume that this undisclosed government customer is the Space Development Agency.
  • After establishing itself as a formidable player in the small payload deployment market, Rocket Lab is expanding into large-scale deployments. This is good for margins.
  • Looking for a portfolio of ideas like this one? Members of Beat Billions get exclusive access to our subscriber-only portfolios. Learn More »

Startup, hand shows a rocket and icons

Pixelimage

Last July, I found several promising signs in Rocket Lab USA, Inc. (NASDAQ:RKLB) after analyzing the company's target market, successful launches of Electron in the first half of the year, and the company's collaboration with NASA to build


Unlock Alpha Returns With Our Comprehensive Investment Suite

Beat Billions offers a wide range of tools and resources to help you achieve superior investment returns. Our team of expert analysts uncovers undercovered and thinly followed stocks to supercharge your investment returns.

  • Access our model portfolios and receive actionable ideas to build a successful portfolio.
  • Join our community of like-minded investors and exchange ideas to maximize your investment potential.
  • Keep track of the real-time activities of investing gurus.

Don't miss out on our launch discount - act now to secure your subscription and start supercharging your portfolio!




    This article was written by

    Dilantha De Silva profile picture
    Dilantha De Silva
    11.13K Followers

    Dilantha De Silva is a former buy-side analyst.

    He runs the investing group Beat Billions. It provides investment research with a focus on small-cap stocks that are well positioned to deliver long-term alpha returns. With a strategy centered around earnings events such as earnings surprises and earnings revisions, it tries to identify earnings catalysts that could move stocks. The group provides access to in-depth research reports, model portfolios, real-time guru picks, and a vibrant investor community. Learn more.

    Analyst’s Disclosure: I/we have no stock, option or similar derivative position in any of the companies mentioned, but may initiate a beneficial Long position through a purchase of the stock, or the purchase of call options or similar derivatives in RKLB over the next 72 hours. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.

    Seeking Alpha's Disclosure: Past performance is no guarantee of future results. No recommendation or advice is being given as to whether any investment is suitable for a particular investor. Any views or opinions expressed above may not reflect those of Seeking Alpha as a whole. Seeking Alpha is not a licensed securities dealer, broker or US investment adviser or investment bank. Our analysts are third party authors that include both professional investors and individual investors who may not be licensed or certified by any institute or regulatory body.

    Recommended For You

    Comments (2)

    Leslie Martin Wubbel profile picture
    Leslie Martin Wubbel
    Today, 10:11 AM
    Comments (18)
    I love the idea of the space industry. I just cannot invest yet I don't know enough. What are the competitors in the space?
    InvestInMETA profile picture
    InvestInMETA
    Today, 11:23 AM
    Comments (5.74K)
    @Leslie Martin Wubbel SpaceX... NASA...

    I think there's enough pie for everyone to get a piece. RKLB is doing some pretty spectacular stuff.

    As I've said in other articles... at this price, buy 1000 shares and see what happens.
    Disagree with this article? Submit your own. To report a factual error in this article, . Your feedback matters to us!

    About RKLB Stock

    SymbolLast Price% Chg
    Market Cap
    PE
    Yield (TTM)
    Rev Growth (YoY)
    Short Interest
    Prev. Close
    Compare to Peers

    More on RKLB

    Related Stocks

    SymbolLast Price% Chg
    RKLB
    		--
    Compare

    Trending Analysis

    Trending News

    To ensure this doesn’t happen in the future, please enable Javascript and cookies in your browser.
    Is this happening to you frequently? Please report it on our feedback forum.
    If you have an ad-blocker enabled you may be blocked from proceeding. Please disable your ad-blocker and refresh.