NIO Inc. (NYSE:NIO) seems to have strong operations with compelling products that consumers like. This is evidenced by the company's strong revenue growth rates in the past three years. However, at this emerging stage for the company, the investment seems risky, with traits similar to venture investments when I compare it to other more stable early-stage profitable public company allocations.

Operational Overview

This Chinese company, founded in November 2014, specializes in SUV and Sedan EVs with notable battery swap technologies. The organization also focuses on autonomous driving and directly competes with Tesla (TSLA) in multiple areas. With battery swapping being the company's USP, the selling point here is a full charge in just a few minutes, supported by battery swap stations already positioned around China for ease.

While the company has its international business headquarters and R&D for production in Shanghai, China, it operates from Hefei (China headquarters and vehicle manufacturing), Beijing (software R&D), San Jose (U.S. headquarters and autonomous driving R&D), Munich (design center), Oxford (advanced engineering R&D), and Oslo (NIO Norway AS, a Norweigan subsidiary with full capabilities). Such radical international expansion at such an early stage speaks volumes to the level of funding and cash burn the company is utilizing and the organization's global ambitions in the electric and autonomous vehicle markets.

NIO recently collaborated with Changan Automobile and Geely Holdings Group, providing a wider battery swap network soon open to the public. The charging division of NIO is close to breaking even, with 80% of the power being consumed by other brands. This part of the organization is so successful, there is speculation it may be spun off as its own separate business.

The shares recently rose in price after news of Abu Dhabi's CYVN investing $2.2 billion in NIO. CYVN will own around 20% of NIO, with the ability to nominate two directors to the board. This follows a $738.5 million investment from CYVN in July 2023, also purchasing around $350 million worth of shares previously owned by a Tencent Holdings (OTCPK:TCEHY) affiliate. This deal will strengthen NIO's balance sheet, facilitating a deeper investment in advanced technologies and supporting cash flow.

The organization has also just unveiled a new $112k model ET9 on the 23rd of December. It is a luxury sedan competing with Porsche (OTCPK:POAHY) and Mercedes (OTCPK:MBGAF). This model places the company in competition with high-end EVs and opens a new market segment for it in this regard, a part of the industry I think will be difficult to dominate considering the dramatic shift into EVs from luxury staples like Ferrari (RACE).

Revenue

The company began pulling in revenue in June 2018, with $7 million recorded for the quarter. Yearly revenue for 2018 was $719.8 million. In 2022, it was reported as $7.14 billion, a 992% increase from 2018.

Nio's ES6 SUV is its best-selling model, delivering 5,666 units in November 2023, which is a 194.03% increase from the year before. The ES6 was 35.5% of Nio's deliveries in November and delivered 49,596 of the cars from January-November 2023. It is the cheapest SUV they sell and was first launched in 2018. The ET5 Touring sedan is the second best-selling model, delivering 3,248 units in November. This model was 20.35% of Nio's deliveries in November, and first went on sale in June 2023.

Other important models for NIO in generating revenue are the EC6 (coupe SUV) and the ES8 (flagship SUV). The organization currently has eight models on sale in total, a mix of SUVs and sedans.

In NIO's 'other sales' category comes revenue from businesses like charging and battery swapping. This accounted for around $227 million dollars of revenue in the third quarter of 2023 as opposed to $2.6 billion for vehicle sales and 'other sales' combined. That makes 'other sales' around 8.7% of NIO's total revenue as of the last update. 'Other sales' has seen a 55% increase from Q3 2022.

I think the company's USP of battery swapping, including specific patents that provide some moat around its product set, creates a compelling operational and revenue profile. I am not concerned about the demand for NIO products, but rather the profitability and whether it can effectively manage its operations to create a compelling investment a decade or more out.

Profitability Challenges

The company's profitability situation is much less favorable than its revenues due to the fact it is still in a high growth and early stage of development. For FY 2016, it reported -$506.6 million in net income, and for FY 2022 -$2.11 billion in net income, a 417% increase in losses.

Although the net income could be deemed weak for NIO, its vehicle margins have been increasing recently, from a low 5.1% in Q1 2023 to 11% in Q3 2023, with 15% expected for Q4. This has been driven by improvements in cost structure and the acquisition of two Jianghuai Automobile Co plants, spending $442 million to pivot from contract manufacturing to factory management. This could reduce production spending by around 10%.

I believe NIO's profitability could be significantly prospered by its battery swap network. It has installed around 2,226 power swap stations worldwide, intending to expand this to over 2,300 by the 2023 year-end. The ability for NIO to tap into growing EV demand by acting as a charging and power provider to new brands puts it in direct competition with Tesla's Supercharger network, which could open up to other brands, too. The distinct advantage NIO may have is its battery-swap functionality, placing it favorably in the eyes of consumers dedicated to speed and ease.

In addition, NIO faces challenges with other Chinese EV producers like XPeng (XPEV) and Li Auto (LI), of which Li Auto is the only one currently profitable, with a net margin of 6.32%. Tesla also cut its vehicle prices in China, which could affect NIO's revenue, profitability challenges, and share in the EV market.

Conclusion

My overall sentiment on NIO is it is a high-risk, high-reward investment that could come off as a successful allocation, but the risk associated reminds me of venture capital, and for that reason, I am hesitant. Therefore, I'm not buying the shares. If I did, I'd only allocate a small amount of my portfolio, maybe 1-2%. I think there is a significant growth story here and compelling operations that give the business a good chance at long-term success, but it's too early for that to be predictable, in my opinion. Therefore, my rating for the stock is Hold.