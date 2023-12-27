Entering text into the input field will update the search result below
goeasy: After A Huge Run, Wait For A Pullback

Dec. 27, 2023
Summary

  • goeasy is an alternative lender in Canada's financial services industry, offering loans and leases to non-prime borrowers.
  • The company has proven it can maintain high returns on equity while keeping its cost of debt low.
  • It benefits from the wide delta it charges on loans versus its low cost of debt.
  • Loan loss provisions and net charge-offs remain steady, so it seems that previous fears about a recession and the impact to the Canadian consumer were overblown.
  • While I like goeasy's business model, I'm waiting for a pullback to 12x earnings before taking a position in shares.
Please note all $ figures in $CAD, not $USD, unless otherwise stated.

Investment Thesis

goeasy (TSX:GSY:CA) is an alternative lender in Canada's financial services industry, offering loans and leases to non-prime borrowers. Over the years, goeasy has put up fantastic numbers, out pacing

I'm an insurance Case Manager with a deep interest in investing. My investment philosophy is all about buying high quality stocks and great businesses. My favorite businesses are those led by disciplined capital allocators, earn exceptional returns on capital, and can compound their invested capital over long periods of time.

Analyst’s Disclosure: I/we have no stock, option or similar derivative position in any of the companies mentioned, and no plans to initiate any such positions within the next 72 hours. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.

Seeking Alpha's Disclosure: Past performance is no guarantee of future results. No recommendation or advice is being given as to whether any investment is suitable for a particular investor. Any views or opinions expressed above may not reflect those of Seeking Alpha as a whole. Seeking Alpha is not a licensed securities dealer, broker or US investment adviser or investment bank. Our analysts are third party authors that include both professional investors and individual investors who may not be licensed or certified by any institute or regulatory body.

Comments

G
GMakdo
Today, 11:17 AM
Comments (317)
Great article about a great stock. Thanks! Apparently the incoming 35% interest cap will hurt smaller competitors, and gsy has been lowering its rates anyway. Also a strong dividend stock!
