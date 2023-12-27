yangphoto

Avangrid (NYSE:AGR) is an Orange, Connecticut energy services and delivery company with operations spanning New England, Pennsylvania, and New York. The company, which operates both across natural gas and electricity, is currently 81.5% owned by Spanish energy/utility conglomerate, Iberdrola (BMAD: IBE).

Through its activities, in Q3'23, Avangrid has generated $1.92bn in revenues- a 10.73% YoY decline, alongside a net income of $59.00mn- a 43.81% decline- and a free cash flow of -$414.00mn- a 7.17% increase driven by rising financing and investing cash flows.

Introduction

Both as a subsidiary company that works within the interests of Iberdrola and as a utility, Avangrid operates unambitiously, aiming for incremental-investment-driven price stability alongside solid income levels.

Through the goals Avangrid sets out for itself, we can realize the general vision of the company; the firm aims for sustainable earnings growth and can handle its dividend program; Avangrid targets rate base growth, thus network growth; to both stay ahead of compliance and remain ESG-inclusionary, Avangrid has been executing on a renewables-driven approach; and the company is projecting both regulatory/legal and financial strength to continue to remain a stable income pick.

Going forward, the firm's green energy alignment remains key to its success. Avangrid is substantially ahead of peers and regulatory measures for climate-proofing, enabling Avangrid to reduce its cost of equity through ESG inclusion and lower its cost of compliance in the long-run.

Thus, while Avangrid trades at a small discount, the company remains uninspiring, with low long-run upside, poor dividend safety and growth, and operations dictated by Iberdrola, rather than whatever is best for Avangrid. This leads me to rate Avangrid a 'hold'.

Valuation & Financials

Trailing Year Performance

In the TTM period, Avangrid's stock- down 24.12%- has underperformed both the broader utility industry, as represented by the Utilities Select Sector SPDR Fund (XLU)- down 10.79%- and the wider market, as represented by the S&P500 (SPY)- up 24.41%.

Avangrid (Dark Blue) vs Industry & Market (TradingView)

While the underperformance of the utility sector can be attributed to higher interest rates, thus the higher cost of capital and lower risk-adjusted attractiveness relative to bonds, Avangrid's relative underperformance is symptomatic of the firm's lower operational/financial flexibility and lack of any greater value proposition.

Comparable Companies

As a regional utility, while there are not many direct competitors to Avangrid, there are many peer regional utilities of similar size. This group includes the Wisconsin and Iowa-servicing firm, Alliant Energy (LNT), the Topeka, Kansas-based firm, Evergy (EVRG), the larger, diversified energy-producing utility, the Houston-based NRG Energy (NRG), and the Oklahoma City, Oklahoma-based OGE Energy (OGE).

As demonstrated above, among the peer group, Avangrid has experienced the poorest TTM performance. This echoes the worst-in-class 5Y return and Avangrid's larger growth issues. Additionally, Avangrid does not demonstrate any particular value in terms of multiples or general growth, outside of a solid balance sheet and capital return.

For example, Avangrid, in reference to multiples, maintains the highest trailing and third-highest forward P/E. Moreover, the utility has the lowest ROE, ROA, second-lowest 5Y revenue growth, lowest 5Y earnings growth, and lowest 5Y dividend growth.

More promising, on the other hand, is Avangrid's best-in-group dividend- though it does come with the highest payout ratio- in addition to the firm's second-lowest P/S, lowest P/B, and highest BV/share.

Therefore, Avangrid seems like a mixed bag when assessing comps.

Valuation

According to my discounted cash flow analysis, at its base case, the net present value of Avangrid is $34.17, meaning, that at its current price of $32.59, the stock is undervalued by ~5%.

My model, calculated over 5 years without perpetual growth built-in, assumes a discount rate of 9%, balancing the overall higher cost of capital with the firm's lower debt levels and industry-middling beta. In line with the trailing 5Y arithmetic average revenue growth rate of 6.27%, I estimated a forward growth rate of 6.00%.

Alpha Spread's multiples-based relative valuation was much more optimistic than I was, estimating an undervaluation of 57%, representing a relative value of 57%. However, Alpha Spread's calculation is often skewed by outliers and therefore must be discounted.

As such, taking an average weighed towards my NPV over Alpha Spread's relative valuation, the fair value for Avangrid is $36.54, representing an 11% undervaluation.

Avangrid is Incrementalist and Prudent at its Core

Foundationally, Avangrid isn't a revolutionary company; they are a green utility with twofold targets for stability and income provision. To this end, the firm is dedicated to the gradual expansion of its rate base, both through organic and opportunistically inorganic means. The company has targeted, with the support of the PNMR deal, a 70% rate base increase by 2025, alongside the scaling of renewables capacity to 9.7 GW- a 13% increase- by the same year.

Parallel to scale expansion, Avangrid is targeting material margin expansion through extensive management of its expense base, all the while mitigating long-run risks. For instance, deleveraging or reducing the cost of capital through fixed-rate debt helps the firm manage interest rate exposure, which is key to the underperformance of utilities. In addition to this, Avangrid is leveraging its connection to Iberdrola to produce economies of scale across the supply chain and future-proofing against geopolitical risk.

Wall Street Consensus

Analysts are slightly more positive than me on the stock, projecting an average 1Y price target of $35.86, a 10.88% increase.

At the lowest price of $30.00, however, analysts estimate a 7.24% price decline, reflecting the greater uncertainty around the company, although some are highly positive around the company, likely believing the market overcorrected for utilities such as Avangrid.

Risks & Challenges

Increased Cost of Capital Reduces Capex Capabilities

Although Avangrid maintains a debt-light cap structure relative to peers and has actively set out to reduce its cost of capital, the firm is still sensitive to interest rate movements, whether this be from inclusion in utility ETFs, which would affect the price of the firm, or dampening the demand for Avangrid's products, or reducing the company's risk-adjusted attractiveness.

Regulatory & Compliance Costs Are Set to Increase

While, yes, Avangrid is well-insulated from climate-related compliance concerns thanks to its green focus, and well-insulated from national security-related concerns due to its onshoring strategy along the supply chain, operational compliance and a generally heightened regulatory atmosphere may increase general compliance costs, such as governance or worker-related regulatory pressures.

Conclusion

In the long run, Avangrid is a stock that lacks price growth - though it is slightly undervalued- and may provide income if the firm stabilizes the dividend- but, there are better value and more stable utility firms out there.